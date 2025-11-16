30 Sad And Hurtful Stories Of People Revealing What Made Them Stop Cooking For Someone Forever

Nothing brings people together more than good food. For centuries, sitting around the dining table has been a wonderful bonding experience that holds a special place in various cultures across the world. Groups of friends and families gather to share mouth-watering meals, pleasant conversations, and create fond memories they will cherish for years to come.
No wonder cooking is an act of love. This time-consuming activity shows your loved ones that you care and serves as a perfect way to connect with others over a meal. Most of the time. Because as it turns out, just because something is made with passion and devotion doesn’t mean others will love it too.
“What are your ‘I’ll never cook for you again’ stories?” recently asked Redditor bnny_ears and inspired fellow members of the ‘Cooking’ subreddit to come forward with their personal experiences. From relatives throwing their efforts in the trash to partners criticizing their skills, the thread instantly flooded with blood-boiling examples. Below, we gathered some of the most infuriating responses to share with you, so continue scrolling. Keep reading to also find an in-depth interview with food blogger and journalist Ellen Manning. Then be sure to upvote as you go, and let us know about your own tales in the comments!
#1
I had an amaaaazzzzing cake from Milk Bar for my wedding — chocolate chip cake with passionfruit curd and coffee frosting. My mom loved it, and in the last months of her life (she had stage 4 lung cancer), I recreated my wedding cake so she could enjoy it while she still had an appetite. Because I was also taking care of my mom, it took me several days to make all the components and then assemble the cake. When I presented it at the dinner table for my family, my dad said, “Why did it take you so long to make *this*?”
I have not cooked or baked a thing for my father since. (My mom enjoyed the cake though, and that’s what really matters.)
#2
Had multiple friends and coworkers rave over my cooking and was asked many times to host a dinner. I finally caved and decided to do a Christmas-y dinner (not near the actual holiday, just in early December) since I knew many of them did not get home-cooked traditional Xmas dinners. I repeatedly worked with everyone to schedule a day that worked for everyone, and checked in multiple times for rsvp’s. I then spent over 200$ and three days prepping a gorgeous multi-dish dinner with two amazing prime ribs as the main course. It was supposed to be for 20 people. It was hard work but I was excited to be able to give a nice experience to friends I knew usually get take out or nothing for holidays.
Out of 20 people, who all RSVP’d, only 5 showed up. Three of them weren’t even my friends, but my husband’s. Text after text of “sorry can’t make it”, “sorry other plans came up”, “decided to go do X today instead” came pouring in. I even had one friend ask me to pack her a to-go box she can swing by and pick up. I was very appreciative of those that did show up, but man that night absolutely crushed me. That was 2018 and I haven’t hosted a dinner party since.
#3
I once made a small batch of some sweet desert for my mom. I had gotten some frozen bread dough and flattened the center and stuffed it with apples, cinnamon and sugar. I didn’t have a recipe (I was 14). For some reason they turned out really beautiful and were delicious. My mom refused to believe I made them. Not in the cute flattering way, but in a really accusatory way where she essentially called me a liar. Not sure I ever baked anything for her again.
#4
Cooked for the week while my ex was away. Came home from work and she had given it away (bar the crust of a lasagne – knowing it was my pet peeve for people to leave) because she felt I didn take her side in a petty fight with her sister. The lasagne had a six hour sauce in it I had babied all day. Made at the request of my son who loved it. She can home to a clean house, laundry all done (caught up on) with food for the week cooked and didn’t notice any.of it and just wanted to complain about her sister she was away with. I suggested she needed to stop fighting with her over stupid petty s**t.
I came home from a long sh*tty day at work the next day looking forward to dinner with my family and it was gone . Given away to the Karen’s at the school pick up. It was an act of spite. A final one for me. I left her.
#5
My then GF family hosted us for Christmas and I agreed to make dinner one of the nights.
I dropped about $400 on fixings for 4 course meal for 8 people Prime rib, fancy dessert ingredients, fresh sides, etc.
Made everything to everyone’s strict dietary requirements (one was low salt, another no sugar, a third lactose intolerant.)
Everything came out *perfect*. Sous-vide and then seared the prime rib, fresh fruit tarts, a boatload of sides. All done in strangers kitchen, with knives that hadn’t been sharpened since the 50’s and appliances from the 70’s.
1) An uncle complained the Med-rare rib was raw and I had to sear his slice on the stove to well done.
2) An Aunt complained that the Peach tart tasted “too fresh, not like canned peach cobbler.”
