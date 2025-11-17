85 Animal Tattoo Ideas To Inspire Your Next Tattoo

While there is no definitive number of all animal species existing in the world, the closest estimation is approximately 8.7 million, over 1.5 million of which have been described. That’s how many creatures there are to choose from when considering getting an animal tattoo. Sure, rotifers may not be a popular pick, but it is a legitimate one! No, but seriously, if you have any rare animal tattoos as such, please DM us.
Either way, there’s no necessity to be original with the animal choice for one’s tattoo to stand out. Even butterfly tattoos, not only the most popular animal tattoos but also the most popular tattoos in the USA in general, can appear unique with a quality design and excellent execution. Thus, if you decide to go with the so-called traditional tattoo animals, such as lions, snakes, dragons, or beloved pet tattoos, just make them entirely your own and personal.
To help you with the latter, below, we’ve compiled the many cool animal tattoos to, hopefully, inspire your next tattoo project. If any of these animal tattoo ideas fired you up with enthusiasm to book your next tattoo appointment ASAP, make sure to give them an upvote!
#1 Ice Bear Tattoo By Bones Is So Cute, Isn‘t It?
Image source: goatstudios_dus
#2 Retro Space Dog! This Was Really A Lot Of Fun To Do
Image source: stampygoblyn
#3 Small Owl Tattoo
Image source: richardberenyitattoo
#4 Punky Pigeon Thank You Fee
Image source: missmoth_tattoo
#5 Birdies Representing Hiren’s Children
Image source: yuki_zerkjad
#6 Space Swim
Image source: paolameyertattoo
#7 Snake Tattoo
Image source: marta_bocharova
#8 I’ll Be Happy To Do More Fox Forearm Designs Like This
Image source: nox.tattoos
#9 Kitten Portrait
Image source: dorok.tattoo
#10 Hello Cutie
Image source: pocmaranamama
#11 Pet Tattoo
Image source: tattooist_yeonnie, tattooist_yeonnie
#12 Peace Was Never An Option
Image source: saskiatabea.art
#13 For Jordan. It Was So Fun To Make This Lil Chunk For You
Image source: livcaroart
#14 Lion King
Image source: mundo_das_tattoo
#15 Thank You Very Much Melanie For Adopting This Little Fox
Image source: aiko_tttt
#16 Precious Puppy Tattoo
Image source: leopold_tattoo
#17 Bulldog Tattoo
Image source: inkinsidetattoostudio
#18 Black Snake With Stars
Image source: youngchickentattoo
#19 Heart Shaped Snake Tattoo
Image source: yanaronna.tattoo
#20 Owl Done By Alexis Thomson At Gastown Tattoo In Vancouver, B.C
Image source: Yungmuhi
#21 Panther Chameleon By Fabrizio Divari At Fabrizio Divari Tattoos In Toronto, ON
Image source: TheLemon22
#22 Mallard Tattoo
Studio: @dearyouth_ink
Design: @design.by.gaon
Image source: tattooist_gaon
#23 Dogs Tattoo
Image source: luxurydemogorgon
#24 Great Blue Heron For Hayley! Thanks For Being The Most Tough
Image source: jordanlentztattoos
#25 Dog Tattoo
Image source: manuelmower_libh
#26 Mouse. Thank You For Your Trust, Kati
Image source: melli.mrk.tattoo
#27 Animal Tattoo
Image source: bongkee_
#28 Rabbit Tattoo
Image source: luxurydemogorgon
#29 Turtle Tattoo
Image source: lucianoolmostattoo
#30 Geometry And Animals
Image source: masqera_tattoo
#31 Cute Croc Tattoo Design
Image source: odyssey.tattoostudio
#32 Matching Cat Tattoo By Jarrod At Peacocks Tattoo In Jacksonville, Fl
Image source: Falchiora
#33 Big Tiger Tattoo
Image source: jamiepredgentattoos
#34 The White Color Bleeds A Lot At The Time Of Work And There Is A High Risk Of Inflammation
Image source: dareumtattoo
#35 A Variation Of My Series Five Cat
Image source: deck_ward
#36 Siamese Kitty – Done By Yeonnie, Area 6 Tattoo Studio, NYC
Image source: randomlyaskingstuff
#37 Minos Style Snake In Red Ink By Minoskeem At Seoul Ink
Image source: annamars
#38 A Fake Jackalope By Aimee At Unique Ink, York, UK
Image source: ramblings96
#39 Grasshopper Tattoo
Image source: _tinybeasts
#40 Little Hummingbird For Maddie Done Today
Image source: gee_tattoos_uk
#41 Meow
Image source: tattooist_eheon
#42 Swimming Around On The Leg
Image source: qiongyu_art
#43 Kangaroo Rat & Atreides Ring
Image source: z9_ttt
#44 Rowlet By Alyssa From Curiosity Ink, Petosky MI
Image source: u/thecoolcheckers
#45 Bunny For Kellie
All we had was this photo to work off of. Hope I was able to do it justice.
