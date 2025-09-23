“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Just when we thought we’ve seen it all, up pops some bizarre but adorable-looking animal that we never even knew existed. It’s almost like unlocking a secret level in a video game…

The reality is that Earth is far more creative than many of us give it credit for. And Mother Nature really does have a lot of tricks and surprises up her sleeve. If you’ve never seen bagworms, tiger quolls or greasefish before, you’re not alone.

There’s an online community called “Animals I Didn’t Know Existed.” It has around 29,000 weekly visitors. And as the name suggests, it’s dedicated to sharing posts about rare, unusual and lesser-known creatures – great and small.

Some are strange mash-ups that look like nature’s version of a mythical hybrid. Others could have walked straight out of a fantasy novel. Then there are those that deserve to be in a sci-fi film. And, of course, let’s not forget the cuties that could audition for a Disney cartoon.

Bored Panda has put together a list of the most weird and wonderful animals featured on the page for you to scroll through while you contemplate getting an unexpected exotic pet. Don’t forget to upvote your favorites.

#1 Tiger Quoll (Dasyurus Maculatus)

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: Rivas-al-Yehuda

#2 I’ve Know About Draco Lizards(Genus: Draco) For Awhile But I Wanted To Share

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: JeweltheTiger

#3 Nyala (Tragelaphus Angasii): Real-Life Forest Spirit?

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: H_G_Bells

#4 Jaguarundi (Herpailurus Yagouaroundi) Closest Relative Of The Mountain Lion

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: Lita-Yuzuki

#5 “Ghost Birds” – A Name For A Type Of Potoo (Family Nyctibiidae) That Is Found In The Amazon Basin

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: Stundesagte

#6 Goodfellow’s Tree-Kangaroo (Dendrolagus Goodfellowi)

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: fra_filippo_lippi

#7 The Rarely-Seen Giant Flying Squirrel (Petaurista Petaurista)

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: reddit.com

#8 Elephantfish (Campylomormyrus Sp.)

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: Pardusco

#9 Male Violet-Backed Starling (Cinnyricinclus Leucogaster)

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: AcidNeku

#10 Great Eared Nightjar (Lyncornis Macrotis) Recently Encountred In Thailand

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: heperion8x42

#11 The Bat-Eared Fox (Otocyon Megalotis)

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: abstract_ark

#12 The Spiny Flower Mantis (Pseudocreobotra Wahlbergii)

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: Rivas-al-Yehuda

#13 Pygmy Tufted Squirrel, (Exilisciurus Whiteheadi)

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: Jean-Olaf

#14 These Prehistoric Looking Beetles

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: vtosnaks

#15 Chinese Water Deer (Hydropotes Inermis)

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: whiteMammoth3936

#16 The Short /Round Eared Elephant Shrew

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: reddit.com

#17 Striped Pyjama Squid (Sepioloidea Lineolata)

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: Rivas-al-Yehuda

#18 Theloderma Corticale Also Know As Vietnamese Mossy Frog

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: weirdbutok5

#19 Bagworms (Psychidae) Make Portable Houses Out Of Small Sticks And Silk

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: TechicalGuide604

#20 South America Has Its Own, Much Smaller Version Of The Snow Leopard: Meet The Andean Mountain Cat (Leopardus Jacobita), A Close Relative Of The Jungle-Dwelling Ocelot

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: crafiosk

#21 The Dik-Dik Antelope Refers To 4 Species Of The Genus Madoqua. This Is The Silver Dik-Dik (Madoqua Piacentinii), The Smallest Of The Genus, Native To Somalia And Ethiopia. Full Sized Ranges From 4-6.5 Pounds Max. They Have Sharp Hooves And Mark Their Territory With Their Tears!

