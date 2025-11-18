Robert Irwin Suffers Freak Accident While On Top Of Crocodile’s Head

Steve Irwin’s son, Robert Irwin, revealed that he had a terrifying accident just hours before making his appearance at the 2024 Logie Awards—the annual ceremony that celebrates the best in Australian television.
While most people might prep for a red carpet event with a relaxing facial or a quick styling session, the 20-year-old TV personality had a slightly more unusual pre-Logies routine—catching crocodiles and unfortunately getting into an accident because of it.
In true Irwin family fashion, Robert casually spoke about his wild day while on the red carpet at the Sunday night awards show.
Robert Irwin spoke about his freak accident while on the red carpet attending the 2024 Logie Awards—the annual ceremony that celebrates the best in Australian television
Image credits: Robert Irwin / Instagram
Image credits: Robert Irwin / Instagram
“I just came straight in from catching crocodiles up north,” he said during his chat with Dr. Chris Brown, 45, and Sonia Kruger, 58. “You’ve been there. You know what that’s like.”
As he nonchalantly spoke about wrangling giant reptiles, he said he was on a crocodile’s head when the accident took place.
The 20-year-old conservationist shrugged off his terrifying accident as just another day in the life of an Irwin
Image credits: Robert Irwin / Instagram
“I just got my head smashed into a tree,” he said quite matter-of-factly.
“I was on a croc’s head. It was a big makeup job, but I’m here. I’m excited, and we are pumped, and I get to do it with one of my best mates, which is awesome,” he continued, referring to his I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia co-host Julia Morris.
Despite his wild day, he was in good spirits on the red carpet.
“I just got my head smashed into a tree,” he said nonchalantly while chatting with Dr. Chris Brown, 45, and Sonia Kruger, 58
Prior to the award show, it was rumored that the young celebrity conservationist would bring his mother, Terri Irwin, to the exclusive event.
But fans were stunned to see him step out with Julia and were quick to share their reactions online.
Some humorously speculated how Terri, known for her protective nature, must have felt about the switch.
“That surprises me,” read one comment. “Usually he takes his mother everywhere, even to the jungle.”
Fans humorously joked about how they were surprised to see the young wildlife expert on the red carpet with Julia Morris, his I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia co-host
“So he ditched helicopter mum for TV mum,” one social media user joked, while another said they were “surprised Mummy let Robert out by himself.”
“Bet mummy wasn’t happy,” another chimed in.
Robert is proving he’s every bit the adventurer his dad was, even if it means taking a few knocks along the way.
Robert continues to embrace his adventurous family legacy, proving he’s just as fearless as his iconic father, Steve Irwin, The Crocodile Hunter
Steve, known as The Crocodile Hunter, was an Australian wildlife expert and icon who spent his life surrounded by creatures most of us wouldn’t dare get close to.
His adventurous spirit and love for wildlife made him a household name worldwide. Though he tragically passed in 2006 after an encounter with a stingray, his legacy lives on through his son and daughter Bindi.
