Shelter Dogs Get Invited On A Morning Run With Students, Can’t Hold Their Excitement

Last Thursday, the students from St. Joseph High School Cross-Country Team, California made the morning for a bunch of very lucky shelter pups – they took them along for their daily run. Each student was paired with a dog and the jolly group jogged for a couple of miles around the Santa Barbara County Animal Shelter.
“I am not sure who was more excited and having the most fun… the dogs or the kids,” team coach Luis Escobar wrote on Facebook. “Either way, it was a great time and I am sure we will do it again sometime soon.”
More info: Facebook (h/t: thedodo)
