Hey Pandas, What Is A Pun You Absolutely Want To Share? (Closed)

I am a sucker for dad jokes, and most of them stick.
#1
What do you call a fake noodle? An impasta
#2
my dad told me this one:
i was walking down the street when i saw a yard sale with a radio for sale. the seller said that the volume was stuck on high. so i said, “well, i can’t turn than down!”
#3
What’s the difference between roast beef and pea soup? You can roast beef.
(read it out loud, it works better that way)
#4
This is a fun prompt.
What do ducks wear to formal events?
A duck-cedo!
Did you hear about the bird criminal?
He’s been Robin’ banks!
What do you call a ghost chicken?
A Poultry-Geist!
#5
Being put in the iron maiden is either a good or bad experience. It’s all in the execUti0n.
#6
Sans I summon you to comment. *proceeds to summon*
#7
Steak is a medium rarely well done.
#8
Cow Puns:
What do you call a cow with two legs? Lean beef.
What do you call a cow with no legs?
Ground beef.
Idk much dad jokes.
#9
They say you can laugh as loud as you want in Hawaii, but they prefer A lo ha
Follow Us