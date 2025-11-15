People Share 50 Of The Coolest Product Designs

Whether it’s a suitcase, a lamp, or a pair of flip flops, the best designers can seamlessly blend form and function to make their products truly unique.
These folks balance creative, conceptual, freeform thinking with the practical, industrial constraints of actually getting things made, and when they succeed, people notice it as much as when they fail. Especially the members of this particular subreddit.
Sharing pictures of the best concepts they can find, this online community has shown time and time again that while money can’t buy you happiness, it can get you a lot of cool stuff.
#1 This Business Card
Image source: reddit.com
#2 Simple And Well Executed
Image source: BullionGodspeed
#3 This Plug That Doesn’t Bother Other Plugs
Image source: Lessedrone
#4 Soy Sauce Dishes That “Reveal” A Painting Once You Fill Them Up
Image source: carrotbaton
#5 This Notebook Has Hexagonal Paper For Taking Notes In Organic Chemistry Class
Image source: amazon, Fernando_huidobro
#6 Cracked Log Lamp
Image source: elee0228
#7 Partially Submerged Hippo Table
Image source: Panda_911
#8 This Customizable Table Lamp
Image source: amazon, thatswiedisay
#9 Motivational Gym Shirt
Image source: amazon, danieltkessler
#10 An Air Less Tire
Image source: Panda_911
#11 Dog Cards
Image source: Panda_911
#12 Incredibly Accurate Death Star Firepit
Image source: Panda_911
#13 L’orange Perfume Bottle Set. Parfums De Marcy, 1925
Image source: Sleeeepy_Hollow
#14 To The User With The Dancing Cat, I Raise To You My Own Dancing Cat!
Image source: amazon, reddit.com
#15 These Measuring Cups Are Designed To Visually Represent Fractions For Intuitive Use!
#16 Grandfather Clock
Image source: pallaskleos
#17 A Highlighter Which Doesn’t Block Your Vision
Image source: amazon, Panda_911
#18 It’s A Mug That Stops Coffee From Running All Of The Way Down
Image source: aaronbowers
#19 Pop Out Outlet
Image source: therealtinman
#20 This Corner Light Makes It Looks Like Your Wall Is Peeling Away And Revealing Something Behind It
Image source: amazon, whoialwayswas
#21 Typewriter For Music
Image source: waquasy
#22 This Banana Peel Safety Cone
Image source: amIgooddude
#23 Suitcase That Displays Its Own Weight
Image source: Wildest83
#24 This Light Up Stick Figure Costume
Image source: amazon, nightinggirlse
#25 A Built-In Watering Hole For Your Pets
Image source: reddit.com
#26 Groot Pot
Image source: Amazon, Gumparimaas
#27 Thor’s Hammer Toolbox
Image source: Panda_911
#28 The Omoshiro Block: A Memo Pad That Reveals Objects As It Gets Used
Image source: amazon, petitbleuchien
#29 This Carpet
Image source: SuryaYlp
#30 Norwegian Shoe Drying Machine. For Those Who Live In Wet Or Snowy Environments, Must Be A Trouble Saver
Image source: SethTizzy
#31 This Ceramic Coffee Mug That Looks Like It’s Made Of Cardboard
Image source: Panda_911
#32 This Crab Multi Tool
Image source: Amazon, nightinggirlse
#33 This Viking Longboat Conference Table
Image source: Panda_911
#34 Come On Little Buddy
Image source: Panda_911
#35 A Lounge Chair Built Into The Dock
Image source: sedano704
#36 This Hanging Lounger Swing
Image source: akaihelix
#37 Beautifully Stacked Bowls
Image source: Ohad22
#38 The Best Maternity Shirt Ever
Image source: mathewfrok
#39 Pretty Sure All Horror Novels Should Come With Covers Like This
Image source: Catculator
#40 Minimal Playing Cards
Image source: amazon, nightinggirlse
#41 Absolute Unit Of A Couch
Image source: ezio_73
#42 Fold-Out BBQ For Space Saving
Image source: Panda_911
#43 Bulbasaur Pot
Image source: ClassyGiftsAndGlass, jackthew
#44 This Jar Is Shaped To Look Like A Ziplock Bag
Image source: amazon, deshosign
#45 Lamp From IKEA
Image source: gotandwinter
#46 Inverse Of An Hourglass
Image source: waquasy
#47 A Resin Orb I Made
Image source: Bens_Worx
#48 This Guy Lurking In The Living Room
Image source: Aramirez_2020
#49 Color Changing Mat Which Turns Red When Wet
Image source: waquasy
#50 Someone Made Trump Tweet Flipflops
Image source: nightinggirlse
