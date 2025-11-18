‘It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty’: 40 Ridiculous Pieces Of Clothing That Got Shamed On This Group

It’s 2024, and the capitalist overabundance of things doesn’t seem like it will go away anytime soon. One of the best examples of this is fast fashion. It seems that no matter how much awareness and how many sustainable fashion bloggers are out there, they’re still outweighed by the SHEIN haul girlies on YouTube and TikTok.

You might ask yourself: ‘Why are brands like SHEIN, AliExpress, etc. still alive?’ I’d say their only function is to fuel groups like this. The Facebook page “It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty” dedicates its content to the terrible and hilarious finds from many fast fashion sites. “We are just here to shame clothes!” the page boldly announces. Well, someone has to do it because some of these entries would have benefited from a second opinion.

#1 Please Place Your Vajooter Completely Inside The Wedgie Strap

Image source: Lisa Esparza

#2 755 Dollars For A Zip Tie?

‘It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty’: 40 Ridiculous Pieces Of Clothing That Got Shamed On This Group

Image source: Alexandra Paraschiv

#3 For Those Who Are Dedicated To The All-Denim Life And Already Have The Canadian Tuxedo, The Joots, And So Much More, I Present:

‘It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty’: 40 Ridiculous Pieces Of Clothing That Got Shamed On This Group

Image source: MichaelWarbur17

#4 When You Want That Extra Belly Button?

‘It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty’: 40 Ridiculous Pieces Of Clothing That Got Shamed On This Group

Image source: Max Donnz

#5 Why…

‘It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty’: 40 Ridiculous Pieces Of Clothing That Got Shamed On This Group

Image source: Lily Lenker

#6 Please Help Me Understand

‘It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty’: 40 Ridiculous Pieces Of Clothing That Got Shamed On This Group

Image source: Suné Fonternel

#7 What Is This?

‘It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty’: 40 Ridiculous Pieces Of Clothing That Got Shamed On This Group

Image source: JJ Carroll

#8 Why…

‘It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty’: 40 Ridiculous Pieces Of Clothing That Got Shamed On This Group

Image source: Lily Lenker

#9 A Completly Natural Unedited Female Figure

‘It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty’: 40 Ridiculous Pieces Of Clothing That Got Shamed On This Group

Image source: Ashley Given

#10 I Refuse To Accept That This Styling Choice Is Anything But A Commentary On How Deep The Pockets On Women’s Jeans Could Be And How Small And Useless They Insist On Making Them Instead

‘It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty’: 40 Ridiculous Pieces Of Clothing That Got Shamed On This Group

Image source: Alexandria Wein

#11 I Kinda Want It Lol

‘It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty’: 40 Ridiculous Pieces Of Clothing That Got Shamed On This Group

Image source: Nancy Rene Cusumano

#12 AliExpress Really Has Some Of The Best Items

‘It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty’: 40 Ridiculous Pieces Of Clothing That Got Shamed On This Group

Image source: Gini Ra

#13 Super Realistic Shein…

‘It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty’: 40 Ridiculous Pieces Of Clothing That Got Shamed On This Group

Image source: Lily Murray

#14 Huh?

‘It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty’: 40 Ridiculous Pieces Of Clothing That Got Shamed On This Group

Image source: Narys anonimas

#15 Um… Where Are We Wearing This?

‘It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty’: 40 Ridiculous Pieces Of Clothing That Got Shamed On This Group

Image source: Alyssa Dickson

#16 That’s Horrendous, Tacky, And Awful

‘It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty’: 40 Ridiculous Pieces Of Clothing That Got Shamed On This Group

Image source: Mary Oglesby

#17 These Shein Creators Are Becoming Unhinged

‘It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty’: 40 Ridiculous Pieces Of Clothing That Got Shamed On This Group

Image source: Donna Jane

#18 Apologies If These Have Been Posted Already, But I Joined This Group With The Sole Purpose Of Making Others See These Hideous Pants Just As I Had To

‘It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty’: 40 Ridiculous Pieces Of Clothing That Got Shamed On This Group

Image source: Courtney Lamb

#19 Not The Mickey Kicks

‘It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty’: 40 Ridiculous Pieces Of Clothing That Got Shamed On This Group

Image source: Bianca Olivas

#20 Do I Even Need To Say Anything Here?

