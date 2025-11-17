85 Animal Tattoo Ideas To Inspire Your Next Tattoo

While there is no definitive number of all animal species existing in the world, the closest estimation is approximately 8.7 million, over 1.5 million of which have been described. That’s how many creatures there are to choose from when considering getting an animal tattoo. Sure, rotifers may not be a popular pick, but it is a legitimate one! No, but seriously, if you have any rare animal tattoos as such, please DM us.

Either way, there’s no necessity to be original with the animal choice for one’s tattoo to stand out. Even butterfly tattoos, not only the most popular animal tattoos but also the most popular tattoos in the USA in general, can appear unique with a quality design and excellent execution. Thus, if you decide to go with the so-called traditional tattoo animals, such as lions, snakes, dragons, or beloved pet tattoos, just make them entirely your own and personal.

To help you with the latter, below, we’ve compiled the many cool animal tattoos to, hopefully, inspire your next tattoo project. If any of these animal tattoo ideas fired you up with enthusiasm to book your next tattoo appointment ASAP, make sure to give them an upvote!

#1 Ice Bear Tattoo By Bones Is So Cute, Isn‘t It?

Image source: goatstudios_dus

#2 Retro Space Dog! This Was Really A Lot Of Fun To Do

Image source: stampygoblyn

#3 Small Owl Tattoo

Image source: richardberenyitattoo

#4 Punky Pigeon Thank You Fee

Image source: missmoth_tattoo

#5 Birdies Representing Hiren’s Children

Image source: yuki_zerkjad

#6 Space Swim

Image source: paolameyertattoo

#7 Snake Tattoo

Image source: marta_bocharova

#8 I’ll Be Happy To Do More Fox Forearm Designs Like This

Image source: nox.tattoos

#9 Kitten Portrait

Image source: dorok.tattoo

#10 Hello Cutie

Image source: pocmaranamama

#11 Pet Tattoo

Image source: tattooist_yeonnie, tattooist_yeonnie

#12 Peace Was Never An Option

Image source: saskiatabea.art

#13 For Jordan. It Was So Fun To Make This Lil Chunk For You

Image source: livcaroart

#14 Lion King

Image source: mundo_das_tattoo

#15 Thank You Very Much Melanie For Adopting This Little Fox

Image source: aiko_tttt

#16 Precious Puppy Tattoo

Image source: leopold_tattoo

#17 Bulldog Tattoo

Image source: inkinsidetattoostudio

#18 Black Snake With Stars

Image source: youngchickentattoo

#19 Heart Shaped Snake Tattoo

Image source: yanaronna.tattoo

#20 Owl Done By Alexis Thomson At Gastown Tattoo In Vancouver, B.C

Image source: Yungmuhi

#21 Panther Chameleon By Fabrizio Divari At Fabrizio Divari Tattoos In Toronto, ON

Image source: TheLemon22

#22 Mallard Tattoo

Studio: @dearyouth_ink

Design: @design.by.gaon

Image source:  tattooist_gaon

#23 Dogs Tattoo

Image source: luxurydemogorgon

#24 Great Blue Heron For Hayley! Thanks For Being The Most Tough

Image source: jordanlentztattoos

#25 Dog Tattoo

Image source: manuelmower_libh

#26 Mouse. Thank You For Your Trust, Kati

Image source: melli.mrk.tattoo

#27 Animal Tattoo

Image source: bongkee_

#28 Rabbit Tattoo

Image source: luxurydemogorgon

#29 Turtle Tattoo

Image source: lucianoolmostattoo

#30 Geometry And Animals

Image source:  masqera_tattoo

#31 Cute Croc Tattoo Design

Image source: odyssey.tattoostudio

#32 Matching Cat Tattoo By Jarrod At Peacocks Tattoo In Jacksonville, Fl

Image source: Falchiora

#33 Big Tiger Tattoo

Image source: jamiepredgentattoos

#34 The White Color Bleeds A Lot At The Time Of Work And There Is A High Risk Of Inflammation

