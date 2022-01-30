Cameron Scott Roberts has been working very hard to make his dreams come true, and all of that work is finally paying off. Even though he made his on-screen debut less than two years ago, Cameron has already gotten some impressive credits on his resume. In 2021, he got lots of attention for his role in the hit series Chicago Fire. Being in the show sparked lots of people’s interest in the talented young actor and lots of people are looking forward to watching his career unfold. It doesn’t appear that he has any new projects in the works at the moment, but we know we haven’t seen the last of Cameron. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Cameron Scott Roberts.
1. He Was In An Episode of The Walking Dead
Cameron may not have a long resume at this point in his career, but the work he’s done so far has been pretty impressive. After just two TV appearances, he landed a small role in an episode of The Walking Dead. From there, he also began his journey with Chicago Fire.
2. He’s A Formally Trained Actor
Having natural talent is always a plus, but in order to find success in the entertainment industry, a person must also have the drive to keep honing their skills. Cameron has been fortunate to have the talent and the drive. He attended DePaul University where he studied at The Theatre School Conservatory.
3. He’s Grew Up in California
Since Cameron is still very early on in his career, there isn’t much information out there about him. However, thanks to an article from Yo Venice we know that he grew up in Venice, but it’s unclear if that is where he is originally from. Either way, Venice is the place he considers to be his hometown and he always represents it proudly.
4. He Has Theater Experience
Cameron may not have much on-screen experience at this point in his career, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t gotten a lot of practice when it comes to acting. His resume shows that he has been a part of several theater productions including a production of Macbeth.
5. He Plays the Piano
Having more than one talent is a great way for people to open more doors for themselves in the entertainment industry. That said, talent is something that Cameron has no shortage of. On top of being an actor, his resume reveals that he plays the piano. However, there’s nothing to suggest that he has plans to pursue a career in music.
6. He Loves Being Outdoors
Cameron’s star may be on the rise, but that doesn’t mean he’s forgotten how to enjoy the simple things. Based on his Instagram profile, it’s clear that Cameron loves spending time outside whenever he gets the chance. He enjoys doing things like hiking and relaxing by the water.
7. He Is Signed to A Talent Agency
Getting signed to an agent is a huge accomplishment for any entertainer because it can help them gain access to opportunities they may not have otherwise known about. Cameron has been blessed to find an agent very early in her career. He is currently signed to Gray Talent Group.
8. He Hasn’t Done Many Interviews
Interviews come with the territory for any kind of career in the spotlight. So far, however, Cameron has managed to get by without doing many interviews. This is likely because he’s just getting started. As his career grows, however, we will probably be able to learn more about Cameron through interviews.
9. He’s A Writer
Acting hasn’t been the only thing Cameron has been focusing on. He also loves to write and it’s something he’s very good at. He’s already written several plays which he also performed in. At some point, it’ll be interesting to see if he decides to get into screenwriting.
10. He Has Some Advice for Other Young Actors
Cameron may be new to the industry, but he already has a good idea of what it takes to build a foundation for success. When asked if he had any words of advice for other up-and-coming actors, he told Yo Venice, “The world is vast! ENORMOUS! Spend time around as many non-actors as you can. The way they live their life will inform your craft. One percent of movies, TV and plays are about actors. The other 99 percent is about spies, lawyers, mobsters, drug dealers, ship-builders, etc. You get the point; spend time with as many people from all walks of life as you can.”