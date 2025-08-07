Details In Diecast: 26 Of My Favorite Cars From My Hot Wheels And Matchbox Collection

by

I’ve been collecting diecast cars for over 10 years and have amassed quite a large collection of around 300 cars. Of those 300 some of these cars have stood out to me over the years as diamonds in the rough. As a new author I thought it would be cool to create an article about them and here it is please enjoy and leave a like!

#1 Imported Short Card 911 Safari

#2 Star Spangled Corvette From 2003

#3 Lamborghini Countach Lpi 800-4

#4 Acura Nsx

#5 Porsche Panamera

#6 Porsche 934 Turbo Rsr

#7 Bmw M4

#8 Pagani Zonda R

#9 37 Bugatti From 1980

#10 Brian’s Tooned Supra

#11 Dodge Challenger

#12 Bugatti Chiron

#13 Toyota Supra From 1998

#14 Honda Civic Hks Edition

#15 Greenville Corvette Dragster

#16 Aston Martin Valhalla

#17 Keonigsegg Gemera

#18 Liberty Wlk Lamborghini Huracàn

#19 Porsche 935

#20 Porsche 911 Gt3 Rs

#21 Custom Ford From 1999

#22 Matchbox Datsun From 1982

#23 Mclaren P1

#24 Ferrari Enzo From 2002

#25 Rare Purple On Purple Dragster From 1977

#26 Mclaren F1

Patrick Penrose