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: SunOnTheInside

#22 Endangered Canid Native To Asia, The ‘Dhole’ (Cuon Alpinus)

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: cetacean-station

#23 The Paradise Flying Snake (Chrysopelea Paradisi) Can Flatten Its Body To Glide Between Trees Like A Flying Squirrel

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: woollydogs

#24 Chrysina Limbata, A Species Of Scarab Beetle Found In Costa Rica And The Rainforests Of South America

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: CommandersLog

#25 Roseate Spoonbill Aka Platalea Ajaja. I Prefer To Call It A Duckmingo Or A Fluck

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: TheUnDoctor

#26 Aphrodita, Marine Worms Also Know As Sea Mouse

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: Mochiffe

#27 Galidia Elegans: Ring-Tailed Vontsira

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: reddit.com

#28 Cochranella Euknemos – Glass Frog

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: alewiina

#29 Greater Lophorina (Lophorina Superba)

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: whiteMammoth3936

#30 I Definitely Thought The Standard-Winged Nightjar (Caprimulgus Longipennis) Was AI When It Popped Up On My Recommend Socials Today

*The word “standard” originally meant a flag or banner

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: catmandude123

#31 The African Forest Buffalo (Syncerus Caffer Nanus) Is The Smallest Subspecies Of The African Buffalo, Weighing In At 550–705 Lbs

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: Wurmicarnivore

#32 Priotrochatella Constellata.hey Are Critically Endangered Due To The Exploitation Of The Marble Quarries In Cuba That They Inhabit

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: torivor100

#33 Spangled Cotinga (Cotinga Cayana)

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: whiteMammoth3936

#34 🔥 Perfect Camouflage. Alaskan State Bird Willow Ptarmigan (Lagopus Lagopus) Blending In With Winter Landscape

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: anu-nand

#35 This Photograph Of A Male Bargibant’s Seahorse Was Taken Off The Coast Of Bali In Indonesia

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: Tuggpocalypso

#36 Rhizosomichthys Totae (Greasefish). This Catfish Has Several Longitudinal Bands Of Fat Along Its Body, And Is So Greasy That Shish-Kebabed Specimens Were Allegedly Used As Torches By Natives. It Was Last Seen In 1957 And Is Feared Extinct

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: Zoxphyl

#37 The Black Serval (Leptailurus Serval)

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: Rivas-al-Yehuda

#38 Eurylaimus Ochromalus, Aka Black-And-Yellow Broadbill. Derp

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: parrotbirdtalks

#39 Biscuit Boxkite (Isoxya Tabulata)

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: vtosnaks

#40 Tufted Ground Squirrel (Rheithrosciurus Macrotis)

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: Sabotage_9

#41 Bassariscus Astutus (Ringtail Cat)

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: rolandglassSVG

#42 Yellow-Backed Duiker (Cephalophus Silvicultor)

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: Username6465

#43 The Daring Owl Butterfly (Scientific Name: Dynastor Darius) Looks Incredible At Every Life Stage

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: nankainamizuhana

#44 The Critically Endangered Gharial (Gavialis Gangeticus)

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: PerytonsShadow

#45 The Bornean Bearded Pig (Sus Barbatus)

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: ExoticShock

#46 Takin (Budorcas Taxicolor)

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: Girlinbluebox

#47 This Little Creature Is Called A Sea Pig, He’s Related To Sea Cucumbers (Scotoplanes)

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: izzyg800

#48 Metagryne Bicolumnata Or Bunny Harvestman. An Arachnid With The Head Of A Black Dog, That Is Neither A Spider, Nor A Dog

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: Hotel777

#49 The Nilgai (Boselaphus Tragocamlus), Is The Largest Antelope In Asia, Aka The Blue Bull Of India

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: Maudeleanor

#50 New Crab Species Recently Discovered Off The Coast Of Australia Called “Lamarckdromia Beagle”, The Ylook Like Little Underwater Fuzzballs

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: nzgrl74

#51 The Chuditch, Or Western Quoll (Dasyurus Geoffroii) Is A Carnivorous Marsupial Found Only In South West Western Australia

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: imaginary_mary

#52 Wandering Leaf Sheep

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: sh0tgunben

#53 The Bush Hyrax (Heterohyrax Brucei)

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: minimoundsbars

#54 Tefflus Carinatus Violaceus Beetle

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: SingaporeCrabby

#55 Sulawesi Moon Moth ( Actias Isis )

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: Alarmed-Addition8644

#56 Aidke: The Yeti Crab 🦀 In My Defence It Seems To Be A Fairly Recent Discovery. Looks Very Cool Though!

