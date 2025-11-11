Crochet Street Art By Olek

by

Olek, a street artist also known as Agata Oleksiak or Crocheted Olek, is a Polish craftswoman living in New York, United States. She’s also known as one of the pioneers of urban art in Europe. Her unique artworks incorporate people, buildings, and various street objects, for example, crocheted bikes.

Although Olek’s unusual crochet patterns were displayed mainly in the United States and many European countries, the artist did numerous distinctive sorts of crocheting all around the globe. Some of her most prominent street art is displayed below.

All of these cool street art pictures were taken by the Polish photographer Wojciech Nowak.

Bull In New York

Crochet Street Art By Olek

Gato Negro – Gato Blanko

Crochet Street Art By Olek

Excavator

Crochet Street Art By Olek

Beach Guy

Crochet Street Art By Olek

Car

Crochet Street Art By Olek

Taxi Cab

Crochet Street Art By Olek

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Mandy Moore Music Videos Because That’s Not Mandy Moore, Right?
3 min read
Feb, 14, 2017
The Fosters
How Does The Fosters Season 5 Look So Far?
3 min read
Aug, 7, 2017
Why Peggy Hill Was the Worst Character on King of the Hill
3 min read
Oct, 11, 2021
Five Things You Didn’t Know About Deadliest Catch: Dungeon Cove
3 min read
Apr, 26, 2018
When is the Emily in Paris Season 3 Release Date?
3 min read
Nov, 30, 2022
52 People Who Came Back To Life Share What Dying Actually Feels Like
3 min read
Nov, 7, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.