‘It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty’: 40 Ridiculous Pieces Of Clothing That Got Shamed On This Group

It’s 2024, and the capitalist overabundance of things doesn’t seem like it will go away anytime soon. One of the best examples of this is fast fashion. It seems that no matter how much awareness and how many sustainable fashion bloggers are out there, they’re still outweighed by the SHEIN haul girlies on YouTube and TikTok.
You might ask yourself: ‘Why are brands like SHEIN, AliExpress, etc. still alive?’ I’d say their only function is to fuel groups like this. The Facebook page “It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty” dedicates its content to the terrible and hilarious finds from many fast fashion sites. “We are just here to shame clothes!” the page boldly announces. Well, someone has to do it because some of these entries would have benefited from a second opinion.
#1 Please Place Your Vajooter Completely Inside The Wedgie Strap
#2 755 Dollars For A Zip Tie?
#3 For Those Who Are Dedicated To The All-Denim Life And Already Have The Canadian Tuxedo, The Joots, And So Much More, I Present:
#4 When You Want That Extra Belly Button?
#5 Why…
#6 Please Help Me Understand
#7 What Is This?
#8 Why…
#9 A Completly Natural Unedited Female Figure
#10 I Refuse To Accept That This Styling Choice Is Anything But A Commentary On How Deep The Pockets On Women’s Jeans Could Be And How Small And Useless They Insist On Making Them Instead
#11 I Kinda Want It Lol
#12 AliExpress Really Has Some Of The Best Items
#13 Super Realistic Shein…
#14 Huh?
#15 Um… Where Are We Wearing This?
#16 That’s Horrendous, Tacky, And Awful
#17 These Shein Creators Are Becoming Unhinged
#18 Apologies If These Have Been Posted Already, But I Joined This Group With The Sole Purpose Of Making Others See These Hideous Pants Just As I Had To
#19 Not The Mickey Kicks
#20 Do I Even Need To Say Anything Here?
#21 Please Help Me Understand
#22 Wtf
#23 Why…
#24
#25
#26 “Do You Want To Wear Pants But Still Want To Get Chub Rub? Well, Have We Got The Pants For You!”
#27 Her Hair Is Goals Also
#28 Not Photoshoped At All
#29 Love Me A Jellyfish Cosplay
#30 Why…
#31 I Usually Love Everything Betsey Johnson Does… But Really?
#32 Is It Just Me, Or Has This Been Drawn On?
#33 Roadkill Dress, Anyone?
#34 Hmm, Give This Photo Editor An Award
#35 ……… I Feel Like It Speaks For Itself
#36 Not Shein, But Wtf
#37 Oh!
#38
#39 Girlberealnotperfectjustbeyourself
#40 This Is Legit Scary
