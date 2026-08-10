Celebrity Birthdays Today, August 10, 2026

Happy birthday to Kylie Jenner, Antonio Banderas, and Justin Theroux! August 10 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 American Television Personality and Businesswoman Kylie Jenner, 29
An influential American media personality, Kylie Jenner rose to global fame through reality television and her entrepreneurial ventures. She is best known for founding Kylie Cosmetics and for her significant impact on social media and fashion.
Her journey has seen her navigate massive public scrutiny while building a beauty empire and extending her brand into multiple lifestyle categories.
Little-known fact:
She made an uncredited cameo in the movie Ocean’s Eight alongside her half-sister Kim Kardashian.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Spanish Actor and Producer Antonio Banderas, 66
Revered for his passionate and versatile acting, Spanish actor Antonio Banderas rose to international fame through a prolific career spanning European and Hollywood cinema. His work ranges from collaborations with Pedro Almodóvar to blockbusters like The Mask of Zorro, along with acclaimed voice roles such as Puss in Boots. Banderas also directs and champions theater in his native Málaga.
Little-known fact:
He initially wanted to become a professional football player until a broken foot at age 15 changed his path.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 American Actor Justin Theroux, 55
Known for his versatile roles and sharp screenwriting, American actor and filmmaker Justin Theroux turns 55 today. He garnered widespread recognition for starring as Kevin Garvey in the critically acclaimed HBO drama series The Leftovers. Theroux also co-wrote the blockbuster film Tropic Thunder.
Little-known fact:
Justin Theroux initially moved to New York City to pursue a career in the visual arts before shifting his focus to acting.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 American Author and Screenwriter Suzanne Collins, 64
American author and screenwriter Suzanne Collins catapulted to fame with her groundbreaking The Hunger Games trilogy, a series that redefined young adult dystopian fiction. Her works, including The Underland Chronicles, explore profound themes of war and societal control, earning her global acclaim. Collins is also recognized for her earlier career as a writer for children’s television.
Little-known fact:
Suzanne Collins was inspired to write The Hunger Games after flipping between reality television and war coverage, noting the unsettling juxtaposition.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 American Actress Rosanna Arquette, 67
An American actress, film director, and producer, Rosanna Arquette is celebrated for her distinctive roles in both independent and mainstream cinema. Her career was notably elevated by her BAFTA-winning performance in *Desperately Seeking Susan*. She has consistently delivered compelling work, earning an Emmy nomination for *The Executioner’s Song*.
Little-known fact:
Rosanna Arquette is the eldest of five acting siblings, including Patricia, David, Alexis, and Richmond Arquette.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 American Actor Ryan Eggold, 42
Leveraging his compelling screen presence, American actor Ryan Eggold rose to prominence through his role as Tom Keen in The Blacklist. He later anchored the medical drama New Amsterdam as the idealistic Dr. Max Goodwin. Eggold also displays his musical talents as a singer and guitarist.
Little-known fact:
Before his television breakthrough, Ryan Eggold made his professional stage debut in the Ahmanson Theatre/Center Theatre Group production Dead End.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 American Actress Joanna Garcia Swisher, 47
Known for her warm and engaging presence, American actress JoAnna Garcia Swisher captivated audiences early on. She became a household name with her role as Cheyenne Hart-Montgomery in the popular sitcom Reba, a role she inhabited for six seasons. Later, Garcia Swisher charmed viewers again as Maddie Townsend in the Netflix series Sweet Magnolias, demonstrating her versatile talent.
Little-known fact:
Few realize she once commuted from Florida to Montreal for her role on Are You Afraid of the Dark? while still in high school.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 American Youtuber and Television Host Michelle Khare, 34
An American YouTuber, actress, and stunt performer, Michelle Khare is widely recognized for her fearless exploration of challenging experiences. She rose to prominence with her YouTube docuseries Challenge Accepted.
Khare has built a career around pushing personal boundaries, from training with the FBI to recreating iconic movie stunts, and also boasts a past as a U-23 USA Criterium Cycling National Champion. She also hosted the HBO Max children’s competition show Karma.
Little-known fact:
While attending Dartmouth College, Michelle Khare interned at both Google and DreamWorks Animation before embarking on her YouTube career.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 American Singer and Producer Michael Bivins, 58
A driving force in R&B and hip-hop, Michael Bivins is an American singer and entrepreneur known for founding New Edition and Bell Biv DeVoe. His keen eye for talent also led him to discover Grammy-winning Boyz II Men.
Little-known fact:
Michael Bivins voiced the in-game DJ Philip Michaels in the popular video game *Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas*.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 American Actress Claudia Christian, 61
Commanding performances and advocacy define American actress Claudia Christian, best known for her role as Commander Susan Ivanova on Babylon 5. She also lends her distinctive voice to major video games and animated projects. Christian is a prominent advocate for the Sinclair Method, a treatment for alcohol use disorder.
Little-known fact:
She left Babylon 5 before its final season due to contract disagreements but returned for the series finale and two TV movies.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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