Artist Turns Everyday Sayings Into Clever Pun Illustrations

Nabhan Abdullatif is a professional Oman-based graphic designer and illustrator who specializes in conceptual illustration and vector art. He is known for his amusing pun illustrations, which he posts on Instagram.
The puns are made with simple everyday objects like hangers, eggs and shopping bags, but the ideas and illustrations are deceptive in their apparent simplicity – imagine how hard it would be to come up with these ideas yourself!
If you liked these illustrations, be sure to check out his Instagram for more.
Source: Instagram (h/t: designtaxi.com)
