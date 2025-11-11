17 Magical Pics Of Japan’s Cherry Blossom By National Geographic

Few places in the world do spring like Japan does spring. The vibrant and delicate cherry blossom is, after all, one of earth’s most majestic natural wonders, and there’s nothing quite like strolling beneath those ephemeral petals and marveling at how amazing mother nature can be.

To celebrate the arrival of Japan’s most magical season, National Geographic invited community members to send in their best photographs of the country’s famous cherry blossom. Take a look at the pictures below to see for yourself the stunning submissions they received.

the Japanese take their cherry blossom very seriously. The Meteorological Agency even provides a dedicated forecast for cherry blossom season. The blossom moves north in what’s known as a “sakura zensen”, and people keenly track the progress of this cherry blossom front as it makes its way up-country.

More info: National Geographic

Sakura River

Image credits: Danilo Dungo

White Wall

Image credits:  Masayuki Yamashita

Land of mist

Image credits: Yoshiki Fujiwara

Evening cherry blossoms

Image credits: Aurora Simionescu

Japan’s Cherry Blossom Festival

Image credits: Ryan WH

Pink sakura and pink line

Image credits: Masayuki Yamashita

Sakura Reverie

Image credits: S. Ohtani

A train passing by in spring

Image credits:  Janvika Shah

Cherry Blossom

Image credits:  Jessica W. / Carmen Măduța

The color of the cultivation in spring

Image credits: Hiroki Inoue

Old couple

Image credits: Joe Ishikawa

After fall of Sakura

Image credits: Danilo Dungo

Tunnel of cherry blossoms

Image credits: Jessie Meyer

Spring evening

Image credits: Sho Shibata

Sakura blizzard

Image credits: Joydeep Dasgupta

Chidorigafuchi

Image credits: totomai martinez

