Son Starts Sticking One Of Dad’s Things To The Ceiling Every Day, Sees How Far He Can Take It Before Dad Notices

Practical jokes are everywhere. From couples to roommates, people love them as much as they hate them. However, this particular one resonated with the internet really well.

Recently, Reddit user SeamanTheSailor uploaded a seemingly random picture of a pair of glasses stuck to the ceiling. They explained they did this as a prank to their dad. But that wasn’t the end of it. SeamanTheSailor said they will add another possession of their dad’s for every day he doesn’t notice. Nearly 30K people upvoted the post, interested to see how far it would go. To everyone’s delight, it lasted 4 days and SeamanTheSailor regularly updated people on the hilarious situation.

“I stuck my dad’s glasses to the ceiling. For every day he doesn’t notice I will add another of his possessions”

Image credits: SeamanTheSailor

“Day 2 of sticking my dad’s possessions to the ceiling until he notices. This is his phone clip”

Image credits: SeamanTheSailor

“Day 3 of sticking my dad’s possessions to the ceiling until he notices. Today, a whole shoe”

Image credits: SeamanTheSailor

“Day 4 of sticking my dad’s things to the ceiling. Today the TV remote”

Image credits: SeamanTheSailor

“Well boys it was a good run, but all things must come to an end”

Image credits: SeamanTheSailor

After people saw the last photo, the first thing they wanted to know was the dad’s reaction. “He called me a cheeky c**t,” SeamanTheSailor said. “Then we had a beer together and I [showed] him all the comments on my posts.”

“Thanks for the support,” they continued. “Also, to everyone asking how I stuck his things up there, I used blue tac and some command strips for the shoe.” The posts received a combined total of 432,8K views, so the two of them might very well be one of the most famous father-son duos online!

People really enjoyed the humorous series