3) Grandpa complained that I had used too much “real salt” (I didn’t I used the Lite-salt he required) and the prime rib tasted to “meaty.” He later suggested it was just a lot of work when we could have just gone to the Elk’s club.
GF and her mom loved the food.
The next year we went to the Elk’s club and is it was Sysco generic prepacked slop, for $50 a person.
I never cooked for her family again.
#6
Made a very nice coconut chicken soup with plenty of veggies for a date. I was super proud of how it turned out. Watched him fish out all of the vegetables because he didn’t like them.
Now I only date people who eat their veggies.
#7
My parents were coming back from a long trip, and I know that’s hard for them. I made turkey tetrazzini after roasting a turkey breast, and made one for them too, and left it in their fridge as a nice meal when they got back.
Mom told me a week later she tried it but she doesn’t like ground turkey, so she threw it away.
My dish had chopped roasted turkey. She lied like a rug and I will never cook one more thing for her
#8
Made my (now ex’s) work lunch for his first day of work after we moved in together.
He told me that his mom did a better job wrapping the carrot sticks. Never made his lunch again.
#9
My husband told me that frozen dinners tasted better than my home cooking. He has been eating frozen dinners or fast food for many years.
#10
Thanksgiving had been at my in-laws for years. MIL usually made the main dish (though for reasons was never turkey) and kids all pitched in the sides and desserts. One year she didn’t feel up to it and everyone else bowed out, didn’t want to host, or had other plans. So we invited MIL and FIL over and said I’d make everything and to just bring themselves.
All the siblings invited themselves over once they heard I was hosting. So I ended up making a traditional turkey dinner spread for about 15+ people on short notice. MIL brought chicken gravy. No one else helped in any way. Complained that our new puppy who we had gated in the hallway so she wasn’t underfoot licked one of the little nieces or nephews. The football game was turned on after lunch. No one helped clean up. They all left and went to the in-law’s house to hang out for the rest of the afternoon. Very little gratitude. I haven’t hosted a full family dinner since.
#11
My wife made a pumpkin pie once. I said “Meh”. I’ve never seen one since. 30+ years.
#12
i grilled steaks for my fiancés birthday last year. threw him a little party with some friends, and his mom invited herself to come and i couldn’t just say no. I pull the steaks off get them downstairs and serve them. she takes hers and cuts into it, says OMG ITS RAW(it was medium) and puts hers on the pan in my kitchen and cooks it into a shoe. she then proceeds to go around to everybody telling them the steaks are raw, they’re going to get sick and telling them to let her “cook them”. everyone apologized to me when she left, and said they were perfectly cooked, everyone thought she was weird for that
#13
I work in a medical office of about 13 people. I don’t have a lot of money so when birthdays come around, I bake the cake as my “present”. There were a few small incidents that I ignored (like throwing away my homemade chocolate chip cookies in front of me because they didn’t like them) until the last one. I made orange cake with fresh oranges and orange cream frosting. Decorated and everything. Usually, everyone sings happy birthday and gives gifts/cake during lunch. I come out of patient’s room to find the office had sung happy birthday and everyone ate the cupcakes without me. Didn’t even ask if it was ok if I wasn’t there. Never again. Only family and my best friend get my baked goods from now on.
#14
I hosted a Passover Seder dinner a couple of years back to support my fiancé with a few friends and other couples. One of the attendees had pretty severe dietary restrictions and allergies (celiac disease and allergic to onions). With this in mind, I made sure to get gluten-free matzos, left onion out of many of the dishes, and even prepared a gluten-free cheesecake for him so he had a dessert. I spent HOURS in the kitchen cooking (no joke, probably 9 hours total). Instead of being thankful, he complained about how ‘crumbly’ the matzos were, said the cheesecake was ‘no good,’ and barely ate any of the food that was prepared. I was so livid I had to leave mid-meal and take a walk outside. I never invited him over for dinner again.
#15
Made red beans and rice by request for a dude I briefly dated. He came into the kitchen and without tasting anything he added A CUP OF SUGAR to the whole pot of beans, then took the lid off the rice half way thru cooking and added sugar to that too, in one dump of the measuring cup without even distributing it evenly. BTW I’m diabetic. I’m also a personal cook.
#16
Niece asked me to make Thanksgiving dinner for the family. I did. It was great. None of the family showed. I can’t remember what their excuse was. Will never cook for them again.
