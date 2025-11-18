Capturing The Chaos Of Family Life In My Latest Cat Comics (20 New Pics)

You might have seen my comics about online (the orange cat mom and her dysfunctional family) but the truth is that ever since I started making Litterbox Comics I always dreamt of it being an animated show!
You see I’m an animator by trade, I went to university for it, but animation is hard and I knew I couldn’t get the quality I wanted by myself, so instead, I started reverse engineering the animated clips in my head into storyboards -aka comics!
More info: Instagram | litterboxcomics.com | x.com | Facebook | patreon.com | kickstarter.com
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us