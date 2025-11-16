50 Times People Discovered Unexpected Details On Clothes Left There By The Manufacturers

When I buy a pair of pants, I hope they will fit me, last at least a year or two, and make my butt look somewhat decent. The last thing I expect is a tag that doubles as plant seeds. Or a message by the zipper to be careful with my pecker. But that doesn’t mean I’m complaining!
To show you that the clothing industry still has plenty of room for innovation and can surprise buyers even without ridiculous designs, we at Bored Panda put together a list of creative clothing details left there by the manufacturers. So continue scrolling, check out the pictures and upvote your favorite ones.
#1 My Dress Has A Clasp On The Inside To Secure Your Bra Strap
Image source: Deannerzz
#2 My Raincoat Reveals A Floral Pattern When Wet
Image source: trashyfictions
#3 This Shirt Has A Piece Of Lens Cloth Sewn On The Inside For Your Glasses
Image source: Marvin_k2000
#4 My Daughter’s Raincoat Has A Built-In System For When She Outgrows It
Image source: RaidensReturn
#5 This Bikers Jacket Has Signal And Brake Lights
Image source: joat217
#6 The Tag On My Shirt Has A Short Bio On The Sewer
Image source: reddit.com
#7 Funny Tag On PJ Shorts Bought On Block Island
Image source: vanillablue_
#8 This Top Gear T-Shirt Label
Image source: Bobble_
#9 Clothing Label
#10 This Tie Has Mice Of Both The Rodent And Computer Species
Image source: squid50s
#11 Pretty Cool Motivational Gym Shirt Idea
Image source: GallowBoob
#12 This T-Shirt Tag Doubles As Plant Seeds
Image source: droppedmycroissant23
#13 These Winter Boots Have A Flip-Down Ice Cleat In The Heel To Help With Walking On Icy Surfaces
Image source: TheRealJasonium
#14 Found This In My Maternity Shorts Today
Image source: AudreyLuvsJoey
#15 My Kid’s Jacket Has Multiple Namespaces To Facilitate Hand-Me-Downs
Image source: budgetpc0217
#16 The Inside Of My Jacket Has Outdoor Survival Tips
Image source: GetSparkyy
#17 These Care Instructions On A Shirt I Bought Tell Me Not To Slap Pandas
Image source: StarDamagedEpidermis
#18 My Jeans Have A No-Slip Grip Built Into The Back Pockets To Keep Credit Cards And Money From Falling Out
Image source: grummlinds
#19 There’s A Message By The Zipper Of My Pants, Warning Me To Be Careful
Image source: rofLopolous
#20 There Is A Positive Message In My Clothing Label
Image source: Shy_raspberry
#21 Multi-Tool Belt
Image source: Arsenic75-Q
#22 1950s Tie Gives You Fashion Advice
Image source: NucklestheEnchilada_
#23 Bought This Shirt Today And Looked At The Tag
Image source: perpetualpez
#24 Inside This Tie Is A Tiny Giraffe Wearing A Tie
Image source: TheWatersOfMars
#25 These Air-Conditioned Construction Worker Jackets In Japan
Image source: schmistopher
#26 You Can “Light” And “Extinguish” The Flames On The Menorah
Image source: katyvo
#27 My Jacket’s Zipper Has A Whistle
Image source: Acriorus
#28 Tag On The Inside Of A Shirt I’ve Owned For A Few Years Now
Image source: dorfmcpumpkin
#29 This Guy’s Shirt Has The Entire Script Of Pulp Fiction Printed On It
Image source: Legin_666
#30 My Rented Tuxedo Had An Extra Tag On The Inside Jacket Pocket To Help Me Get Through The Wedding
Image source: ChrisWithWings
#31 Our Stone Setter Has His Wife Sew Pockets Into The Front Of His Jeans For More Comfortable Knee Pads
Image source: vandraks
#32 This T-Shirt Label Has A Bio Of Who Sewed It
Image source: statusquosinner
#33 My Son’s Rubber Boots Indicate How Deep The Water Is (In Centimeters)
Image source: sparowe
#34 My Workwear Has Little Tools On The Zippers
Image source: Alain_leckt_eier
#35 Well, Ok Then
Image source: BiohazardousAccount
#36 The Inside Of The Fox Pocket On My Sweater Is Made Up Of Several Smaller Foxes
Image source: tangerinelibrarian
#37 This Camouflage Jacket I Got Is Actually A Bunch Of Sharks
Image source: Mydadshands
#38 My New Motorcycle Jacket Has A Place To Write Your Blood Type
Image source: catchthemagicdragon
#39 I Found A Little Pocket Sewn Inside My New Jeans
Image source: One-one-eight
#40 My Favorite Pants’ Houndstooth Pattern Is Actually A Bunch Of Cats
Image source: twinecho
#41 My Shoes Have A Tiny Ledge To Keep My Pants From Touching The Ground
Image source: chimiez
#42 Just Noticed Something Unique About My Pants
Image source: MrFishOils
#43 There Are Tiny Hands Inside My Girlfriend’s Bra
Image source: Chegevarik
#44 My Spanish Sneakers Have A Map Of Barcelona On The Sole
Image source: Xarawhite
#45 The Tread On My Wife’s Shoes Is A Remote Control
Image source: penntastic
#46 Found These Easter Eggs On The Back Of The Labels In My Jeans
Image source: Kessowary
#47 My Co-Worker’s Hoodie Has Headphones Threaded Through The Drawstring
Image source: wowiee_zowiee
#48 This Shoe Sole Has Math Equations Written Below It
Image source: version365
#49 My Dad Found A Face As The Pocket Of His Pepperoni Pizza Pants
Image source: cosmosclover
#50 This Little Saw On My Working Pants I’ve Never Noticed Before
Image source: usedpainterspants_22