Image source: dareumtattoo

#35 A Variation Of My Series Five Cat

Image source: deck_ward

#36 Siamese Kitty – Done By Yeonnie, Area 6 Tattoo Studio, NYC

Image source: randomlyaskingstuff

#37 Minos Style Snake In Red Ink By Minoskeem At Seoul Ink

Image source: annamars

#38 A Fake Jackalope By Aimee At Unique Ink, York, UK

Image source: ramblings96

#39 Grasshopper Tattoo

Image source: _tinybeasts

#40 Little Hummingbird For Maddie Done Today

Image source: gee_tattoos_uk

#41 Meow

Image source:  tattooist_eheon

#42 Swimming Around On The Leg

Image source: qiongyu_art

#43 Kangaroo Rat & Atreides Ring

Image source: z9_ttt

#44 Rowlet By Alyssa From Curiosity Ink, Petosky MI

Image source: u/thecoolcheckers

#45 Bunny For Kellie

All we had was this photo to work off of. Hope I was able to do it justice.

Image source: bendoestattoos

#46 Lovely Pets Tattoo

Image source: lee_ta_tattoo

#47 Little Friend Tattoo

Image source: luxurydemogorgon

#48 Opossum From The Other Day

Image source: frogwizardtattoos

#49 A Baguette-Y Pigeon For Coco

Image source: pigeonpokes_

#50 Pisces Zodiac Sign

Image source: kaptaan_tattoo

#51 Bird Tattoo

Image source: marta_bocharova

#52 Sister For The Tigress

Image source: tattootemple.stp

#53 Bumblebee

Image source: elienikolas

#54 Bunny For Julie Today!

Image source:  dingus.tattoos

#55 Small Jellyfish Tattoo

Image source: farbhuettetattoo, nico_corvus

#56 Geometric watercolor: Leonie Palanca, Zeitgeist Kollektiv. Based in Haarlem, NL

Image source: Ecstatic_Reason_8575

#57 First Tattoo ,19, Got It From Chris At Bright Ideas Tattoos, Murfreesboro TN

Image source: loch27

#58 Two-Banded Chameleon (Healed 3 Months) By Corey At Reclamare, Sacramento, CA

Image source: TheLASTAnkylosaur

#59 Hen

Image source: panterabydgoszcz, mikolson_

#60 The Fishy To The Other Fishy

Image source: zanea_sch

#61 My First Dolphin With Which We Will Save Dolphins

Image source: xavi.animal

#62 My Inner Deer; By Mark Keller At Chameleon Ink, Bellingham WA

Image source: valinorbound

#63 Two One-Line Poodles For Two Girlfriends

Image source: blueroottattoo

#64 Tiger Back Piece Tattoo

Image source: leafygreens.tattoo

#65 Mangosteen Tortoise. I Engraved It On A Loved One

Image source: waitingfor9odot

#66 Thank You For The Trust Gwen

Image source: tattoo_248

#67 Dogs Tattoo

Image source: auraninetyfour

#68 Butterflies Are Always Welcome On The Menu

Image source: mikolson_

#69 Custom-Made Monarch Butterfly For Luke

Thanks for the trust man, was a fun one and a good litle catch-up.

Image source: fallingswordtattoos

#70 Chameleon Tattoo

Image source: roar_ink

#71 Big Tummy Cat

Image source: auraninetyfour

#72 Almost Done Sleeve By Jarod Powell, Kennewick, WA

Image source: unsure-bird

#73 Frog

Image source: luxurydemogorgon

#74 Pigeon Tattoo

This was discovered via a mirror test, in which pigeons were able to identify themselves over a photo of another pigeon.

Thank you @_ntarnold_ for this lovely little pigeon tattoo!

Image source: ediebea

#75 Bug Tattoo

Image source: paulinetencre

#76 Lion And Floral

Image source: tia.ackerman.tattoos

#77 Male Timon Lepidus. Had The Chance To Tattoo The Largest Lizard Of Europe

Image source: nocttturn

#78 For Muzzi

Image source: gwendolin_tattoo

#79 Lucky Cricket For Allison From Last Fall

Image source: ancientindigo

#80 Cormorant From My Bird Flash For Ilinca

Image source: pearlclapp

#81 Leggy Frog Pal For Leah, Thank You So Much

Image source: fossiljaw.tatt

#82 Because Who Doesn’t Love The Tasty Combo Of Turkey And Cranberry

Image source:  goddessmandy_ifbbpro

#83 Lady Bug

Image source: saasin

#84 Snake Tattoo

Image source: farbhuettetattoo, nico_corvus

#85 Happy Late Love’s Day

Image source: jordanlentztattoos

