Gorgeous Hand-Drawn Butterfly Scarves Will Give You Wings

If you loved Bored Panda‘s post about bird wing scarves, then you’re in for a treat! Spanish costume designer Alassie, of El Costurero Real, has designed light muslin scarves with beautiful, realistic, butterfly wing prints. Always wanted to be a fairy? Well now you can be the envy of all your wingless friends!

Alassie was born in Granada into a family of seamstresses. Having studied fashion design and styling at the Art School of Granada, she moved to Barcelona where Alassie began a Masters degree in Costume Design for Theater, Movies, Opera and TV at the Istituto Europeo di Design.

More info: Etsy (h/t)

Gorgeous Hand-Drawn Butterfly Scarves Will Give You Wings
Gorgeous Hand-Drawn Butterfly Scarves Will Give You Wings
Gorgeous Hand-Drawn Butterfly Scarves Will Give You Wings
Gorgeous Hand-Drawn Butterfly Scarves Will Give You Wings
Gorgeous Hand-Drawn Butterfly Scarves Will Give You Wings
Gorgeous Hand-Drawn Butterfly Scarves Will Give You Wings
Gorgeous Hand-Drawn Butterfly Scarves Will Give You Wings
Gorgeous Hand-Drawn Butterfly Scarves Will Give You Wings
Gorgeous Hand-Drawn Butterfly Scarves Will Give You Wings
Gorgeous Hand-Drawn Butterfly Scarves Will Give You Wings
Gorgeous Hand-Drawn Butterfly Scarves Will Give You Wings
Gorgeous Hand-Drawn Butterfly Scarves Will Give You Wings
Gorgeous Hand-Drawn Butterfly Scarves Will Give You Wings
Gorgeous Hand-Drawn Butterfly Scarves Will Give You Wings

See more of Alassie’s work on Etsy!

