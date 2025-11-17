Hey Pandas, What’s The Weirdest Thing Your Pet Has Done? (Closed)

by

Pets tend to do a lot of interesting things. For instance, I have a video of a few of mine dancing to the ‘Among us’ music! So what have yours done?

#1

My oldest dog Indy, a boxer, was very frail on her back legs and we often helped her to walk with a harness. Sometimes she would fall over and couldn’t get herself up, so we helped her get up with the aid of the harness. The younger dog, Marcel, her son (also a boxer) must have watched us use this harness as one day we returned home and Indy had fallen over. Marcel had reached the harness from the sideboard and semi wrapped it around her but was unable to work out how to lift her up. It was so sweet it brought a tear to my eyes. It happened several times before she passed.

#2

My dog picked up an enormous tick. I pulled it off him (properly, so no worries) and threw it on the ground to stomp on it.
My dog ate it.

I still don’t know what to do with that information.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
