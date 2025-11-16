50 Of The Funniest Cars That People Have Stumbled Upon In The Streets And Just Had To Take Pics Of

If I had to name one funny-looking car on the spot, the first thing that would pop into my mind is the Fiat Multipla. Having gained somewhat of a cult status, these whimsical six-seaters have been dividing people since their launch in 1998. After the Multiplas were discontinued in 2010, their legend still continues to this day.

But it turns out, they are not the only funny cars that would raise a brow or two. Humans have been notorious for putting their automobiles on a whole new level of hilarity, for one reason or the other, or sometimes purely out of an urge to experiment.

The result of these experiments is wrapped up in this list curated by Bored Panda, which will make us all question the notion of a vehicle, and what happens when function and design are challenged in the most ingenious ways. Scroll down and upvote your favorite ones!

#1 The Infamous Watermelon Car

Image source: sergeyuf

#2 Mondern-Day Cinderella’s Carriage

Image source: Mr-Klaus

#3 Wind-Up Smart Car

Image source: TheAmazingDougie

#4 Well, At Least It’s Clearly Visible At Night

Image source: JKang99

#5 Holographic BMW

Image source: kpmeowww

#6 The Car I Drew In 1st Grade Finally Made It To The Assembly Line

Image source: nomnomnon

#7 Looking Forward To Cars 4 Starring Lightning McMeth

Image source: ElbowDeepInRainbow

#8 Oh Look, A Penny!

Image source: Sloshua

#9 I Told You Not To Put It In The Dryer

Image source: turtlenator

#10 Cessna 172 On A Volkswagen Beetle Chassis

Image source: HugeEverGrowingPulsatingBrainThatRulesFromTheCenterOfUltraworld

#11 It’s Worth Never Being Able To Use A Parking Garage Again

Image source: basshead541

#12 This Steam Punk Cruiser Is Just Awful

Image source: LandonBoogard

#13 The Avocardo

Image source: jaykirsch

#14 I Don’t Know, I Think It’s Kinda Genius

Image source: timwang6

#15 Raptor Band Glued To A Hood. Amazing

Image source: JaredBurb

#16 Car Covered In Hot Wheels

Image source: Mrg220t

#17 Beetle + Turtle = Burtle

Image source: Codyc541

#18 I Can Guarantee You That This Car Blinds Everyone Nearby With Its Sun Reflection

Image source: yupyup98765

#19 Mean Nissan

Image source: WYLD_STALLYNS

#20 Liam Nissan

Image source: thecrunchcrew

#21 It Looks Like A Depressed Transformer

Image source: EMPEROR_CLIT_STAB_69

#22 Heard You Guys Might Appreciate This Velvet Mercedes I Saw

Image source: comicbookbean

#23 Sssnake-cedes Benz

Image source: pjaxon

#24 When You Try To Get Butt Implants For Your Car, But The Doctor Is Not A Qualified Surgeon

Image source: Uxinator

#25 Found In Crown Heights. Is This Thing Even Street Legal?

Image source: Stu_L_Tissimus

#26 Shagadelic Baby, Yeah!

Image source: Gj404

#27 Miss Hippopotamus

Image source: codydingle

#28 Next Level Hipster

Image source: farfromhome9

#29 Probably A Spongebob Fan

Image source: bowblow

#30 They Do Say Volvos Are Built Like Tanks

Image source: drhoagy

#31 What The Hell Is That

Image source: reversehindsight

#32 It’s Definitely Ugly But The Execution Is Impressive

Image source: flush_7th

#33 I Had No Clue You Could Make A Slingshot Look Worse

Image source: Car_Nerd_87

#34 Was Next To A Car That Was “Painted” With Duct Tape

Image source: skythen

#35 The Pikachu Hat Really Tops It Off

Image source: 96Firebird

#36 Phone Car

Image source: akaZeke

#37 Franken-Volvo

Image source: pangolinbreakfast

#38 Old Volvos Were Referred To As Brick-Mobiles

Image source: natteulven

#39 I’m Not Sure What To Call This Strange, Heavily Modded Pickup Truck

Image source: Porkchop_King

#40 This Car Probably Belongs To CatDog

Image source: chondroguptomourjo

#41 Swiss Cheese, Anyone?

Image source: Isku_StillWinning

#42 What? My Engine Blew Again? Why?

Image source: LeGawdMod

#43 Grass Car

Image source: Cubican

#44 It Was Supposed To Be A Dragon, But Looks More Like A Dragon Threw Up On It

#45 1982: I Bet We’ll Have Flying Cars One Day. 2019:

Image source: thebayallday

#46 This Just Popped Up On The Facebook Marketplace

Image source: SxE_Harry

#47 The Pioneers Used To Ride These Babies For Miles

Image source: iohfr

#48 This Bull Truck I Saw In Houston. Yes, That Is Fuzzy Leather

Image source: Sweet_Baby_Cheesus

#49 Grassy Van

Image source: Roosterstein

#50 What About A Hairy Audi?

Image source: smallsqueakytoy

