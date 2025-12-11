64 Funny And Awkward Moments When An Attempt Was Made But Didn’t Go As Expected (New Pics)

“You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.” Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky made this quote famous, and it has transcended the sporting realm. 

It’s an inspiring message that encourages people to take action despite the risk of failure. After all, you never know whether or not success is around the corner unless you try.

However, not all the shots you take deserve recognition, especially if you’re trying to push a particular agenda or pull another person down. It’s the kind of attempts featured on this subreddit, where we lifted the photos you’re about to see as you scroll through.

#1 To Steal A Bike

Image source: Gainsborough-Smythe

Image source: Gainsborough-Smythe

#2 To Kidnap A 5 Year Old Girl

Image source: Gainsborough-Smythe

Image source: Gainsborough-Smythe

#3 To Make Fun Of Bernie's Ideology

Image source: SirHarvwellMcDervwel

Image source: SirHarvwellMcDervwel

Late 2000s/early 2010s meme culture gave birth to the phrase “epic fail,” a term many would still likely use to describe the miserable attempts featured on this list. If you came of age at that time or are simply familiar with it, the expression was one of the famous put-downs used to highlight someone’s misfire. 

#4 To Burn A Flag?

Image source: ProExpert1S500

Image source: ProExpert1S500

#5 To Buy A Pizza From A Real Pizza Place

Image source: kudawira

Image source: kudawira

#6 At Complimenting A Cat

Image source: AzulaOblongata

Image source: AzulaOblongata

Finding joy in someone else’s misfortunes is what experts refer to as schadenfreude. And according to neuroscientist Dr. Dean Burnett, it is a common emotion resulting from “deeply ingrained processes” in our brain. 

In his article for BBC Science, Dr. Burnett explained that it all comes down to social status and how we want others to perceive us. One way to improve that status is to see someone else lower theirs.

#7 To Insult Instagram

Image source: Windermerefan

Image source: Windermerefan

#8 To Go To The Bathroom

Image source: brian_mrfunk

Image source: brian_mrfunk

#9 To Put A Mattress Into A Toyota Lexus Sedan

Image source: ProExpert1S500

Image source: ProExpert1S500

Dr. Burnett clarified that schadenfreude typically only happens when we see someone “deserve it.” We tend not to enjoy the misfortunes of likable people because of another brain tendency he referred to as the “Just World” bias. 

“Our brains have evolved to assume that the world is a fair place, even if the actual evidence for this doesn’t stack up,” Dr. Burnett wrote, adding that our brains also positively respond to perceived fairness, like how they do to raised social status.

#10 To Be A Bigot

Image source: Scorpius927

Image source: Scorpius927

#11 To Spell

Image source: JayDuBois

Image source: JayDuBois

#12 To Have Free Speech

Image source: Green____cat

Image source: Green____cat

While it may seem sinister, enjoying another person’s failure has its upsides. According to psychologist Dr. Mark Travers, one benefit is that it reminds people that those who violate social justice will receive their comeuppance. 

“It’s like a shot of self-esteem, reminding you that you may not be so bad after all, and that others are worse off,” he wrote.

#13 To Starve The Wedding Photographer

Image source: Eleknar

Image source: Eleknar

#14 To Create A Natural Wonder

Image source: andymog1

Image source: andymog1

#15 To Build A Bridge To Get Over It

Image source: Rohirrim777

Image source: Rohirrim777

Dr. Travers did mention the downsides of schadenfreude, one of which is draining your empathy reserves. And like all things in life, it all comes down to finding a balance. 

“In the future, take a moment to pause and ask yourself why you’re feeling schadenfreude. Is it for the secret self-esteem boost? Or is it maybe a bad habit spiraling out of control?”

#16 To Do Something "Nicely"

Image source: THE_Dr_Barber

Image source: THE_Dr_Barber

#17 To Describe

Image source: Green____cat

Image source: Green____cat

#18 To Cheat In Peace

Image source: kazumicortez

Image source: kazumicortez

#19 To Make An American Flag Cake. (Candy Bar To Prove The Photo Wasn't Flipped)

