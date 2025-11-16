Hey Pandas, What Is A Pun You Absolutely Want To Share? (Closed)

by

I am a sucker for dad jokes, and most of them stick.

#1

What do you call a fake noodle? An impasta

#2

my dad told me this one:
i was walking down the street when i saw a yard sale with a radio for sale. the seller said that the volume was stuck on high. so i said, “well, i can’t turn than down!”

#3

What’s the difference between roast beef and pea soup? You can roast beef.

(read it out loud, it works better that way)

#4

This is a fun prompt.

What do ducks wear to formal events?
A duck-cedo!

Did you hear about the bird criminal?
He’s been Robin’ banks!

What do you call a ghost chicken?
A Poultry-Geist!

#5

Being put in the iron maiden is either a good or bad experience. It’s all in the execUti0n.

#6

Sans I summon you to comment. *proceeds to summon*

#7

Steak is a medium rarely well done.

#8

Cow Puns:
What do you call a cow with two legs? Lean beef.
What do you call a cow with no legs?
Ground beef.
Idk much dad jokes.

#9

They say you can laugh as loud as you want in Hawaii, but they prefer A lo ha

