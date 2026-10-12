“How Well Do You Know The USA?”: Test Yourself With These 20 American Knowledge Questions

How well do you know the country you live in? The United States has its own customs, institutions, history, and everyday quirks that might seem obvious to locals but leave visitors scratching their heads. From familiar facts about the country to details that come up in ordinary conversations, there is plenty of basic knowledge that people who grew up in the U.S. might take for granted.
This 20-question general knowledge quiz puts that familiarity to the test. The questions cover things that Americans should recognize without needing to consult Google, while people from other countries might find a few of them surprisingly tricky.
No specialist knowledge or hours of studying required – just a good grasp of the basics.
Think you can get a perfect score? Take the quiz, keep track of your answers, and see how you do. Whether you grew up in the U.S. or learned about it from abroad, your final score might surprise you.
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
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