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: dovahshy13

#57 The Numbat (Myrmecobius Fasciatus), An Small Endangered Australian Marsupial That Eats Almost Exclusively Termites

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: altacaelum

#58 Aardwolf, Proteles Cristata. One Aardwolf Can Lap Up As Many As 250,000 Termites During A Single Night!

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: KeyserSozeWearsPrada

#59 The Blue-Eyed Ground Dove (Columbina Cyanopis) Was Believed To Be Extinct For 75 Years — Until Twelve Were Rediscovered In The Brazilian Cerrado In 2015. Current Population Estimates Range From Over 250 Wild Individuals To As Few As 16

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: IdyllicSafeguard

#60 Behold! The Plume Moth! (Pterophoridae)

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: Bonkers_Dog

#61 American Mink (Neogale Vison)

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: Saddy_Hoppy

#62 Petaurista Alborufus Castaneus – Red And White Giant Flying Squirrel

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: reddit.com

#63 The Rare White Greater Glider (Petauroides Volans)

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: Rivas-al-Yehuda

#64 Shield-Tailed Agama (Xenagama Taylori)

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: musiphysical

#65 The King Bird Of Paradise,(Cicinnurus Regius)

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: whiteMammoth3936

#66 The Bush Dog Is A Stocky Canid With A Bear-Like Face That Lives Near Water In Central And South America. It Has Partially Webbed Feet, Keeping It From Sinking Into Mud And Assisting It In Swimming And Diving. Don’t Be Fooled By Its Small Stature, It Is An Apex Predator

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: NessyComeHome

#67 The Luna Moth: The Moth That Makes Butterflies Look Ugly

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: Technical-Guide-604

#68 The Groove-Billed Ani (Crotophaga Sulcirostris), A Gregarious Tropical Bird That Looks Remarkably Like A Feathery Dinosaur

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: pansycarn

#69 Saiga Antelope Aka Mongolian Saiga (Saiga Tatarica) Is Critically Endangered Species That Evolved In Isolation. Their Unusual Nose Helps Them Process The Cold And Dusty Air In Their Habitat

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: McClumsy

#70 The Elephant Shrew, Clearly Not As Large As An Elephant. (Macroscelididae)

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: sorrier_sand_cat

#71 The Turtle Frog (Myobatrachus Gouldii) Uses Its Short, But Muscular Front Arms — Rather Than Back Legs As Most Frogs Do — To Dig More Than A Metre (>3.3 Ft) Beneath The Soil. Adapted To Semi-Arid Habitats Far From Water, Its Tadpoles Develop Inside Their Eggs And Hatch As Tiny Frogs

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: IdyllicSafeguard

#72 A Female Pheasant-Tailed Jacana (Hydrophasianus Chirurgus) Is Larger Than A Male. The Species Is Also Polyandrous — Each Female Mates With Multiple Males And, In A Single Season, Lays Up To 10 Clutches That Are Raised By Different Males In Her Harem

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: IdyllicSafeguard

#73 Platerodrilus Paradoxus, A Type Of Trilobite Beetle. This Is The Larval Form Of The Species, Which Females Remain In Even As Adults

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: Bi_eroglyph

#74 Sphaerocoris Annulus, Common Names Picasso Bug Or Zulu Hud Bug

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: malawiultimate

#75 Sumatran Striped Rabbit (Nesolagus Netscheri)

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: whiteMammoth3936

#76 Hairy Pie-Dish Beetle (Helea Perforata)

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: Critter-Enthusiast

#77 The Magnificent Frigatebird (Fregata Magnificens)

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: Zentaurion

#78 The Red River Hog: Potamochoerus Porcus

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: LazuliArtz

#79 Lollipop Crab – Ixa Cylindrus – A Leucosid Crab Species Native To The Seas Around Indonesia And The Philippines

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: Spikas

#80 An Albino Atractosteus Spatula!

