I’m A Brazilian That Creates The World’s Smallest Canvases

It all started with a little joke. I wanted to use my jewelry tools in my art and started making small paintings as if they were jewelry, but I didn’t expect to make such small works of art and became recognized in my country for making the Smallest Flag of art in Brazil.
I am self-taught in the arts and began making paintings, sculptures, and engravings in 2005. Born in São Paulo, now aged 43, I joined Rank Brasil for making the smallest canvas in the world and painted the Brazilian flag on it.
Believe me, it’s a painting made only with a small 3x magnifying glass and a needle as a brush; I used gouache paint, with everything done by hand, even the frame.
I’d say it took me 15 years to paint the world’s smallest canvas in one day.
You do not believe it? See it with your own eyes.
Rank Brasil is a company that records Brazilian records. Below is the link to the article written by them.
Trophy made of wood and bronze with a plaque written “Minor Flag of Brazil.” and certified.
With its 0.7 tenths of a millimeter, the flag can only be seen with a small magnifying glass, this image is enlarged.
The smallest canvases in the world, along with the smallest Brazilian flag.
One of the World’s smallest canvases with 9-tenths of a millimeter side.
One of the World’s smallest canvases with 8-tenths of a millimeter side.
One of the World’s smallest canvases with 7-tenths of a millimeter side.
One of the World’s smallest canvases with 6-tenths of a millimeter side.
One of the World’s smallest canvases with 6-tenths of a millimeter side.
One of the World’s smallest canvases with 6-tenths of a millimeter side.
One of the World’s smallest canvases with 4-tenths of a millimeter side.
One of the World’s smallest canvases with 3-tenths of a millimeter of side.
One of the World’s smallest canvases with 0,7-tenths of a millimeter side.
One of the World’s smallest canvases with 0,7-tenths of a millimeter side.
Check out this video if you still don’t believe your eyes
