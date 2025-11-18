‘Catwoman’ Jocelyn Wildenstein Reveals Her Original Face In Stunning Throwback Post

Jocelyn Wildenstein, famously dubbed “Catwoman” for her signature feline features, just took a trip down memory lane that even the internet wasn’t ready for!
Over the weekend, the Swiss socialite surprised fans with a rare throwback photo in honor of her daughter Diane’s birthday.
Born in Lausanne, Switzerland, the 82-year-old is known for her extensive cosmetic surgeries. She also spurred headlines after walking away with one of history’s biggest divorce settlements following her high-profile divorce from billionaire art dealer Alec Wildenstein.
On her daughter’s birthday, Jocelyn showed off her glamorous pre-surgery look, revealing a totally different side of her in the bast from the past.
“Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter Diane Wildenstein,” she wrote in the caption.
The rare throwback photo showed a younger Jocelyn casually lounging on a couch with baby Diane on her lap. Her wavy bob and chic demeanor conveyed a sense of effortless elegance as she gazed into the distance.
The glimpse into her past was a sharp contrast with the cosmetic queen’s current look, shaped by years of facelifts, eye lifts, and other procedures. The dramatic changes earned her the “Catwoman” moniker, a nickname that has stuck as her appearance became a topic of public fascination and critique.
Netizens were left stunned when the billionaire divorcee revealed her natural look from decades ago.
“Wow! What doctor would touch that beautiful face!” one social media user wondered while another wrote, “Very sad – and disturbing what she did to herself.”
“She was beautiful! Then she had to destroy her face,” read a third comment.
A fourth comment said, “This is proof of mental illness to me. She was beautiful, but they turned her into something grotesque. It’s sad.”
“The surgeons who did this to her should be sued and jailed,” another wrote. “There comes a time when they have an ethical responsibility to say no and if she thinks she is liking this look, she is lying to save face , no pun intended.”
The high-society figure reportedly began her journey with plastic surgery shortly after her marriage to her ex-husband and billionaire art collector.
Alec, who passed away in 2008, revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair that his wife told him his eyes looked baggy around a year after their 1978 wedding. This led to them getting his-and-hers eye-lifts.
What started as a shared cosmetic tweak eventually became a personal pursuit for Jocelyn.
“She was crazy,” Alec told the outlet in 1998. “I would always find out last. She was thinking that she could fix her face like a piece of furniture. Skin does not work that way. But she wouldn’t listen.”
She continued undergoing procedures over the years, later claiming that part of her motivation was Alec’s disdain for aging.
He “hates to be with old people,” she once said.
Her high-profile divorce from the billionaire in the 1990s made headlines, not only for the drama but for the jaw-dropping settlement (at least an alleged $2.5 billion, divided into annual payments).
“I think I had a lot of fun,” she told Interview magazine last December about life post-divorce. “I found freedom, and instead of having to behave according to a program, I could suddenly have the freedom to appreciate it.”
However, after Alec’s death, his family allegedly cut her off from the annual payments, leading to financial struggles. In 2018, she faced mounting debts and was forced to file for bankruptcy.
She is currently engaged to fashion designer Lloyd Klein, whom she began dating in 2003.
