Handstand Around The World

by

These pics were taken in last 5 years and its first time I am publishing it as an album.

There is a lot of different ways to travel, deffinetly on hands doesn’t one of them. But now it is! 

More info: Instagram

#1 Czech Republic

#2 Van, Turkiye

#3 Bangkok, Thailand

#4 Bagan, Myanmar

#5 Switzerland

#6 Lecce, Italy

#7 Dubai

#8 Delhi, India

#9 Norway

#10 China

#11 Van Kalesi

#12 Zakynthos, Greece

#13 Alberobello, Italy

#14 India

#15 Istanbul, Turkiye

#16 Genoa, Italy

#17 England

#18 Usa

#19 Khuvsgul Lake, Mongolia

#20 Lyngen, Norway

#21 Meteora, Greece

#22 Koh Samui, Thailand

#23 Bali

#24 The Gili Trawangan

#25 Bali, Indonesia

#26 Italy

#27 Bir, Himachal Pradesh, India

#28 Athens, Greece

#29 Norway

#30 Roma, Italy

#31 Switzerland

#32 Istanbul, Turkey

#33 Joginder Nagar Heart Of Himachal, India

#34 Kabak Valley, Turkey

#35 Istanbul, Turkey

#36 Kuala Lumpur

