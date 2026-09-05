Carice van Houten: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Carice van Houten
September 5, 1976
Leiderdorp, Netherlands
50 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Carice van Houten?
Carice Anouk van Houten is a Dutch actress known for her grounded, emotionally direct roles. Her compelling performances often bring depth to complex characters.
Her breakout moment came with the film Black Book, which garnered critical acclaim and firmly placed her in the international spotlight. This wartime thriller remains the most commercially successful Dutch film to date.
Early Life and Education
Born in Leiderdorp, Netherlands, Carice van Houten was drawn to silent films as a child. Her father, Theodore van Houten, a film journalist, instilled an early fascination with cinema.
She attended St. Bonifatiuscollege in Utrecht before studying at the Maastricht Academy of Dramatic Arts and later the Kleinkunstacademie in Amsterdam. These institutions provided her with a strong foundation in both stage and film acting.
Notable Relationships
Carice van Houten was in a relationship with Australian actor Guy Pearce, whom she met while filming Brimstone. She previously dated German actor Sebastian Koch after they worked together on Black Book.
Van Houten shares a son, Monte Pearce, with Guy Pearce, born in August 2016. In 2025, she publicly confirmed their romantic relationship had ended “for years.”
Career Highlights
Carice van Houten gained widespread recognition for her role as Melisandre in HBO’s Game of Thrones series, earning a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for her final performance. This role brought her international acclaim across eight seasons.
She first achieved significant success in Paul Verhoeven’s Black Book, which became the most commercially successful Dutch film in history. For her compelling performance, she won a Golden Calf for Best Actress.
To date, van Houten has collected five Golden Calf Awards for Best Actress, a testament to her consistent impact in Dutch cinema. This extensive recognition solidifies her prominent place in European film.
Signature Quote
“Playing evil is just not interesting. I don’t think anyone who does evil stuff thinks they’re doing evil stuff. That’s the scary part.”
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