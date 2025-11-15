People Share 50 Of The Coolest Product Designs

by

Whether it’s a suitcase, a lamp, or a pair of flip flops, the best designers can seamlessly blend form and function to make their products truly unique.

These folks balance creative, conceptual, freeform thinking with the practical, industrial constraints of actually getting things made, and when they succeed, people notice it as much as when they fail. Especially the members of this particular subreddit.

Sharing pictures of the best concepts they can find, this online community has shown time and time again that while money can’t buy you happiness, it can get you a lot of cool stuff.

#1 This Business Card

People Share 50 Of The Coolest Product Designs

Image source: reddit.com

#2 Simple And Well Executed

People Share 50 Of The Coolest Product Designs

Image source: BullionGodspeed

#3 This Plug That Doesn’t Bother Other Plugs

People Share 50 Of The Coolest Product Designs

Image source: Lessedrone

#4 Soy Sauce Dishes That “Reveal” A Painting Once You Fill Them Up

People Share 50 Of The Coolest Product Designs

Image source: carrotbaton

#5 This Notebook Has Hexagonal Paper For Taking Notes In Organic Chemistry Class

People Share 50 Of The Coolest Product Designs

Image source: amazon, Fernando_huidobro

#6 Cracked Log Lamp

People Share 50 Of The Coolest Product Designs

Image source: elee0228

#7 Partially Submerged Hippo Table

People Share 50 Of The Coolest Product Designs

Image source: Panda_911

#8 This Customizable Table Lamp

People Share 50 Of The Coolest Product Designs

Image source: amazon, thatswiedisay

#9 Motivational Gym Shirt

People Share 50 Of The Coolest Product Designs

Image source: amazon, danieltkessler

#10 An Air Less Tire

People Share 50 Of The Coolest Product Designs

Image source: Panda_911

#11 Dog Cards

People Share 50 Of The Coolest Product Designs

Image source: Panda_911

#12 Incredibly Accurate Death Star Firepit

People Share 50 Of The Coolest Product Designs

Image source: Panda_911

#13 L’orange Perfume Bottle Set. Parfums De Marcy, 1925

People Share 50 Of The Coolest Product Designs

Image source: Sleeeepy_Hollow

#14 To The User With The Dancing Cat, I Raise To You My Own Dancing Cat!

People Share 50 Of The Coolest Product Designs

Image source: amazon, reddit.com

#15 These Measuring Cups Are Designed To Visually Represent Fractions For Intuitive Use!

People Share 50 Of The Coolest Product Designs

Image source: amazon, conorcf

#16 Grandfather Clock

People Share 50 Of The Coolest Product Designs

Image source: pallaskleos

#17 A Highlighter Which Doesn’t Block Your Vision

People Share 50 Of The Coolest Product Designs

Image source: amazon, Panda_911

#18 It’s A Mug That Stops Coffee From Running All Of The Way Down

People Share 50 Of The Coolest Product Designs

Image source: aaronbowers

#19 Pop Out Outlet

People Share 50 Of The Coolest Product Designs

Image source: therealtinman

#20 This Corner Light Makes It Looks Like Your Wall Is Peeling Away And Revealing Something Behind It

People Share 50 Of The Coolest Product Designs

Image source: amazon, whoialwayswas

#21 Typewriter For Music

People Share 50 Of The Coolest Product Designs

Image source: waquasy

#22 This Banana Peel Safety Cone

People Share 50 Of The Coolest Product Designs

Image source: amIgooddude

#23 Suitcase That Displays Its Own Weight

People Share 50 Of The Coolest Product Designs

Image source: Wildest83

#24 This Light Up Stick Figure Costume

People Share 50 Of The Coolest Product Designs

Image source: amazon, nightinggirlse

#25 A Built-In Watering Hole For Your Pets

People Share 50 Of The Coolest Product Designs

Image source: reddit.com

#26 Groot Pot

People Share 50 Of The Coolest Product Designs

Image source: Amazon, Gumparimaas

#27 Thor’s Hammer Toolbox

People Share 50 Of The Coolest Product Designs

Image source: Panda_911

#28 The Omoshiro Block: A Memo Pad That Reveals Objects As It Gets Used

People Share 50 Of The Coolest Product Designs

Image source: amazon, petitbleuchien

#29 This Carpet

People Share 50 Of The Coolest Product Designs

Image source: SuryaYlp

#30 Norwegian Shoe Drying Machine. For Those Who Live In Wet Or Snowy Environments, Must Be A Trouble Saver

People Share 50 Of The Coolest Product Designs

Image source: SethTizzy

#31 This Ceramic Coffee Mug That Looks Like It’s Made Of Cardboard

People Share 50 Of The Coolest Product Designs

Image source: Panda_911

#32 This Crab Multi Tool

People Share 50 Of The Coolest Product Designs

Image source: Amazon, nightinggirlse

#33 This Viking Longboat Conference Table

People Share 50 Of The Coolest Product Designs

Image source: Panda_911

#34 Come On Little Buddy

People Share 50 Of The Coolest Product Designs

Image source: Panda_911

#35 A Lounge Chair Built Into The Dock

People Share 50 Of The Coolest Product Designs

Image source: sedano704

#36 This Hanging Lounger Swing

People Share 50 Of The Coolest Product Designs

Image source: akaihelix

#37 Beautifully Stacked Bowls

People Share 50 Of The Coolest Product Designs

Image source: Ohad22

#38 The Best Maternity Shirt Ever

People Share 50 Of The Coolest Product Designs

Image source: mathewfrok

#39 Pretty Sure All Horror Novels Should Come With Covers Like This

People Share 50 Of The Coolest Product Designs

Image source: Catculator

#40 Minimal Playing Cards

People Share 50 Of The Coolest Product Designs

Image source: amazon, nightinggirlse

#41 Absolute Unit Of A Couch

People Share 50 Of The Coolest Product Designs

Image source: ezio_73

#42 Fold-Out BBQ For Space Saving

People Share 50 Of The Coolest Product Designs

Image source: Panda_911

#43 Bulbasaur Pot

People Share 50 Of The Coolest Product Designs

Image source: ClassyGiftsAndGlass, jackthew

#44 This Jar Is Shaped To Look Like A Ziplock Bag

People Share 50 Of The Coolest Product Designs

Image source: amazon, deshosign

#45 Lamp From IKEA

People Share 50 Of The Coolest Product Designs

Image source: gotandwinter

#46 Inverse Of An Hourglass

People Share 50 Of The Coolest Product Designs

Image source: waquasy

#47 A Resin Orb I Made

People Share 50 Of The Coolest Product Designs

Image source: Bens_Worx

#48 This Guy Lurking In The Living Room

People Share 50 Of The Coolest Product Designs

Image source: Aramirez_2020

#49 Color Changing Mat Which Turns Red When Wet

People Share 50 Of The Coolest Product Designs

Image source: waquasy

#50 Someone Made Trump Tweet Flipflops

People Share 50 Of The Coolest Product Designs

Image source: nightinggirlse

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Korean Artist Gives New Life To Busts, Antique Paintings, And Photos By Turning Them Into Hyperrealistic Portraits (9 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Made A Wooden Table That Lights Up When Someone Enters A Room
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
An Exclusive “Live PD” Q&A with Executive Producer Dan Cesareo
3 min read
Apr, 6, 2018
NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 08-October-2025
3 min read
Oct, 7, 2025
What We Learned from The 13 Reasons Why Season 4 Teaser Trailer
3 min read
May, 14, 2020
NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 23-August-2025
3 min read
Aug, 22, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.