64 Funny And Awkward Moments When An Attempt Was Made But Didn’t Go As Expected (New Pics)

“You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.” Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky made this quote famous, and it has transcended the sporting realm.
It’s an inspiring message that encourages people to take action despite the risk of failure. After all, you never know whether or not success is around the corner unless you try.
However, not all the shots you take deserve recognition, especially if you’re trying to push a particular agenda or pull another person down. It’s the kind of attempts featured on this subreddit, where we lifted the photos you’re about to see as you scroll through.
#1 To Steal A Bike
Image source: Gainsborough-Smythe
#2 To Kidnap A 5 Year Old Girl
Image source: Gainsborough-Smythe
#3 To Make Fun Of Bernie’s Ideology
Image source: SirHarvwellMcDervwel
Late 2000s/early 2010s meme culture gave birth to the phrase “epic fail,” a term many would still likely use to describe the miserable attempts featured on this list. If you came of age at that time or are simply familiar with it, the expression was one of the famous put-downs used to highlight someone’s misfire.
#4 To Burn A Flag?
Image source: ProExpert1S500
#5 To Buy A Pizza From A Real Pizza Place
Image source: kudawira
#6 At Complimenting A Cat
Image source: AzulaOblongata
Finding joy in someone else’s misfortunes is what experts refer to as schadenfreude. And according to neuroscientist Dr. Dean Burnett, it is a common emotion resulting from “deeply ingrained processes” in our brain.
In his article for BBC Science, Dr. Burnett explained that it all comes down to social status and how we want others to perceive us. One way to improve that status is to see someone else lower theirs.
#7 To Insult Instagram
Image source: Windermerefan
#8 To Go To The Bathroom
Image source: brian_mrfunk
#9 To Put A Mattress Into A Toyota Lexus Sedan
Image source: ProExpert1S500
Dr. Burnett clarified that schadenfreude typically only happens when we see someone “deserve it.” We tend not to enjoy the misfortunes of likable people because of another brain tendency he referred to as the “Just World” bias.
“Our brains have evolved to assume that the world is a fair place, even if the actual evidence for this doesn’t stack up,” Dr. Burnett wrote, adding that our brains also positively respond to perceived fairness, like how they do to raised social status.
#10 To Be A Bigot
Image source: Scorpius927
#11 To Spell
Image source: JayDuBois
#12 To Have Free Speech
Image source: Green____cat
While it may seem sinister, enjoying another person’s failure has its upsides. According to psychologist Dr. Mark Travers, one benefit is that it reminds people that those who violate social justice will receive their comeuppance.
“It’s like a shot of self-esteem, reminding you that you may not be so bad after all, and that others are worse off,” he wrote.
#13 To Starve The Wedding Photographer
Image source: Eleknar
#14 To Create A Natural Wonder
Image source: andymog1
#15 To Build A Bridge To Get Over It
Image source: Rohirrim777
Dr. Travers did mention the downsides of schadenfreude, one of which is draining your empathy reserves. And like all things in life, it all comes down to finding a balance.
“In the future, take a moment to pause and ask yourself why you’re feeling schadenfreude. Is it for the secret self-esteem boost? Or is it maybe a bad habit spiraling out of control?”
#16 To Do Something “Nicely”
Image source: THE_Dr_Barber
#17 To Describe
Image source: Green____cat
#18 To Cheat In Peace
Image source: kazumicortez
#19 To Make An American Flag Cake. (Candy Bar To Prove The Photo Wasn’t Flipped)
Image source: derf_vader
#20 To Translate
Image source: Tenten4846g
#21 To Write An Obituary
Image source: le_ogre_23
#22 To Drive To A Rally
Image source: jarena009
#23 To Abbreviate Their Business Name
Image source: Early-Bath9286
#24 To Score
Image source: gg562ggud485
#25 To Run For Public Office
Image source: mattthesimple
#26 To Pick An Anniversary Gift For My Girlfriend From Hallmark
Image source: 1OOO
#27 At First Class Privacy
Image source: Glum-Suggestion-6033
#28 To Identify The Motorcycle You Are Posing With
Image source: Keftcha
#29 To Compare President To Jesus
Image source: Windermerefan
#30 To Clarify A Misunderstanding
Image source: phi11yphan
#31 To Speak Under A Democracy
Image source: HourDrive1510
#32 To Claim 25,000 People Were In The Crowd
Image source: Lifeis_so_big
#33 To Blame Women For Not Watching The Marvels
Image source: trashday89
#34 To Play The Victim
Image source: MikeTorsson
#35 To Be Patriotic For D Day Remembrance
Image source: mitchanium
#36 To Manage Cables
Image source: Jackle1127
#37 To Show Diversity
Image source: evilninjarobot
#38 To Cook Brownies As A High Altitude
Made from scratch brownies following Martha Stewart and snoop dogs bow wow recipe. Forgot I was visiting my sister in the mountains of Colorado.
Image source: Tuaterstar
#39 To Seperate Church And State
Image source: GroguFeet
#40 To Be A Rebel
Image source: GetOffMyGrassBrats
#41 To Bribe A Juror
Image source: Chocolat3City
#42 To Open A Gay Club In A Muslim Country
Image source: funkymaker
#43 To Be A Responsible Company
Image source: Spare_Substance5003
#44 To Be Democratic
Image source: Spare_Substance5003
#45 To Break Into The Washing Machine At My Apartment Complex
Image source: Mrmiyagi808
#46 To Be The Last Arabic Style Mosque In China
Image source: AnoNymOus684
#47 To Have A Rewards Program
Image source: iamtommynoble
#48 To Chat With Comically Inept Customer Service
Image source: Consistent_Fix_3580
#49 To Scam With My Dad’s Profile
Image source: _LumpBeefbroth_
#50 To Follow The Train
Image source: urgirls_daddy
#51 To Be A Team
Image source: ammodramussavannarum
#52 To Stop Making Star Wars Videos
Image source: Old_Cockroach_9725
#53 To Maintain Composure
Image source: Gingevere
#54 By The New York Times To Be A Semi-Respectable Publication… Instead It’s Publishing Lies As Opinion Pieces
Image source: TheFamousHesham
#55 To Make It Illegal To Collect Rainwater
Image source: Reddit_fan777
#56 To Stay Secret
Image source: Organicpaw
#57 To Apologize For Committing Crimes Against Humanity
Image source: PlenitudeOpulence
#58 At Leaving A Review For A Dr.’s Office
Image source: Boppyzoom
#59 By An Israeli Youtuber And His Family To Lie About A Vietnamese Cafe Being Antisemitic
Image source: ItsAJeepThing420
#60 At Journalism
Image source: no-madmax
#61 To Threaten Spain
Image source: BernLan
#62 To Have Democratic Elections Without Foreign Interference
Image source: Particular_Log_3594
#63 To Be Above The Law
Image source: Particular_Log_3594
#64 To Condemn Hummus
Image source: BernLan
