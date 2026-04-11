Top 7 Highest-Grossing Actors Of All Time (2026) And The Movies Behind Their Success

The highest-grossing actors of all time are mostly known for their roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the Avatar franchise is putting up a great showing for its lead actress, MCU projects remain the dominant films for most of the actors in the top 7. In early 2026, Zoe Saldana made headlines for dethroning Scarlett Johansson, who was leading the pack.
But then, that’s when only leading or lead ensemble roles are considered. If all the movie appearances of the performers are accounted for, Stan Lee takes the lead as the highest-grossing actor in history. The Marvel Comics icon wasn’t a career actor, but he appeared in numerous top-earning films, grossing over $30.5 billion at the box office worldwide.
1. Zoe Saldana ($15.472 Billion)
Having starred in some of the highest-grossing films of all time, it’s a no-brainer that the American actress is the highest-grossing actor of all time. Zoe Saldana climbed atop the chain with the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash (2025). She played Neytiri in the James Cameron action epic, reprising her role in the previous installments, Avatar (2009) and Avatar: The Way of Water (2022).
Apart from the Avatar franchise, other high-grossing movies in her portfolio include Avengers: Endgame (2019), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and the Guardians of the Galaxy series. In all, her films have grossed over $16.8 billion at the box office. She’s poised to improve that figure with upcoming projects like Avatar 4 and Avatar 5.
2. Scarlett Johansson (15.401 Billion)
Scarlett Johansson’s movies have collectively grossed over $16.4 billiion worldwide. She was the highest-grossing actor until Avatar: Fire and Ash pushed Saldana to the top. The American actress from Manhattan, New York, is known for playing Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And it is responsible for her biggest box office hits.
Several films she starred in raked in over $1 billion at the worldwide box office. These include The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Captain America: Civil War (2016). While Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame both made more than $2 billion, Iron Man 2 (2010), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), The Jungle Book (2016), and Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) are some of the other big earners in her resume.
3. Samuel L. Jackson (14.6 Billion)
The original Jurassic Park (1993) film was the first Samuel L. Jackson movie to surpass the $1 billion mark. He attained the feat again in 1999 with Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, before consolidating his position among the highest-grossing actors of all time, starring as Nick Fury in the MCU. From the major Avengers movies to Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), other top earners in his portfolio include Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005), Incredibles 2 (2018), and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019). As a lead actor, his movies have grossed $14.6 billion at the global box office. But when all his films are considered, the figure increases to $28.3 billion.
4. Robert Downey Jr. ($14.3 Billion)
The Tony Stark actor has grossed over $16.2 billion at the box office, but $14.3 billion as a lead actor. The Avengers was his first film to make over $1 billion, followed by Iron Man 3 (2013), Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark/ Iron Man roles are the biggest earners in his resume. However, he has also recorded impressive box office outings with roles in Oppenheimer (2023) and the Sherlock Holmes movies.
5. Chris Pratt ($14.1 Billion)
All of Chris Pratt’s movies have raked in over $15.8 billion at the global box office, making him one of the highest-grossing actors of all time. The figure stands at $14.1 billion for his leading roles alone. He crossed the $1 billion mark for the first time in 2015, when Jurassic World grossed over $1.6 billion. Apart from playing Owen Grady in the Jurassic World films, his roles as Star-Lord Peter Quill in multiple MCU productions are the top earners in his filmography. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023), The Lego Movie (2014), and Wanted (2008) are some of his other box office hits.
6. Tom Cruise (12.6 Billion)
Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick (2022) is the only Tom Cruise movie that exceeded $1 billion at the global box office. But as Ethan Hunt in the Mission Impossible films, he secured his position among the highest-grossing actors of all time. Some of his other blockbusters include The Mummy (2017), Edge of Tomorrow (2014), War of the Worlds (2005), The Last Samurai (2003), and Rain Man (1988). In all, his films have grossed over $13.3 billion at the box office — $12.6 billion for his leading roles alone.
7. Chris Hemsworth ($12.1 Billion)
Best known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Hemsworth’s movies have made over $14 billion at the global box office. Nonetheless, the figure sits at $12.1 billion for his leading roles, excluding earnings for the Extraction movies, which were released on Netflix. 2012’s The Avengers introduced the Australian actor to the $1B box office milestone. Apart from his Thor roles, other big earners in his resume include Men in Black: International (2019), Snow White and the Huntsman (2012), and Star Trek (2009).
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