‘It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty’: 40 Ridiculous Pieces Of Clothing That Got Shamed On This Group

Image source: Erica E Midcap

#21 Please Help Me Understand

‘It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty’: 40 Ridiculous Pieces Of Clothing That Got Shamed On This Group

Image source: Suné Fonternel

#22 Wtf

‘It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty’: 40 Ridiculous Pieces Of Clothing That Got Shamed On This Group

Image source: Ashley Malone

#23 Why…

‘It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty’: 40 Ridiculous Pieces Of Clothing That Got Shamed On This Group

Image source: Lily Lenker

#24

‘It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty’: 40 Ridiculous Pieces Of Clothing That Got Shamed On This Group

Image source: Miranda Chalmers

#25

‘It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty’: 40 Ridiculous Pieces Of Clothing That Got Shamed On This Group

Image source: Mayela De La Huerta

#26 “Do You Want To Wear Pants But Still Want To Get Chub Rub? Well, Have We Got The Pants For You!”

‘It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty’: 40 Ridiculous Pieces Of Clothing That Got Shamed On This Group

Image source: Sara Nielsen

#27 Her Hair Is Goals Also

‘It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty’: 40 Ridiculous Pieces Of Clothing That Got Shamed On This Group

Image source: Aiko Castonguay

#28 Not Photoshoped At All

‘It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty’: 40 Ridiculous Pieces Of Clothing That Got Shamed On This Group

Image source: Narys anonimas

#29 Love Me A Jellyfish Cosplay

‘It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty’: 40 Ridiculous Pieces Of Clothing That Got Shamed On This Group

Image source: Rieta Matsumoto

#30 Why…

‘It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty’: 40 Ridiculous Pieces Of Clothing That Got Shamed On This Group

Image source: Lily Lenker

#31 I Usually Love Everything Betsey Johnson Does… But Really?

‘It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty’: 40 Ridiculous Pieces Of Clothing That Got Shamed On This Group

Image source: Caitlin McAuley

#32 Is It Just Me, Or Has This Been Drawn On?

‘It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty’: 40 Ridiculous Pieces Of Clothing That Got Shamed On This Group

Image source: Phoebe Claire

#33 Roadkill Dress, Anyone?

‘It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty’: 40 Ridiculous Pieces Of Clothing That Got Shamed On This Group

Image source: Jamella Ifa

#34 Hmm, Give This Photo Editor An Award

‘It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty’: 40 Ridiculous Pieces Of Clothing That Got Shamed On This Group

Image source: Dimity Brooklyn Harriott

#35 ……… I Feel Like It Speaks For Itself

‘It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty’: 40 Ridiculous Pieces Of Clothing That Got Shamed On This Group

Image source: Dylan Davis-Merrett

#36 Not Shein, But Wtf

‘It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty’: 40 Ridiculous Pieces Of Clothing That Got Shamed On This Group

Image source: Jackie Liberto

#37 Oh!

‘It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty’: 40 Ridiculous Pieces Of Clothing That Got Shamed On This Group

Image source: Raimi Nicole

#38

‘It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty’: 40 Ridiculous Pieces Of Clothing That Got Shamed On This Group

Image source: Kimberley Lloyd

#39 Girlberealnotperfectjustbeyourself

‘It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty’: 40 Ridiculous Pieces Of Clothing That Got Shamed On This Group

Image source: Chloe Neale

#40 This Is Legit Scary

‘It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty’: 40 Ridiculous Pieces Of Clothing That Got Shamed On This Group

Image source: Aimee Clark

