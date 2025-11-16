Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favourite Fashion Statement And Why? (Closed)

Fashion statements can be fun and add a bit of fun to your outfit. What are your favorite fashion statements?
#1
OMG jean jackets with arm warmers/fishnets IT LOOKS SO GOOD
#2
“I give up” + Lesbian flannel
#3
When someone wears what’s comfortable for them!
#4
LOL ! That fashion doesn’t have to be fashion – fashion is no more than somebody’s opinion.
So I am happy to wear whatever I want. Anything that makes me happy.
Keeps me warm or cold however I want to. In colours and fabric that I like:)
#5
“Whoever said orange is the new pink, is seriously disturbed.” -Elle Woods, Legally Blonde
I don’t agree but definitely my favorite.
#6
Anything that shows the pan flag! Be it a bracelet, earrings, or even a skirt, I always like to show pride wherever I go!
#7
I like oversized black hoodies or dress shirts. Also leggings in green, black, purple, or pride are cool. Dont have most of those leggings but I want to.
#8
I don’t know if that counts as fashion but I love big eyeliner wings – they make me feel fierce and sexy.
Also think metal chains as necklaces and everything checkered
#9
I would have to say Levi’s. They have a certain look and cut to them that is ICONIC and has survived thru all of the fashion trends since 1890s. Plus, there are so many different types of fit that just about anyone can find a style they look good in.
They are the only jean that I wear. (I am just going to try and forget about the
Guess jeans detour I took for a while in the early 90’s.)
#10
“Honey you know better than to wear white after Labor Day!” Thats my favorite fashion statement.
#11
The statement that you can not want to have fashion. That’s me.
#12
I love some tight/fitted but stretchy/comfy jeans or pants with some ankle high (not heeled) boots. It looks great on everyone and you feel ready for any occasion.
#13
I wear work boots whenever not overly impractical
#14
I recently lost almost 100 pounds (and still going), so I feel cute for the first time in a REALLY long time. Lately I have been wearing skinny jeans with different kinds of tops. Like a t-shirt and some cute canvas sneakers, or a flowy peasant top and a pair of flats. Now that it is starting to cool off, I will pull out a sweater and some ankle boots.
#15
All black everything! Black makes me feel safe, secure, and cozy, almost like I hide from the world. Also arm warmers. Haven’t worn them, but want to.
