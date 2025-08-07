Details In Diecast: 26 Of My Favorite Cars From My Hot Wheels And Matchbox Collection

I’ve been collecting diecast cars for over 10 years and have amassed quite a large collection of around 300 cars. Of those 300 some of these cars have stood out to me over the years as diamonds in the rough. As a new author I thought it would be cool to create an article about them and here it is please enjoy and leave a like!
#1 Imported Short Card 911 Safari
#2 Star Spangled Corvette From 2003
#3 Lamborghini Countach Lpi 800-4
#4 Acura Nsx
#5 Porsche Panamera
#6 Porsche 934 Turbo Rsr
#7 Bmw M4
#8 Pagani Zonda R
#9 37 Bugatti From 1980
#10 Brian’s Tooned Supra
#11 Dodge Challenger
#12 Bugatti Chiron
#13 Toyota Supra From 1998
#14 Honda Civic Hks Edition
#15 Greenville Corvette Dragster
#16 Aston Martin Valhalla
#17 Keonigsegg Gemera
#18 Liberty Wlk Lamborghini Huracàn
#19 Porsche 935
#20 Porsche 911 Gt3 Rs
#21 Custom Ford From 1999
#22 Matchbox Datsun From 1982
#23 Mclaren P1
#24 Ferrari Enzo From 2002
#25 Rare Purple On Purple Dragster From 1977
#26 Mclaren F1
