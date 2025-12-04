“Terrible Psychopath”: CCTV Footage Catches Delivery Man Randomly Kicking Woman In The Head ‘For Fun’

A chilling surveillance video from Novosibirsk, Russia, has ignited global outrage after a deliveryman was captured violently kicking an elderly woman in the face in an unprovoked attack.
Police later arrested the suspect and launched further investigations, but the clip continued spreading across social media, where thousands of viewers saw it as another example of rising, random violence against women. Many even drew comparisons to high-profile cases abroad, including one that recently led to major legal reform in the United States.
The viral video sparked outrage as viewers connected the attack to a pattern of unprovoked violence against women
Image credits: nexta_tv
Recorded just before midnight on December 1, the footage showed an elderly woman walking through a quiet underpass in Novosibirsk as a courier approached her from behind.
Without warning, he struck her with a kick to the face, knocking her to the ground. The man could be seen walking away calmly after the incident. The coldness of the moment left viewers stunned.
Image credits: nexta_tv
The victim, who was in her 70s, sustained minor injuries and is recovering, according to a report from the Free Press Journal. The man’s identity has not been publicly disclosed, though he was terminated by his employer immediately after the video went viral.
His workplace also handed over the video evidence of the attack to the authorities.
Image credits: nexta_tv
Online reactions to the incident were notable. “POS needs jail time. Very hard to watch,” one user wrote. Another said what many were thinking: “Crazy how many random psychos are just existing in public around us.”
As more people saw the clip, the conversation quickly broadened. Many women shared that they’d witnessed a disturbing pattern of unprovoked, gender-targeted attacks, and that the Novosibirsk video felt like just one more entry in an alarming trend.
Image credits: C0mm0n__Sense__
Image credits: flowVSgravity
One viral post on X read: “These types of maniacs never a**ault another man ‘just for fun.’ They always have their sights set on a woman or girl. That’s why violence against women arises from different motivations. The different motivation is misogyny.”
Another viewer referenced a case that captured international attention earlier this year: “The same way Iryna was stabbed to d**th on the train unprovoked by a man. I’m seeing lots and lots of videos of men just casually attacking women unprovoked and you’ll be left to wonder to what end?”
Public concern is growing about random acts of violence against women, and this has resulted in legal changes in countries like the United States
Image credits: nexta_tv
As the outrage spread, some viewers pointed to what happens after these incidents, or too often, what doesn’t. Some noted that violent offenders are frequently released quickly, even with long criminal histories.
In the United States, one such case sparked such enormous public pressure that lawmakers responded with sweeping reform.
Image credits: nexta_tv
In August, 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska was fatally stabbed aboard a Charlotte light rail in an unprovoked attack that stunned observers across the country. Later reports revealed that her attacker had a long history of violence, but he was repeatedly released back to the public.
Her passing led North Carolina legislators to propose a comprehensive bill that was signed into law only weeks later, according to ABC11.
Image credits: CreatureHabit2
Image credits: DivServ_
Eddie Caldwell of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association said: “There are instances all across the state where very dangerous people have committed heinous crimes and then been released on little or no bond to then commit more crimes…
“I think certainly the situation in Charlotte brought this to not only the legislature’s attention, it sort of hit us all in the face with something that is clear, the problem cannot be ignored.”
Image credits: Kindel Media/Pexels (Not the actual photo)
The law, now officially known as Iryna’s Law, went into effect earlier this week. It eliminates cashless bail for select offenses and creates a new category of “violent offenses” requiring judges or magistrates to impose stricter pretrial conditions, including GPS monitoring, on perpetrators.
Sheriff Terry Johnson echoed the significance of the new law. “We’re seeing a lot of times in cases right here in Alamance County where an individual is given a low bond and has a record a mile long. I think now the magistrates and the judges are held to a higher standard,” Johnson said.
Netizens shared their thoughts about the disturbing Novosibirsk incident on social media
Image credits: mita_nyt
Image credits: aseemprakash014
Image credits: NotAre61497
Image credits: YoSepherX
Image credits: catplantdog
Image credits: ArestadStuart
Image credits: KerrVeroni4352
Image credits: GreenoneOld
Image credits: LuctorNonemergo
Image credits: Chev427BB
Image credits: wolfofwelfare
Image credits: UnadPr
Image credits: TheBrotherDion
Image credits: Madlove1Jhon
Image credits: KaraloveAhjuicy
Follow Us