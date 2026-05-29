Mom’s Wedding Dress Choice Angers Her Daughter And Splits The Internet: “Extremely Weird”

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Out of all the things that can cause wedding drama, the dress is definitely near the top of the list. For something that is supposed to be beautiful and exciting, it somehow has a way of turning into a major problem.

That is exactly what happened here. One woman decided to buy the same dress her daughter had worn two years earlier for own wedding, just in another color. To her, that seemed like enough of a change. But her daughter was not happy with the idea at all.

Now, the woman doesn’t know what to do: find a new dress or go with the one she already bought, despite her daughter’s wishes. Read the full story below.

For her wedding, the woman bought the exact same dress her daughter had worn on her big day, just in a different color

Mom’s Wedding Dress Choice Angers Her Daughter And Splits The Internet: “Extremely Weird”

Image credits: jhon macias / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Mom’s Wedding Dress Choice Angers Her Daughter And Splits The Internet: “Extremely Weird”

But when her daughter found out, she was not happy about it at all

Mom’s Wedding Dress Choice Angers Her Daughter And Splits The Internet: “Extremely Weird”
Mom’s Wedding Dress Choice Angers Her Daughter And Splits The Internet: “Extremely Weird”
Mom’s Wedding Dress Choice Angers Her Daughter And Splits The Internet: “Extremely Weird”
Mom’s Wedding Dress Choice Angers Her Daughter And Splits The Internet: “Extremely Weird”

Image credits: iddea photo  / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Mom’s Wedding Dress Choice Angers Her Daughter And Splits The Internet: “Extremely Weird”
Mom’s Wedding Dress Choice Angers Her Daughter And Splits The Internet: “Extremely Weird”
Mom’s Wedding Dress Choice Angers Her Daughter And Splits The Internet: “Extremely Weird”

Image credits: SHVETS production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Mom’s Wedding Dress Choice Angers Her Daughter And Splits The Internet: “Extremely Weird”

Image credits:

The woman shared more thoughts in the comments, and readers were split

Mom’s Wedding Dress Choice Angers Her Daughter And Splits The Internet: “Extremely Weird”
Mom’s Wedding Dress Choice Angers Her Daughter And Splits The Internet: “Extremely Weird”
Mom’s Wedding Dress Choice Angers Her Daughter And Splits The Internet: “Extremely Weird”
Mom’s Wedding Dress Choice Angers Her Daughter And Splits The Internet: “Extremely Weird”

Some thought she had every right to wear the dress she loved

Mom’s Wedding Dress Choice Angers Her Daughter And Splits The Internet: “Extremely Weird”
Mom’s Wedding Dress Choice Angers Her Daughter And Splits The Internet: “Extremely Weird”
Mom’s Wedding Dress Choice Angers Her Daughter And Splits The Internet: “Extremely Weird”
Mom’s Wedding Dress Choice Angers Her Daughter And Splits The Internet: “Extremely Weird”
Mom’s Wedding Dress Choice Angers Her Daughter And Splits The Internet: “Extremely Weird”
Mom’s Wedding Dress Choice Angers Her Daughter And Splits The Internet: “Extremely Weird”
Mom’s Wedding Dress Choice Angers Her Daughter And Splits The Internet: “Extremely Weird”
Mom’s Wedding Dress Choice Angers Her Daughter And Splits The Internet: “Extremely Weird”
Mom’s Wedding Dress Choice Angers Her Daughter And Splits The Internet: “Extremely Weird”
Mom’s Wedding Dress Choice Angers Her Daughter And Splits The Internet: “Extremely Weird”

Others felt choosing the same gown was a terrible idea

Mom’s Wedding Dress Choice Angers Her Daughter And Splits The Internet: “Extremely Weird”
Mom’s Wedding Dress Choice Angers Her Daughter And Splits The Internet: “Extremely Weird”
Mom’s Wedding Dress Choice Angers Her Daughter And Splits The Internet: “Extremely Weird”
Mom’s Wedding Dress Choice Angers Her Daughter And Splits The Internet: “Extremely Weird”
Mom’s Wedding Dress Choice Angers Her Daughter And Splits The Internet: “Extremely Weird”
Mom’s Wedding Dress Choice Angers Her Daughter And Splits The Internet: “Extremely Weird”
Mom’s Wedding Dress Choice Angers Her Daughter And Splits The Internet: “Extremely Weird”
Mom’s Wedding Dress Choice Angers Her Daughter And Splits The Internet: “Extremely Weird”
Mom’s Wedding Dress Choice Angers Her Daughter And Splits The Internet: “Extremely Weird”
Mom’s Wedding Dress Choice Angers Her Daughter And Splits The Internet: “Extremely Weird”

Later, the woman came back with an update and revealed what she decided to do in the end

Mom’s Wedding Dress Choice Angers Her Daughter And Splits The Internet: “Extremely Weird”
Mom’s Wedding Dress Choice Angers Her Daughter And Splits The Internet: “Extremely Weird”

Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Mom’s Wedding Dress Choice Angers Her Daughter And Splits The Internet: “Extremely Weird”
Mom’s Wedding Dress Choice Angers Her Daughter And Splits The Internet: “Extremely Weird”
Mom’s Wedding Dress Choice Angers Her Daughter And Splits The Internet: “Extremely Weird”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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