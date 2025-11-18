“The Deep, Dark Rabbit Hole Of Amazon”: 30 Of The Weirdest And Funniest Things Ever Seen On Amazon (New Pics)

Folks have historically made fun of the likes of Wish and Craigslist for featuring items and services that raise more questions than they answer.
Well, apparently, Amazon is guilty of this too. On a smaller scale, but one that still exists. And you bet there’s a dedicated online group that’s all about sharing the gems found on it, namely the subreddit r/AmazonWTF, or The Deep, Dark Rabbit Hole Of Amazon.com.
#1 “These Will Look Great In The Guest Bathroom Honey”
Image source: Nay_Nay_Jonez
#2 So I Bought This Item, And For Some Reason I Was Sent A 100ft Ethernet Cord, Which Was Not The Item. I Get A Refund, And Now, Almost A Month Later, Seller Sends Me This
Image source: slimshady713
#3 Saved This To My Cart Yesterday But Decided To Wait Until Today To Buy It To Get A Sale Price On Amazon Prime Day
Image source: ThePromoHubb
#4 The Honest Title On This Poorly Manufactured Hair Dryer
Image source: btrpiii
#5 What A “Unique” Description For The Grapefruit Essential Oil
Image source: beepmeupscotty
#6 Airline Cat Carrier, $14.99
Image source: Kanojononeko
#7 Kinda Embarrassed To Admit I’ve Been Talked Out Of These More Than Once
I have a few crustaceans tattooed, and I think I’d like a photo shoot in a fancy evening gown or tuxedo with just the one. “You’re ridiculous.”-My Daughter
Image source: GodFreesince2003
#8 What Can We Put In The Picture To Really Sell This Trash Can?
Image source: spreese_geese
#9 Ordered One Hoodie For My Kid And Now Amazon Won’t Stop Sending Boxes Of Them Up To 62 Hoodies
Image source: magelight343
#10 For The Low Price Of $99.99, You Too Can Be The Proud Owner Of A Hellfire Pit
Image source: Striter100
#11 The Perfect Salt & Pepper Shaker
Image source: Ideal_Jerk
#12 Jarfield
Image source: A13West
#13 “It Was The Chair, I Swear”
Image source: Ned_Sc
#14 This Was My Recent Delivery Notification. Not My House, Not My Car, And It’s A Public Street
Image source: V65Pilot
#15 Amazon Wants To Hide From The Public About What Happened With My Order? Lol
Image source: RockyR0CKS
#16 Being Not Alive Was A Real Bummer
Image source: spankygrrl
#17 Sorry, Visit Which Store?
Image source: roariah
#18 Why Is This A Design You Can Get On A Toilet Seat?
Image source: FaeryLynne
#19 W H A T
Image source: SaveCanada28
#20 On A Portable Bathtub Listing… I Don’t Think That’s How That Works
Image source: ItsaSnap
#21 How/Why??! Wth Amazon
Image source: Cinndderrella
#22 What Size Should I Get For My Antenna To Show My Support For My Favorite Sports Team?
Image source: safarimotormotelinn
#23 Why Add The Sunglasses?
Image source: thewokebogan
#24 Dianna, Princess Of Hearts
Image source: adhdventures
#25 # 1 Selling In What Category?
Image source: BetterReward9965
#26 If You Ever Order Anything Expensive From Amazon Make Sure You Video Tape Yourself Opening The Box
they absolutely refuse to refund me, after sending me a note 9, instead of the S22 Ultra I ordered…. Filed police report, contacted the Attorney General and submitted a fraud to the FTC. O and disputed the charge… anything else I can do??
Image source: No_Jackfruit5366
#27 Wtf Is Under The Gd Bag??!!
Image source: MudaThumpa
#28 Culinary?
Image source: ahhh_zombies
#29 Hmm…what To Do?
Image source: Acceptable_Amoeba_20
#30 I Ordered A Razer Laptop And This Arrives In The Product Box Instead
Image source: radugbhr