Image source: derf_vader

Image source: derf_vader

#20 To Translate

Image source: Tenten4846g

Image source: Tenten4846g

#21 To Write An Obituary

Image source: le_ogre_23

Image source: le_ogre_23

#22 To Drive To A Rally

Image source: jarena009

Image source: jarena009

#23 To Abbreviate Their Business Name

Image source: Early-Bath9286

Image source: Early-Bath9286

#24 To Score

Image source: gg562ggud485

Image source: gg562ggud485

#25 To Run For Public Office

Image source: mattthesimple

Image source: mattthesimple

#26 To Pick An Anniversary Gift For My Girlfriend From Hallmark

Image source: 1OOO

Image source: 1OOO

#27 At First Class Privacy

Image source: Glum-Suggestion-6033

Image source: Glum-Suggestion-6033

#28 To Identify The Motorcycle You Are Posing With

Image source: Keftcha

Image source: Keftcha

#29 To Compare President To Jesus

Image source: Windermerefan

Image source: Windermerefan

#30 To Clarify A Misunderstanding

Image source: phi11yphan

Image source: phi11yphan

#31 To Speak Under A Democracy

Image source: HourDrive1510

Image source: HourDrive1510

#32 To Claim 25,000 People Were In The Crowd

Image source: Lifeis_so_big

Image source: Lifeis_so_big

#33 To Blame Women For Not Watching The Marvels

Image source: trashday89

Image source: trashday89

#34 To Play The Victim

Image source: MikeTorsson

Image source: MikeTorsson

#35 To Be Patriotic For D Day Remembrance

Image source: mitchanium

Image source: mitchanium

#36 To Manage Cables

Image source: Jackle1127

Image source: Jackle1127

#37 To Show Diversity

Image source: evilninjarobot

Image source: evilninjarobot

#38 To Cook Brownies As A High Altitude

Made from scratch brownies following Martha Stewart and snoop dogs bow wow recipe. Forgot I was visiting my sister in the mountains of Colorado.

Image source: Tuaterstar

Image source: Tuaterstar

#39 To Seperate Church And State

Image source: GroguFeet

Image source: GroguFeet

#40 To Be A Rebel

Image source: GetOffMyGrassBrats

Image source: GetOffMyGrassBrats

#41 To Bribe A Juror

Image source: Chocolat3City

Image source: Chocolat3City

#42 To Open A Gay Club In A Muslim Country

Image source: funkymaker

Image source: funkymaker

#43 To Be A Responsible Company

Image source: Spare_Substance5003

Image source: Spare_Substance5003

#44 To Be Democratic

Image source: Spare_Substance5003

Image source: Spare_Substance5003

#45 To Break Into The Washing Machine At My Apartment Complex

Image source: Mrmiyagi808

Image source: Mrmiyagi808

#46 To Be The Last Arabic Style Mosque In China

Image source: AnoNymOus684

Image source: AnoNymOus684

#47 To Have A Rewards Program

Image source: iamtommynoble

Image source: iamtommynoble

#48 To Chat With Comically Inept Customer Service

Image source: Consistent_Fix_3580

Image source: Consistent_Fix_3580

#49 To Scam With My Dad's Profile

Image source: _LumpBeefbroth_

Image source: _LumpBeefbroth_

#50 To Follow The Train

Image source: urgirls_daddy

Image source: urgirls_daddy

#51 To Be A Team

Image source: ammodramussavannarum

Image source: ammodramussavannarum

#52 To Stop Making Star Wars Videos

Image source: Old_Cockroach_9725

Image source: Old_Cockroach_9725

#53 To Maintain Composure

Image source: Gingevere

Image source: Gingevere

#54 By The New York Times To Be A Semi-Respectable Publication… Instead It's Publishing Lies As Opinion Pieces

Image source: TheFamousHesham

Image source: TheFamousHesham

#55 To Make It Illegal To Collect Rainwater

Image source: Reddit_fan777

Image source: Reddit_fan777

#56 To Stay Secret

Image source: Organicpaw

Image source: Organicpaw

#57 To Apologize For Committing Crimes Against Humanity

Image source: PlenitudeOpulence

Image source: PlenitudeOpulence

#58 At Leaving A Review For A Dr.'s Office

Image source: Boppyzoom

Image source: Boppyzoom

#59 By An Israeli Youtuber And His Family To Lie About A Vietnamese Cafe Being Antisemitic

Image source: ItsAJeepThing420

Image source: ItsAJeepThing420

#60 At Journalism

Image source: no-madmax

Image source: no-madmax

#61 To Threaten Spain

Image source: BernLan

Image source: BernLan

#62 To Have Democratic Elections Without Foreign Interference

Image source: Particular_Log_3594

Image source: Particular_Log_3594

#63 To Be Above The Law

Image source: Particular_Log_3594

Image source: Particular_Log_3594

#64 To Condemn Hummus

Image source: BernLan

Image source: BernLan

