Damiano David: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Damiano David

January 8, 1999

Rome, Italy

26 Years Old

Capricorn

Who Is Damiano David?

Damiano David is an Italian singer and songwriter known for his electrifying stage presence as the frontman of the rock band Måneskin. His distinctive vocals and bold fashion sense have made him a cultural icon. He effortlessly blends raw rock energy with pop sensibilities.

David’s breakout moment arrived in 2021 when Måneskin won the Eurovision Song Contest with “Zitti e buoni,” catapulting the band to international fame. The win sparked a global rock revival, solidifying his status as a captivating performer.

Early Life and Education

Growing up in Rome, Italy, Damiano David was immersed in diverse cultures from an early age due to his parents’ careers as flight attendants. He developed an early passion for music, beginning to sing when he was six years old.

He attended Liceo Linguistico Eugenio Montale in Rome but ultimately did not complete high school, choosing instead to pursue his burgeoning music career with the full support of his family.

Notable Relationships

Currently linked to American actress and singer Dove Cameron, Damiano David announced their engagement in January 2026.

David was previously in a nearly six-year relationship with Italian model and influencer Giorgia Soleri, with their split occurring in June 2023.

Career Highlights

Damiano David achieved international fame as the lead singer of Måneskin following their triumphant Eurovision Song Contest victory in 2021. Their winning song, “Zitti e buoni,” topped charts across Europe and earned the band a dedicated global fanbase, initiating a modern rock resurgence.

Beyond Måneskin, David launched his solo career in 2024 with singles like “Silverlines” and “Born with a Broken Heart,” followed by his debut album Funny Little Fears in 2025. He has also been recognized as an Italian fashion icon for his distinctive stage style.

Signature Quote

“We are not falling into the stereotype of the alcoholic and drugged rock star.”