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: americantakeout

#81 Royal Albatross, The Largest Flying Existing Bird Today

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: VvsMay

#82 Shingle Urchin (Colobocentrotus Atratus) Found In The Wild, At Low Tide

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: AnyGivenFunday__

#83 Blue Faced Malkoha (Phaenicophaeus Viridirostris)

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: Entire_Resolution_36

#84 The Painted Bat (Kerivoula Picta) Is Extremely Colorful For A Bat, And For A Mammal In General

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: reddit.com

#85 Pizza-Crust Slug (Pleurobranchus Sp, Probably P. Areolatus) Is A Type Of Sea-Slug Of Which Some Specimens Resemble A Pizza

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: Prohibitorum

#86 🔥 The Red-Shanked Douc Langur

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: FrontBackBrute

#87 The Now Extinct Thylacine (Tasmanian Tiger/Wolf)

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: Seeresss

#88 A Very Rare Blonde Echidna (Tachyglossidae)

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: SinjiOnO

#89 Meet The Goliath Tigerfish, (Hydrocynus Goliath), The Apex Predator Of The Congo River

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: aoi_ito

#90 The Male Darwin’s Frog (Rhinoderma Darwinii) “Swallows” His Offspring — Nudging The Eggs Into His Vocal Sac — Where They Soon Hatch Into Tadpoles. He Carries Them For 50 To 70 Days, During Which They Develop Entirely Within The Sac, Before Spewing Out Fully Formed Froglets

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: IdyllicSafeguard

#91 Pink-Spotted Fruit-Dove Ptilinopus Perlatus

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: clay-teeth

#92 The Masked Lapwing (Vanellus Miles) Boldly Nests On Almost Any Stretch Of Open Ground, And Will Fiercely Defend It

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: DreamsRising

#93 The Giant Emerald Pill Millipede (Zoosphaerium Neptunus) Is A Species Of Pill Millipede From Madagascar And Is An Example Of Island Gigantism, It’s One Of The Largest Known Species Of Pill Millipede

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: SpicyRiceC00ker

#94 The Tayra (Eira Barbara) Is A Member Of The Weasel Family That Lives In The Americas

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: strumthebuilding

#95 So Many Beautiful Animals In The Ocean, And The Lettuce Sea Slug (Elysia Crispata) Is Among Them!

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: L0TUS37

#96 The Amu Darya Sturgeon (Pseudoscaphirhynchus Kaufmanni) A Critically Endangered Sturgeon Related To The Possibly Extinct Syr Darya Sturgeon

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: synthfly_

#97 Secretary Birds Are Famous For Its Snake-Stomping Legs; A Single Kick Delivered Some 195 Newtons Of Force. They Are Also Famous For Their Long Eyelashes

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: kitsumodels

#98 A Flying Lemur (Galeopterus Variegatus)

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: secretlyawitch

#99 A Newly Discovered And Endangered Species Of Crocodile Newt (Tylototriton Ngoclinhensis)

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: Username6465

#100 The Comb-Crested Jacana And Its Massive Feet

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: ShaolinRiot

#101 The Indian Giant Squirrel (Ratufa Indica) Is The World’s Largest Species Of Squirrel, Growing Up To 1m (3.3ft), Tail Included, And 3kg (6.6lb). It Travels From Tree To Tree With Jumps Of Up To 6 M (20 Ft)

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: A_n_z_u_m_o_z

#102 An Indian Purple Frog (Nasikabatrachus Sahyadrensis) This Cute Little Chonker As The Name Suggests, Lives In India But Is Sadly Endangered But I’m Sure We Can Agree It’s A Beautiful Animal

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: squidgy-beats

#103 The European Hamster (Cricetus Cricetus) Also Known As The Black Bellied Hamster. I Will Personally Like To Call It The Red Panda Hamster Because… Well Look At It

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: IntoTheBlenderYouGo

#104 Purse Crab (Persephona Punctata)

“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today

Image source: reddit.com

