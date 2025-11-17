Hey Pandas, What’s Your Craziest Or Scariest True Crime Story From Where You Live?

Self-explanatory.
#1
I live in Milwaukee and we had another serial active in the city the same time as Jeffrey Dahmer.
Walter Ellis.
#2
Live in eustis Florida we had a vampire cult murder some people in the 90s. The weird thing is that most people don’t know about it like even people that lived here at the time don’t seem to remember it. It will come up on shocking true crime lists n such and people will be like did you know about this. I don’t understand how such a sleepy small town could forget something like that
Also in college we found a movie they about it. They made all the vampire kids like super sexy and mysterious it was hallarious
#3
There was a murder on our street. We are certain it was our neighbors. Anyways, one day (after the murder) we went on vacation to visit family. When we came back, none of the tweakers were living at the house anymore.
#4
I live in Memphis (in a little town called Eads right outside of it actually), so I have a lot of stories but I’ll say the two most recent.
1.) my teacher (not saying her name because it shows my school if you google it) was kidnapped and killed on a morning run.
2.) school gets cancelled because of shootings more often than because of snow
#5
I happen to live in SC, not too far from where the Murdaugh craziness took place. If you haven’t heard of this issue I would recommend first, leaving the rock that you call home, then choosing any of the documentaries on the subject. Netflix has a great one as well as HBOMax. So that is spooky. Also, Anderson county SC always has crazy crime headlines.
#6
So forgive me for giving one of THOSE stories, but my 8th grade bio teacher’s sister’s best friend lived in the same apartment as Jeffery Dahmer… she says she visited once and the smell was unimaginably awful. I’m
#7
Someone was shot and killed at a party down the block. I slept through it, but the next day was pretty scary, just sitting in school wondering what the heck happened. It was on the news, but we aren’t sure what happened with it except that the victim had been taken to a hospital and died there and whatever happened to the person who shot him, it no longer posed any danger to the neighborhood.
#8
This is a true story. It happened in the area that I live. What I am about to tell you is the shortened version of what happened.
Two deer hunters were accused of taking a deer that another group of hunters claimed that they were tracking. The group killed the two hunters with metal baseball bats. To cover up the crime, their bodies were put through a wood chipper, and fed to the pigs.
Check it out. There’s a book published about this crime. It’s called “Darker Than Night”.
#9
Crazy because of proximity more than anything I guess- last year one of my neighbours stabbed another neighbour. I’ve known of other similar things around me in the past (where my dad lived there were two stabbings nearby in a few months) but not quite this close. Never officially heard why, but there was mention of a barking dog.
#10
I live in Indiana :(
#11
Oh goodness. Back in my home town in Michigan, they have street about a quarter mile from my old house, and my best two friends over there had a house. Directly opposite their house, one night while I was sleeping down the road, the wife of the family living there stabbed the husband to death, and the young child managed to call the cops. Only a short short while later, my favorite pancake joint was burnt down by an arsonist, and then, only recently, a street fight ending with a stabbing right outside my aunts house! Going again this summer, wish my luck guys!
#12
Saw someone have his guts pulled out and heated with a cigarette lighter. Without anaesthetic. During some riots in our country a few years ago. Brutal.
#13
This isn’t scary, but it is crazy funny. Police were called to an elderly couple’s house because the 80+ yr old wife had stabbed the 80+ yr old husband in the back because he went out early to a yard sale without her. When police came, she tried to hide the knife in the couch cushions. (Wounds were minor, she was arrested.)
#14
Not near there but Man Sues Buffalo Wild Wings Over ‘Boneless’ Wings
Follow Us