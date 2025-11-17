Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Do At Work To Keep Yourself Focused That Works Great But Everyone Else Thinks You’re Crazy? (Closed)

Years ago when I was a cashier to stay focused & challenge myself (I have ADD) I wouldn’t use the order separators. It made a lot of customers so mad. I’d hidden the dividers on my lane. They said I’d mix their orders; I didn’t though. Ironically though if a customer got ahold of a separator & slipped it on the belt I’d for real unintentionally start scanning the next customer’s order with theirs happened every time without fail. Weird I know but that’s just how my brain works.

#1

I cannot focus unless there is a mess in my workspace. 2-3 textbooks and maybe half a dozen papers all on different subjects with maybe a craft or two in the corner. On my laptop, I have my drawing software and maybe around 40 different tabs open at a time and I need all of them. I don’t know why but that’s how I work.

#2

(School not work but similar concept) I have to draw…but I can’t just draw anything I have to draw horror. If I’m in math class I cant focus unless I’m drawing a crazed clown, or voodoo teddy bear. I have no friends at school

#3

chew sunflower seeds instead of tobacco or nicotine pouches. that stuffs groty

#4

Tilt your head to the right when writing something by hand, or tilt to the left if you’re a lefty.

#5

i wouldn’t say everyone thinks I’m crazy for it, but i chew gum so i don’t get fidgety

#6

i have to be able to draw on something or I’ll go insane while I’m waiting for something. all of my coworkers look at me like I’m insane cuz once I drew a bunch of dots on my hand

#7

Chewing gum (quietly!) helps to focus. Listening to music when you are doing someone that doesn’t take a lot of focus helps you stay on track and not be bored

#8

i am nervous if my desk isnt buried – untidy desk got nothing on me.

#9

Talk to myself. Keeps me focused, people think I’m crazy.

