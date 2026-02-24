Seller Tracks Down Buyer’s Wife And Parents After He Ghosts $200 Debt, Payment Arrives Overnight

Online transactions can feel convenient and straightforward, but they also come with risks that many people underestimate. Even simple peer-to-peer sales can turn into stressful situations when trust is broken, leaving one party out of pocket and unsure of what to do next.
After putting up a car stereo for sale, Today’s Original Poster’s (OP) boyfriend never got his remaining balance. However, she decided to matters into her own hands with the most clever revenge plan that ensured he got the complete money.
Occasionally, the only way to get what you’re owed isn’t to wait politely, but to make it just uncomfortable enough for the other person to finally do the right thing
The author’s boyfriend bought a $600 car stereo but upgraded his car before installing it, so he asked her to sell it on Facebook Marketplace
A buyer agreed to pay $400, half upfront and half upon delivery, and the stereo was shipped, but the remaining $200 was never sent
The buyer ignored messages and Venmo requests, leaving the seller frustrated and needing another way to get paid
The seller contacted the buyer’s wife, parents, siblings, and even his workplace, and the next morning, the remaining payment was received
A few years ago, the OP’s then-boyfriend bought a $600 car radio and sound system but never installed it after upgrading his car. Since returns weren’t an option, he asked her to list it on Facebook Marketplace and eventually, a buyer from a few states away showed interest and asked for shipping.
The boyfriend coordinated directly and agreed to sell it for $400, with $200 paid upfront and the remaining $200 due upon delivery. The item shipped, tracking details were shared, and the buyer confirmed it arrived safely. However, the remaining $200 never came. Instead of panicking, the OP immediately looked him up and what she found was almost comical.
The buyer’s social media profile was completely public. From friends list, family members, to his workplace, she took screenshots in case he tried to block her. And then, she messaged him about the remaining payment. He ignored her messages, her Venmo request, so after two days of digital crickets, she went through his friends list and contacted everyone with his last name starting with his wife.
After that, she reached out to his mom, his dad, and then his siblings, noting that she was trying to reach him regarding unfinished business. She also called his workplace and left a voicemail and said the same thing. The next morning, the remaining $200 appeared.
First County Bank highlights that a common scam in peer-to-peer online sales occurs when sellers take a partial payment upfront and then disappear without delivering the item, or when buyers fail to pay the remaining balance. Known as the “half-now, disappear-later” tactic, this scam exploits trust on platforms like Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist, leaving victims out of pocket with little recourse.
Cybersecurity experts, including those cited by Tech Safety, stress the importance of keeping personal information private online to prevent harassment, scams, and identity theft. In this case, the buyer ignored those warnings, leaving his social media fully public, including friends, family, and workplace details, which made it easy for the seller to track him down and secure the remaining payment.
Furthermore, clear payment agreements are critical to avoiding these situations. As noted by Nautical Commerce, transparency upfront like specifying payment amounts, timing, methods, and delivery terms, helps prevent misunderstandings and reduces the risk of ghosting or fraud. Well-defined agreements not only protect both buyers and sellers but also make the online marketplaces more reliable.
Netizens praised the seller’s clever and persistent approach, clearly enjoying how she handled the situation. They also related to similar experiences, appreciating the use of social accountability to recover money. What do you think about this? Do you think the OP’s approach was genius or over-the-top? We would love to know your thoughts!
Netizens applauded the author, expressing their admiration for her resourcefulness and quick thinking
