17 Magical Pics Of Japan’s Cherry Blossom By National Geographic

Few places in the world do spring like Japan does spring. The vibrant and delicate cherry blossom is, after all, one of earth’s most majestic natural wonders, and there’s nothing quite like strolling beneath those ephemeral petals and marveling at how amazing mother nature can be.
To celebrate the arrival of Japan’s most magical season, National Geographic invited community members to send in their best photographs of the country’s famous cherry blossom. Take a look at the pictures below to see for yourself the stunning submissions they received.
the Japanese take their cherry blossom very seriously. The Meteorological Agency even provides a dedicated forecast for cherry blossom season. The blossom moves north in what’s known as a “sakura zensen”, and people keenly track the progress of this cherry blossom front as it makes its way up-country.
More info: National Geographic
Sakura River
Image credits: Danilo Dungo
White Wall
Image credits: Masayuki Yamashita
Land of mist
Image credits: Yoshiki Fujiwara
Evening cherry blossoms
Image credits: Aurora Simionescu
Japan’s Cherry Blossom Festival
Image credits: Ryan WH
Pink sakura and pink line
Image credits: Masayuki Yamashita
Sakura Reverie
Image credits: S. Ohtani
A train passing by in spring
Image credits: Janvika Shah
Cherry Blossom
Image credits: Jessica W. / Carmen Măduța
The color of the cultivation in spring
Image credits: Hiroki Inoue
Old couple
Image credits: Joe Ishikawa
After fall of Sakura
Image credits: Danilo Dungo
Tunnel of cherry blossoms
Image credits: Jessie Meyer
Spring evening
Image credits: Sho Shibata
Sakura blizzard
Image credits: Joydeep Dasgupta
Chidorigafuchi
Image credits: totomai martinez
