50 Times People Discovered Unexpected Details On Clothes Left There By The Manufacturers

When I buy a pair of pants, I hope they will fit me, last at least a year or two, and make my butt look somewhat decent. The last thing I expect is a tag that doubles as plant seeds. Or a message by the zipper to be careful with my pecker. But that doesn’t mean I’m complaining!

To show you that the clothing industry still has plenty of room for innovation and can surprise buyers even without ridiculous designs, we at Bored Panda put together a list of creative clothing details left there by the manufacturers. So continue scrolling, check out the pictures and upvote your favorite ones.

#1 My Dress Has A Clasp On The Inside To Secure Your Bra Strap

Image source: Deannerzz

#2 My Raincoat Reveals A Floral Pattern When Wet

Image source: trashyfictions

#3 This Shirt Has A Piece Of Lens Cloth Sewn On The Inside For Your Glasses

Image source: Marvin_k2000

#4 My Daughter’s Raincoat Has A Built-In System For When She Outgrows It

Image source: RaidensReturn

#5 This Bikers Jacket Has Signal And Brake Lights

Image source: joat217

#6 The Tag On My Shirt Has A Short Bio On The Sewer

Image source: reddit.com

#7 Funny Tag On PJ Shorts Bought On Block Island

Image source: vanillablue_

#8 This Top Gear T-Shirt Label

Image source: Bobble_

#9 Clothing Label

#10 This Tie Has Mice Of Both The Rodent And Computer Species

Image source: squid50s

#11 Pretty Cool Motivational Gym Shirt Idea

Image source: GallowBoob

#12 This T-Shirt Tag Doubles As Plant Seeds

Image source: droppedmycroissant23

#13 These Winter Boots Have A Flip-Down Ice Cleat In The Heel To Help With Walking On Icy Surfaces

Image source: TheRealJasonium

#14 Found This In My Maternity Shorts Today

Image source: AudreyLuvsJoey

#15 My Kid’s Jacket Has Multiple Namespaces To Facilitate Hand-Me-Downs

Image source: budgetpc0217

#16 The Inside Of My Jacket Has Outdoor Survival Tips

Image source: GetSparkyy

#17 These Care Instructions On A Shirt I Bought Tell Me Not To Slap Pandas

Image source: StarDamagedEpidermis

#18 My Jeans Have A No-Slip Grip Built Into The Back Pockets To Keep Credit Cards And Money From Falling Out

Image source: grummlinds

#19 There’s A Message By The Zipper Of My Pants, Warning Me To Be Careful

Image source: rofLopolous

#20 There Is A Positive Message In My Clothing Label

Image source: Shy_raspberry

#21 Multi-Tool Belt

Image source: Arsenic75-Q

#22 1950s Tie Gives You Fashion Advice

Image source: NucklestheEnchilada_

#23 Bought This Shirt Today And Looked At The Tag

Image source: perpetualpez

#24 Inside This Tie Is A Tiny Giraffe Wearing A Tie

Image source: TheWatersOfMars

#25 These Air-Conditioned Construction Worker Jackets In Japan

Image source: schmistopher

#26 You Can “Light” And “Extinguish” The Flames On The Menorah

Image source: katyvo

#27 My Jacket’s Zipper Has A Whistle

Image source: Acriorus

#28 Tag On The Inside Of A Shirt I’ve Owned For A Few Years Now

Image source: dorfmcpumpkin

#29 This Guy’s Shirt Has The Entire Script Of Pulp Fiction Printed On It

Image source: Legin_666

#30 My Rented Tuxedo Had An Extra Tag On The Inside Jacket Pocket To Help Me Get Through The Wedding

Image source: ChrisWithWings

#31 Our Stone Setter Has His Wife Sew Pockets Into The Front Of His Jeans For More Comfortable Knee Pads

Image source: vandraks

#32 This T-Shirt Label Has A Bio Of Who Sewed It

Image source: statusquosinner

#33 My Son’s Rubber Boots Indicate How Deep The Water Is (In Centimeters)

Image source: sparowe

#34 My Workwear Has Little Tools On The Zippers

Image source: Alain_leckt_eier

#35 Well, Ok Then

Image source: BiohazardousAccount

#36 The Inside Of The Fox Pocket On My Sweater Is Made Up Of Several Smaller Foxes

Image source: tangerinelibrarian

#37 This Camouflage Jacket I Got Is Actually A Bunch Of Sharks

Image source: Mydadshands

#38 My New Motorcycle Jacket Has A Place To Write Your Blood Type

Image source: catchthemagicdragon

#39 I Found A Little Pocket Sewn Inside My New Jeans

Image source: One-one-eight

#40 My Favorite Pants’ Houndstooth Pattern Is Actually A Bunch Of Cats

Image source: twinecho

#41 My Shoes Have A Tiny Ledge To Keep My Pants From Touching The Ground

Image source: chimiez

#42 Just Noticed Something Unique About My Pants

Image source: MrFishOils

#43 There Are Tiny Hands Inside My Girlfriend’s Bra

Image source: Chegevarik

#44 My Spanish Sneakers Have A Map Of Barcelona On The Sole

Image source: Xarawhite

#45 The Tread On My Wife’s Shoes Is A Remote Control

Image source: penntastic

#46 Found These Easter Eggs On The Back Of The Labels In My Jeans

Image source: Kessowary

#47 My Co-Worker’s Hoodie Has Headphones Threaded Through The Drawstring

Image source: wowiee_zowiee

#48 This Shoe Sole Has Math Equations Written Below It

Image source: version365

#49 My Dad Found A Face As The Pocket Of His Pepperoni Pizza Pants

Image source: cosmosclover

#50 This Little Saw On My Working Pants I’ve Never Noticed Before

Image source: usedpainterspants_22

