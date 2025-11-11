Crochet Street Art By Olek

Olek, a street artist also known as Agata Oleksiak or Crocheted Olek, is a Polish craftswoman living in New York, United States. She’s also known as one of the pioneers of urban art in Europe. Her unique artworks incorporate people, buildings, and various street objects, for example, crocheted bikes.
Although Olek’s unusual crochet patterns were displayed mainly in the United States and many European countries, the artist did numerous distinctive sorts of crocheting all around the globe. Some of her most prominent street art is displayed below.
All of these cool street art pictures were taken by the Polish photographer Wojciech Nowak.
Bull In New York
Gato Negro – Gato Blanko
Excavator
Beach Guy
Car
Taxi Cab