Image source: bendoestattoos
#46 Lovely Pets Tattoo
Image source: lee_ta_tattoo
#47 Little Friend Tattoo
Image source: luxurydemogorgon
#48 Opossum From The Other Day
Image source: frogwizardtattoos
#49 A Baguette-Y Pigeon For Coco
Image source: pigeonpokes_
#50 Pisces Zodiac Sign
Image source: kaptaan_tattoo
#51 Bird Tattoo
Image source: marta_bocharova
#52 Sister For The Tigress
Image source: tattootemple.stp
#53 Bumblebee
Image source: elienikolas
#54 Bunny For Julie Today!
Image source: dingus.tattoos
#55 Small Jellyfish Tattoo
Image source: farbhuettetattoo, nico_corvus
#56 Geometric watercolor: Leonie Palanca, Zeitgeist Kollektiv. Based in Haarlem, NL
Image source: Ecstatic_Reason_8575
#57 First Tattoo ,19, Got It From Chris At Bright Ideas Tattoos, Murfreesboro TN
Image source: loch27
#58 Two-Banded Chameleon (Healed 3 Months) By Corey At Reclamare, Sacramento, CA
Image source: TheLASTAnkylosaur
#59 Hen
Image source: panterabydgoszcz, mikolson_
#60 The Fishy To The Other Fishy
Image source: zanea_sch
#61 My First Dolphin With Which We Will Save Dolphins
Image source: xavi.animal
#62 My Inner Deer; By Mark Keller At Chameleon Ink, Bellingham WA
Image source: valinorbound
#63 Two One-Line Poodles For Two Girlfriends
Image source: blueroottattoo
#64 Tiger Back Piece Tattoo
Image source: leafygreens.tattoo
#65 Mangosteen Tortoise. I Engraved It On A Loved One
Image source: waitingfor9odot
#66 Thank You For The Trust Gwen
Image source: tattoo_248
#67 Dogs Tattoo
Image source: auraninetyfour
#68 Butterflies Are Always Welcome On The Menu
Image source: mikolson_
#69 Custom-Made Monarch Butterfly For Luke
Thanks for the trust man, was a fun one and a good litle catch-up.
Image source: fallingswordtattoos
#70 Chameleon Tattoo
Image source: roar_ink
#71 Big Tummy Cat
Image source: auraninetyfour
#72 Almost Done Sleeve By Jarod Powell, Kennewick, WA
Image source: unsure-bird
#73 Frog
Image source: luxurydemogorgon
#74 Pigeon Tattoo
This was discovered via a mirror test, in which pigeons were able to identify themselves over a photo of another pigeon.
Thank you @_ntarnold_ for this lovely little pigeon tattoo!
Image source: ediebea
#75 Bug Tattoo
Image source: paulinetencre
#76 Lion And Floral
Image source: tia.ackerman.tattoos
#77 Male Timon Lepidus. Had The Chance To Tattoo The Largest Lizard Of Europe
Image source: nocttturn
#78 For Muzzi
Image source: gwendolin_tattoo
#79 Lucky Cricket For Allison From Last Fall
Image source: ancientindigo
#80 Cormorant From My Bird Flash For Ilinca
Image source: pearlclapp
#81 Leggy Frog Pal For Leah, Thank You So Much
Image source: fossiljaw.tatt
#82 Because Who Doesn’t Love The Tasty Combo Of Turkey And Cranberry
Image source: goddessmandy_ifbbpro
#83 Lady Bug
Image source: saasin
#84 Snake Tattoo
Image source: farbhuettetattoo, nico_corvus
#85 Happy Late Love’s Day
Image source: jordanlentztattoos
