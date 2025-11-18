50 Cute And Funny Photos That May Show You A Different Side To These Critters (New Pics)

Frogs aren’t exactly the animals that get a lot of attention online. Which is a shame because they’re really cool, so we’re about to change that.
Bored Panda put together a collection of pictures that depict the fabulous and funny sides of these amphibians. You’ll see them going to the doctor’s, emerging from baths, and, of course, simply posing for the camera.
Frogs have already conquered all of the continents (with the exception of Antarctica), so it’s about time you let them into your heart as well!
#1 Heat Index Was 110 Degrees So We Offered Him A Cold Drink. He Went For A Full-Body Soak Instead
Image source: FootLoosePickleJuice
#2 Teeny Tiny Froggos Resting In Flower Petals
Image source: ghgjgmhngbfghc
#3 Such A Good Little Boy
Image source: spinach_master
#4 Good Boy Swims With Frog
Image source: dog_rates
#5 One Very Sleepy Frog, An Unconventional Aww
Image source: robmedwil
#6 Little Froggo Has A Beautiful Home
Image source: its_arin
#7 My Frog’s First Trip To The Vet
My frog was in this position only for a few seconds so his heartbeat could be examined, he handled the visit like a champ!
Image source: reddit.com
#8 Let Them In
Image source: girlfr0g
#9 Imagine Living In A You-Shaped House
Image source: lovehaleylo
#10 Windshield Frog
Image source: reddit.com
#11 When Tadpoles Metamorphose Into Frogs, They Cease Breathing With Gills And Start Breathing With Lungs. (Pictured – A Young Frog Gasping For Air, As It Learns To Use Its Lungs)
Image source: 9999monkeys
#12 Will You Give Oolong A Hug?
Image source: kawaiikaeru23
#13 All The Smooches Please
Image source: yaboi_toby_toad
#14 I Heard You Like Grumpy Cat, I Raise You Grumpy Frog
Image source: Celinde
#15 That’s So Cool
Image source: MikeCopperman
#16 I Was Today Years Old When I Learnt Frogs Can Have A Cast
Image source: Hoberni
#17 This Is Plunger, What Is She Planning?
Image source: aweirdchicken
#18 This Frog In A Frog Chair
Image source: killerkid1299
#19 The Stargazer Frog Council Is Now In Session
Image source: G00DBYBLUSKY
#20 My Pet Frog, Morty, Emerging From Her Coconut House
Image source: AgreeableVariation2
#21 Frog Conga Line
Image source: KuBr0
#22 I Came Home To This Fella On My Doorknob. Ended Up Going Through My Garage So I Wouldn’t Disturb Him
Image source: kinkyAngelamour
#23 Which One Of You Loves Frogs?
Image source: Ok-Conflict-8958
#24 My Son Has To Pick Up Every Frog He Finds
Image source: I_Loved_Lucy
#25 Nice Flat Abs
Image source: NovelTAcct
#26 Best Purchase I Have Ever Made
Image source: Easy-Map-2623
#27 Hit Them With The Old Razzle Dazzle
Image source: Pretend_Star5017
#28 He Is Smiling
Image source: PooltoyWolf
#29 Found The World’s Saddest Frog At The Montreal Biodome
Image source: soondot
#30 Real-Life Toadstool
Image source: magicaljo10
#31 He Fills The Corner
Image source: chonkyforg
#32 This Very Tiny Frog I Found By My Pool Today
Image source: ThatBandKid69
#33 When The Frogs Find The Ultimate Water Source
Image source: outdatedopinion
#34 Found A Toad With Another Toad On Its Head
Image source: IchthyoSapienCaul
#35 The Underside Of My Picnic Table Has Become A Frog Condo
Image source: gabrieltwin
#36 This Is A Friend I Found A Few Years Ago. I Hope You All Will Enjoy Him
Image source: OkButterscotch2617
#37 “Nap Time On My New Hammock” – Bella The Frog
Image source: hga1e
#38 Great Lord Remington, Warder Of Strawberries
Image source: Ic3bro
#39 If Me And You Were Frogs, This Could Be Us
Image source: dailyitsmesophie
#40 What On Earth Is This Kid Doing?
Image source: miki_frog4
#41 My Frog Big Mac
Image source: cosmicgooty
#42 Y’all Got A McFly?
Image source: yaboi_toby_toad
#43 I Put A Pet Cam In The Vivarium
Image source: fairiesgotme
#44 I Was Having A Hard Time Feeling Like Things Would Get Better, Then Today I Adopted My Dream Frog! Whoever Gave Up This Gorgeous Girl, Now She Has A Home And I Love Her
I have 2 little beans, but she’s a whole palm-sized big girl! I couldn’t have dreamed I’d get so lucky. What do I call her?
Image source: chrysanthemummum
#45 Who The Hell Decided To Clean The Sewers Without Telling Me
Image source: mario61752
#46 If I’ve Said The Word “Ok,” The World Would’ve Had One Less Tree Frog
Image source: SweetPrism
#47 I Found This Little Dude Outside. It’s Just Too Cute
Image source: Xenedst
#48 This Frog Was Chilling (And Judging Us) On Our Windshield For A Good 15 Minutes In A Slow Traffic
Image source: Svargas05
#49 This Frog’s Thicc Thighs
Image source: reddit.com
#50 Add Toad
Image source: CarAwkward
#51 I Found A Frog In My Bathroom And After Carefully Catching And Releasing Him I Noticed Frog Poop In My Toilet
#52 Avocado Just Woke Up From A 2 Week Nap
Follow Us