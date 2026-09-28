Catherine Zeta-Jones: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Catherine Zeta-Jones
September 25, 1969
Swansea, UK
57 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Catherine Zeta-Jones?
Catherine Zeta-Jones is an Academy Award-winning performer celebrated for her magnetic grace and versatile talents. Her sophisticated style and incredible command of the stage have secured her a permanent, beloved position in the entertainment industry.
She achieved global stardom after playing Eléna in the 1998 hit film The Mask of Zorro, an iconic adventure role that showcased her remarkable athletic dancing skills and instantly launched her highly successful Hollywood career.
Early Life and Education
Her Welsh parents fostered a warm household in the coastal city of Swansea, Wales. She attended Dumbarton House School but left early to pursue musical theatre at the Arts Educational Schools in London, where she honed her dancing talents.
Tap-dancing lessons at a local school began when she was just four. This early training quickly paid off when she captured the lead role in a West End production of Annie and secured her first actor’s card.
Notable Relationships
A stable, decades-long marriage has defined her romantic life since she met her fellow actor Michael Douglas. The high-profile Hollywood couple first crossed paths at a French film festival before wedlock ensued in late 2000.
She shares two children, Dylan and Carys, with Douglas, with whom she manages an active family life. The family regularly splits their personal time between various luxury properties across both the United States and Europe.
Career Highlights
The acclaimed musical Chicago remains her defining cinematic triumph. Her stellar performance as Velma Kelly earned her the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, as well as a BAFTA Award.
Casa Zeta-Jones represents her successful foray into home decor and lifestyle branding. She launched this elegant collection on QVC to offer fans premium bedding, bath products, and stylish apparel designed with her signature classic aesthetic.
Broadway success further cemented her versatile legacy when she won a Tony Award. Her performance in the musical revival A Little Night Music proved her enduring theatrical power and solidified her status as a global icon of stage and screen.
Signature Quote
“I am strong-willed, which can be annoying sometimes, but in my personal life, sometimes I’m just a goofball.”
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