#17
I spent alllllll day making bread. I made like 8 large loaves of rustic style bread for a family party. When I got there, my dad’s wife (who always has to be the center of attention and hates that people like my bread because she makes her own too) felt the crust and went “oh these are wayy too hard, disgusting” and threw them away. Mind you, each loaf had to rise for multiple hours, be checked regularly, kneaded twice, and baked – and during the baking I was continuously adding water into a lower tray in order to give them a beautiful crust. And since rising times can really make or break a loaf of bread, they had to be made individually throughout the day so they wouldn’t over proof. And this b***h didn’t even cut them. If she had cut them open and something was actually wrong with them I wouldn’t have been as upset, but she didn’t even cut them. Just immediately insulted them and threw them all in the garbage. In front of everyone. Like sorry that you only know how to make crustless sandwich bread? Soft sandwich bread is good sometimes but those beautiful bubbly golden crunchy crusts are also f*****g amazing sometimes. I had to baby those loaves all morning and afternoon – and then get ready and go to a stuffy family dinner. And the one I kept for myself was absolutely delicious. It was the most beautiful loaf I’ve made and I was so excited to show them off to my loved ones. And they would’ve gone great with our dinner menu…
#18
My own mother. The lady who never, EVER used salt, butter or pepper in anything she cooked when I was young, because………….. “healthy”. You ever had Kraft Mac n cheese without butter and only nonfat milk? I have. I didn’t know it was supposed to be creamy until I was 20.
Blackenedd chicken fettucini alfredo.
I spent all day making pasta dough from scratch; 00 flour and eggs. Kneaded 3 times over 5 hours and rested overnight. Rolled lovingly, cut and dusted perfectly. $25 wedge of aged parmegiano and a touch of pecarino, beautiful local sourced butter.
The pasta was PERFECTLY al dente with a rich pasta-water developed parmesan sauce in butter. The chicken was so tender with just a hint of spice. It was one of the best meals I had EVER cooked. Simple ingredients with no flair to hide behind.
“The chicken isn’t very hot” was her complaint as she PUSHED her plate away.
**F**K**
**YOU**
#19
Nother husband story… when we were dating he told me he loved Mexican wedding cookies so I tested a couple of recipes and made them for him. A couple months later his cute coworker handed out bags of Mexican wedding cookies for Christmas. He told me hers were better. Never made them again.
#20
I think I was 27 or so and had invited my Mom, Aunt, Uncle, Cousin, his Wife, and my Grandmother down for thanksgiving. Add me and my wife that makes 8.
We do a late lunch around 2, with snacks and such starting around noon.
I make the whole goddamn meal. Dressing, casseroles, green beans, snacks, and the best f*****g Turkey I’ve ever smoked. It came out crispy and succulent, I injected it with an herb/butter/garlic/beer reduction, I’d pulled the skin away from the meat and rubbed herb butter underneath. It was glorious when it came off the smoker at just a few minutes past 2:00. They didn’t show up until after 4:00, the skin was rubbery because it had sat covered for so long, I tossed it in the oven to warm up but the skin was not salvageable and the meat dried out.
I HAD ONE GODDAMNED BITE OF THAT BIRD WHEN IT WAS PERFECT. THEN THEY HAD THE F*****G AUDACITY TO COMPLAIN ABOUT IT TO MY FACE.
I just said “it was much better when it came off the smoker at 2:00” and I’ve not cooked for any of them since.
Edit: “beet” to “beer” I did not make a beet reduction.
#21
I spent hours making a low sugar peach cobbler from scratch for my borderline dietetic dad on Christmas. He has a huge sweet tooth, so he really took it hard when they told him to take it out of his diet. He ate one spoonful, told me he didn’t like the cinnamon, then threw it in the trash in front of everyone there.
#22
My son was in preschool and I had signed up to bring in cupcakes for his class Halloween party. I took the job very seriously and made “swamp cupcakes” which is what I called marbled cupcakes with chocolate icing dunked in crushed Oreos to resemble dirt. For decorations I made melted chocolate grass and gummy green frogs filled with nerds (so they’d crunch when you chewed them).
Not a single child ate one of the cupcakes.
Who am I never cooking for again? My son who as his classmates stared in confusion at my confections asked me (who he saw bake them mind you) if the dirt was real further cementing their uneaten status.
Bonus was a child’s Mom telling me not to be offended because her child only ate things that “looked good”.
#23
I invited a friend (L) over for dinner once. Last minute she asked if it was okay to bring another friend (S) and I said, “sure”, I had made enough food so wasn’t an issue. I had never met this woman before, btw.
