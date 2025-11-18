Lady Wanted To Give Up After 2 Years With No Progress, Gym Bro’s Words Helped Her Not To Quit

How do you feel about gyms? For a lot of people, going to the gym for a good workout sounds like torture. Not because they hate exercising, but because of the toxic gym culture where instead of being allowed to exercise in peace, people who are not in the shape of Greek gods often get ridiculed or made fun of. Stephanie has been working out at her local gym for a while and had received not the most pleasant comments until one day, a stranger completely turned her day (and gym experience) around.
More info: TikTok
Due to health reasons, Stephanie had struggled with weight loss. She had been consistently working out for two years
Image credits: stephanies_adventures
The gym can be a great place to visit after a long workday to let out the steam after answering one too many annoying emails or dealing with co-worker drama. Exercising helps to cope with stress, improves endurance and ensures you will never have to ask anyone to open pickle jars for you. Sounds fabulous, right? Unfortunately, most people have only experienced the dark side of the gym experience.
People on the heavier side get the worst of it. They get made fun of for trying to stay healthy and improve their cardiovascular health. She had been battling with numerous health issues and after the side effects of medication shut her liver down, she decided it was enough and it was time to do something to improve her health.
The medication made it difficult for Steph to lose weight, but the young woman wasn’t going to give up. Sadly, her determination to get better was often dampened by cheeky gym bros who decided it was appropriate to comment on her body and make fun of her.
The young woman had received many nasty comments from “gym bros” who made fun of her body
Image credits: stephanies_adventures
During one of her regular sessions, Steph was approached by a “hardcore” gymgoer who she described as looking “super tough”. She got nervous when he came to her, preparing herself for more nasty comments. However, what came next blew her mind.
“I’ve seen you in here every week, almost every day. I’ve seen you in here every week—and I’m proud of you,” said the gymgoer.
And it was just what she needed to hear. After numerous mean comments, days when progress seemed impossible as her medication made her body hold onto weight, some kind stranger noticed her immense efforts to get healthier.
Steph was getting more and more disheartened as she saw no progress until a “hardcore”-looking gymgoer approached her
Image credits: stephanies_adventures
Steph then went to TikTok, where she shared her raw reaction to what just had occurred. The video went viral, garnering an astounding 15.4M views. She was emotional and couldn’t stop the tears flowing from the utter kindness she had just experienced from the most unexpected person. What makes it even more special is that these words came exactly when she needed them the most. At this point, Steph has been working out regularly for 2 years, but nothing seemed to change.
“I’d already been struggling lately, especially with my progress over the last few weeks,” she shared.
Of course, a few words of encouragement cannot take away years of negative experiences but it is certainly a push in the right direction. I believe that in a few years, Steph will look back on her health and fitness journey and remember the kind comment as a breaking point which marked the beginning of her best days.
Instead of making mean comments, he told her exactly what she needed to hear in that moment
Image credits: stephanies_adventures
“There are a lot of thoughts through your head being a bigger woman in the gym because there is, like, all sort of ages in there. Different body types, like super fit, not fit, and it kind of messes with your head, especially me being an over-thinker,” Steph shared in her emotional TikTok. She revealed that she had internalized a lot of shame regarding her weight and how the world perceives her.
But at the end of the day, she believes this encounter will help her – it already has.
“You have no idea how people going through something appreciate kindness. Because he didn’t have to say it. He doesn’t even know what I’m going through. He changed my day. I’m grateful for people like you guys who encourage us.”
“I’ve seen you in here every week, almost every day. I’ve seen you in here every week—and I’m proud of you”
Image credits: stephanies_adventures
Steph’s experience resonated with thousands of people online who shared that they too had experienced negativity in gym spaces. Everyone recognized the importance of support, especially the kind that comes from the most unexpected places.
“People do not realize how one person can change everything,” wrote one TikToker.
“That man you encountered is what real men do. Encourage. Support. Be human! It isn’t hard!” praised another one.
“Who knows? He may be going through something too and saw a determined, consistent, fellow traveler,” pondered a commenter.
Exercising has many health benefits and those who make nasty comments should just mind their own business
Image credits: stephanies_adventures
Hopefully, Steph’s positive experience will encourage more people to try out gyms they’ve been wanting to visit for a while now. Exercising has a lot more benefits that we are led to believe:
Also, it’s a great excuse to buy cute water bottle or a yoga mat, listen to a new podcast episode and even find some like-minded friends.
What are your experiences with the gym?
Comments were full of support – people believe that this encounter is the definition of “gym culture” and we couldn’t agree more!
The experience shared by Stephanie resonates with those who’ve faced negative encounters in the gym, yet it aligns perfectly with the idea that a dash of humor can make workouts more bearable. For those seeking motivation, laughter could be the remedy against such toxic gym culture. The first article teems with light-hearted fitness jokes and puns that might provide just the kind of encouragement Stephanie found.
Discovering a little humor in fitness can change the atmosphere and help make gym-goers feel more welcomed and at ease.
Follow Us