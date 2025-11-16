50 Of The Funniest Cars That People Have Stumbled Upon In The Streets And Just Had To Take Pics Of

If I had to name one funny-looking car on the spot, the first thing that would pop into my mind is the Fiat Multipla. Having gained somewhat of a cult status, these whimsical six-seaters have been dividing people since their launch in 1998. After the Multiplas were discontinued in 2010, their legend still continues to this day.
But it turns out, they are not the only funny cars that would raise a brow or two. Humans have been notorious for putting their automobiles on a whole new level of hilarity, for one reason or the other, or sometimes purely out of an urge to experiment.
The result of these experiments is wrapped up in this list curated by Bored Panda, which will make us all question the notion of a vehicle, and what happens when function and design are challenged in the most ingenious ways. Scroll down and upvote your favorite ones!
#1 The Infamous Watermelon Car
Image source: sergeyuf
#2 Mondern-Day Cinderella’s Carriage
Image source: Mr-Klaus
#3 Wind-Up Smart Car
Image source: TheAmazingDougie
#4 Well, At Least It’s Clearly Visible At Night
Image source: JKang99
#5 Holographic BMW
Image source: kpmeowww
#6 The Car I Drew In 1st Grade Finally Made It To The Assembly Line
Image source: nomnomnon
#7 Looking Forward To Cars 4 Starring Lightning McMeth
Image source: ElbowDeepInRainbow
#8 Oh Look, A Penny!
Image source: Sloshua
#9 I Told You Not To Put It In The Dryer
Image source: turtlenator
#10 Cessna 172 On A Volkswagen Beetle Chassis
Image source: HugeEverGrowingPulsatingBrainThatRulesFromTheCenterOfUltraworld
#11 It’s Worth Never Being Able To Use A Parking Garage Again
Image source: basshead541
#12 This Steam Punk Cruiser Is Just Awful
Image source: LandonBoogard
#13 The Avocardo
Image source: jaykirsch
#14 I Don’t Know, I Think It’s Kinda Genius
Image source: timwang6
#15 Raptor Band Glued To A Hood. Amazing
Image source: JaredBurb
#16 Car Covered In Hot Wheels
Image source: Mrg220t
#17 Beetle + Turtle = Burtle
Image source: Codyc541
#18 I Can Guarantee You That This Car Blinds Everyone Nearby With Its Sun Reflection
Image source: yupyup98765
#19 Mean Nissan
Image source: WYLD_STALLYNS
#20 Liam Nissan
Image source: thecrunchcrew
#21 It Looks Like A Depressed Transformer
Image source: EMPEROR_CLIT_STAB_69
#22 Heard You Guys Might Appreciate This Velvet Mercedes I Saw
Image source: comicbookbean
#23 Sssnake-cedes Benz
Image source: pjaxon
#24 When You Try To Get Butt Implants For Your Car, But The Doctor Is Not A Qualified Surgeon
Image source: Uxinator
#25 Found In Crown Heights. Is This Thing Even Street Legal?
Image source: Stu_L_Tissimus
#26 Shagadelic Baby, Yeah!
Image source: Gj404
#27 Miss Hippopotamus
Image source: codydingle
#28 Next Level Hipster
Image source: farfromhome9
#29 Probably A Spongebob Fan
Image source: bowblow
#30 They Do Say Volvos Are Built Like Tanks
Image source: drhoagy
#31 What The Hell Is That
Image source: reversehindsight
#32 It’s Definitely Ugly But The Execution Is Impressive
Image source: flush_7th
#33 I Had No Clue You Could Make A Slingshot Look Worse
Image source: Car_Nerd_87
#34 Was Next To A Car That Was “Painted” With Duct Tape
Image source: skythen
#35 The Pikachu Hat Really Tops It Off
Image source: 96Firebird
#36 Phone Car
Image source: akaZeke
#37 Franken-Volvo
Image source: pangolinbreakfast
#38 Old Volvos Were Referred To As Brick-Mobiles
Image source: natteulven
#39 I’m Not Sure What To Call This Strange, Heavily Modded Pickup Truck
Image source: Porkchop_King
#40 This Car Probably Belongs To CatDog
Image source: chondroguptomourjo
#41 Swiss Cheese, Anyone?
Image source: Isku_StillWinning
#42 What? My Engine Blew Again? Why?
Image source: LeGawdMod
#43 Grass Car
Image source: Cubican
#44 It Was Supposed To Be A Dragon, But Looks More Like A Dragon Threw Up On It
#45 1982: I Bet We’ll Have Flying Cars One Day. 2019:
Image source: thebayallday
#46 This Just Popped Up On The Facebook Marketplace
Image source: SxE_Harry
#47 The Pioneers Used To Ride These Babies For Miles
Image source: iohfr
#48 This Bull Truck I Saw In Houston. Yes, That Is Fuzzy Leather
Image source: Sweet_Baby_Cheesus
#49 Grassy Van
Image source: Roosterstein
#50 What About A Hairy Audi?
Image source: smallsqueakytoy
Follow Us