I set up the outdoor table, which was a floor below where the kitchen was. They show up and L comes up to help bring stuff down while S sits down immediately at the table. We’re bringing stuff down and I see that S has already started eating! This stranger didn’t offer to help and didn’t even wait for the host to sit down,let alone start eating, before she helped herself.
I cooked again for L but made it very clear I never wanted S around again.
#24
I made my parents a wonderful, filling vermicelli salad. It had a lot of stuff in it. My first time making anything with vermicelli, so I took my time in the kitchen with it. It ended up being pretty f**king good, and I’d probably make it these days if I could. My dad had a bowl of it, and pretty well immediately grabbed a takeout menu afterward, asking what we (myself and my mother) wanted. I had never in my life felt such emotion involving food and cooking. Needless to say, I was upset.
#25
I had a coworker ask for some food from me. My husband brags about my food but we were struggling hard financially at the time and I made some struggle dumplings. I begged him not to give them to her but he did anyway. She TORE me APART with criticism. I’m actually a pretty decent cook, but we had just had a baby and I just didn’t have any money for barely anything. She’s asked me several times after we got back on our feet to make her something and I’ve always glossed it over with “Sure, babe! When I’ve got the time!” I’ll never feed that *bleep* *bleepity* *bleep* *bleep*.
#26
Not my cooking but I think you guys will all appreciate it just the same.
My grandma would start her Christmas pudding and Christmas cake in summer (could be an exaggeration but I was only 11 or 12 when this story is set and I’m a lot older now – haha – 45 years for those of you who may be interested.)
Grandma would provide each of her children one of each (a cake and a pudding) and keep a set for her and my grandad. This particular year, my mother (DiL) decided to buy one of those luxury ones from the supermarket and serve that instead of Grandma’s). Not sure why she did this but it may go some way to explain the lack of love between them.
Anyway, we sit down for Christmas dinner (we’re hosting) and my Grandad declares that the shop bought pudding was better than my grandma’s!!!!
I don’t think she ever made another one…
#27
Cooked some steaks for my mates. One of them wanted well done, no worries, I checked to see that it was when he cut into it. Perfect. No hint of pink at all, but still moist. “Sorry mate, I wanted well done”. What??? “But it is, there’s no pink at all…” He then proceeded to show me how to cook a steak. “You need to stab it with a knife to get the juice out”. Yep, no more steaks from me for you. He also showed me how to cook spaghetti. Apparently it takes about 40 minutes, so that it gets nice and thick “like out of the cans”.
#28
I’m staying with my girlfriend’s parents. Very very nice people, letting me stay there with my sick girlfriend while she recovers from her disease. So I help out with the cleaning and cooking and errands and whatnot.
Not once has the dad thanked me, complimented me, or even acknowledged that I cooked, unless prompted by his wife. I’ve cooked meals that I know he likes, new ones, even the ones I do best and are widely enjoyed by my friends and family. Nothing. If prompted by his wife if it’s good I get a half hearted “yep.”
Not looking for praise or anything, but just a “thanks for making the effort” would be nice. The cherry on top is that when I made them a traditional dish from my ethnicity, he spent the dinner debating with me the authenticity of it and then barely ate it. Dude my great grandparents took this recipe from the village all the way to America and you’re questioning if it’s really from there?
I don’t bother to put effort into cooking them meals anymore. They enjoy it just the same.
#29
I was hosting a dinner and board game night for a group of friends; B asked if his roommate, J, could come along. I said yes. I made lemon-chicken popover because it’s easy, impressive, and rather fast.
J just looks at it. “Oh, I’m vegan”. No worries! I have a bunch of veggies that I didn’t use – carrots, snap peas, bell pepper, broccoli… I can cook you up some rice and throw together a stir fry, won’t take but a moment.
“No, I don’t eat stuff like that. Do you have any Doritos?”
More than never cooking for, never invited over ever again. And now I make sure to check dietary needs BEFORE dinner guests.
#30
I traveled to my in-laws’ for Christmas. They are from New Jersey and literally cannot cook to save their lives and were going to get a tray of Publix deli sandwiches for Christmas Eve dinner. I offered to cook instead. I made an amazing pot roast and sides. They DEVOURED it, raved about how good it was, and ate every bite. Two hours after dinner, my husband said the words ‘cream of mushroom’ casually. Cue panic. “MUSHROOMS?!?!? OMG Disgusting!!” Full freakout, went on and on and on and on how they don’t eat that, how gross, etc. Total as*holes. After, I saw them use their rolls to wipe their plate clean.
