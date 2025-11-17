Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Do At Work To Keep Yourself Focused That Works Great But Everyone Else Thinks You’re Crazy? (Closed)

Years ago when I was a cashier to stay focused & challenge myself (I have ADD) I wouldn’t use the order separators. It made a lot of customers so mad. I’d hidden the dividers on my lane. They said I’d mix their orders; I didn’t though. Ironically though if a customer got ahold of a separator & slipped it on the belt I’d for real unintentionally start scanning the next customer’s order with theirs happened every time without fail. Weird I know but that’s just how my brain works.
I cannot focus unless there is a mess in my workspace. 2-3 textbooks and maybe half a dozen papers all on different subjects with maybe a craft or two in the corner. On my laptop, I have my drawing software and maybe around 40 different tabs open at a time and I need all of them. I don’t know why but that’s how I work.
(School not work but similar concept) I have to draw…but I can’t just draw anything I have to draw horror. If I’m in math class I cant focus unless I’m drawing a crazed clown, or voodoo teddy bear. I have no friends at school
chew sunflower seeds instead of tobacco or nicotine pouches. that stuffs groty
Tilt your head to the right when writing something by hand, or tilt to the left if you’re a lefty.
i wouldn’t say everyone thinks I’m crazy for it, but i chew gum so i don’t get fidgety
i have to be able to draw on something or I’ll go insane while I’m waiting for something. all of my coworkers look at me like I’m insane cuz once I drew a bunch of dots on my hand
Chewing gum (quietly!) helps to focus. Listening to music when you are doing someone that doesn’t take a lot of focus helps you stay on track and not be bored
i am nervous if my desk isnt buried – untidy desk got nothing on me.
Talk to myself. Keeps me focused, people think I’m crazy.
