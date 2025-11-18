50 Cute And Funny Photos That May Show You A Different Side To These Critters (New Pics)

by

Frogs aren’t exactly the animals that get a lot of attention online. Which is a shame because they’re really cool, so we’re about to change that.

Bored Panda put together a collection of pictures that depict the fabulous and funny sides of these amphibians. You’ll see them going to the doctor’s, emerging from baths, and, of course, simply posing for the camera.

Frogs have already conquered all of the continents (with the exception of Antarctica), so it’s about time you let them into your heart as well!

#1 Heat Index Was 110 Degrees So We Offered Him A Cold Drink. He Went For A Full-Body Soak Instead

50 Cute And Funny Photos That May Show You A Different Side To These Critters (New Pics)

Image source: FootLoosePickleJuice

#2 Teeny Tiny Froggos Resting In Flower Petals

50 Cute And Funny Photos That May Show You A Different Side To These Critters (New Pics)

Image source: ghgjgmhngbfghc

#3 Such A Good Little Boy

50 Cute And Funny Photos That May Show You A Different Side To These Critters (New Pics)

Image source: spinach_master

#4 Good Boy Swims With Frog

50 Cute And Funny Photos That May Show You A Different Side To These Critters (New Pics)

Image source: dog_rates

#5 One Very Sleepy Frog, An Unconventional Aww

50 Cute And Funny Photos That May Show You A Different Side To These Critters (New Pics)

Image source: robmedwil

#6 Little Froggo Has A Beautiful Home

50 Cute And Funny Photos That May Show You A Different Side To These Critters (New Pics)

Image source: its_arin

#7 My Frog’s First Trip To The Vet

My frog was in this position only for a few seconds so his heartbeat could be examined, he handled the visit like a champ!

50 Cute And Funny Photos That May Show You A Different Side To These Critters (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#8 Let Them In

50 Cute And Funny Photos That May Show You A Different Side To These Critters (New Pics)

Image source: girlfr0g

#9 Imagine Living In A You-Shaped House

50 Cute And Funny Photos That May Show You A Different Side To These Critters (New Pics)

Image source: lovehaleylo

#10 Windshield Frog

50 Cute And Funny Photos That May Show You A Different Side To These Critters (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#11 When Tadpoles Metamorphose Into Frogs, They Cease Breathing With Gills And Start Breathing With Lungs. (Pictured – A Young Frog Gasping For Air, As It Learns To Use Its Lungs)

50 Cute And Funny Photos That May Show You A Different Side To These Critters (New Pics)

Image source: 9999monkeys

#12 Will You Give Oolong A Hug?

50 Cute And Funny Photos That May Show You A Different Side To These Critters (New Pics)

Image source: kawaiikaeru23

#13 All The Smooches Please

50 Cute And Funny Photos That May Show You A Different Side To These Critters (New Pics)

Image source: yaboi_toby_toad

#14 I Heard You Like Grumpy Cat, I Raise You Grumpy Frog

50 Cute And Funny Photos That May Show You A Different Side To These Critters (New Pics)

Image source: Celinde

#15 That’s So Cool

50 Cute And Funny Photos That May Show You A Different Side To These Critters (New Pics)

Image source: MikeCopperman

#16 I Was Today Years Old When I Learnt Frogs Can Have A Cast

50 Cute And Funny Photos That May Show You A Different Side To These Critters (New Pics)

Image source: Hoberni

#17 This Is Plunger, What Is She Planning?

50 Cute And Funny Photos That May Show You A Different Side To These Critters (New Pics)

Image source: aweirdchicken

#18 This Frog In A Frog Chair

50 Cute And Funny Photos That May Show You A Different Side To These Critters (New Pics)

Image source: killerkid1299

#19 The Stargazer Frog Council Is Now In Session

50 Cute And Funny Photos That May Show You A Different Side To These Critters (New Pics)

Image source: G00DBYBLUSKY

#20 My Pet Frog, Morty, Emerging From Her Coconut House

50 Cute And Funny Photos That May Show You A Different Side To These Critters (New Pics)

Image source: AgreeableVariation2

#21 Frog Conga Line

50 Cute And Funny Photos That May Show You A Different Side To These Critters (New Pics)

Image source: KuBr0

#22 I Came Home To This Fella On My Doorknob. Ended Up Going Through My Garage So I Wouldn’t Disturb Him

50 Cute And Funny Photos That May Show You A Different Side To These Critters (New Pics)

Image source: kinkyAngelamour

#23 Which One Of You Loves Frogs?

50 Cute And Funny Photos That May Show You A Different Side To These Critters (New Pics)

Image source: Ok-Conflict-8958

#24 My Son Has To Pick Up Every Frog He Finds

50 Cute And Funny Photos That May Show You A Different Side To These Critters (New Pics)

Image source: I_Loved_Lucy

#25 Nice Flat Abs

50 Cute And Funny Photos That May Show You A Different Side To These Critters (New Pics)

Image source: NovelTAcct

#26 Best Purchase I Have Ever Made

50 Cute And Funny Photos That May Show You A Different Side To These Critters (New Pics)

Image source: Easy-Map-2623

#27 Hit Them With The Old Razzle Dazzle

50 Cute And Funny Photos That May Show You A Different Side To These Critters (New Pics)

Image source: Pretend_Star5017

#28 He Is Smiling

50 Cute And Funny Photos That May Show You A Different Side To These Critters (New Pics)

Image source: PooltoyWolf

#29 Found The World’s Saddest Frog At The Montreal Biodome

50 Cute And Funny Photos That May Show You A Different Side To These Critters (New Pics)

Image source: soondot

#30 Real-Life Toadstool

50 Cute And Funny Photos That May Show You A Different Side To These Critters (New Pics)

Image source: magicaljo10

#31 He Fills The Corner

50 Cute And Funny Photos That May Show You A Different Side To These Critters (New Pics)

Image source: chonkyforg

#32 This Very Tiny Frog I Found By My Pool Today

50 Cute And Funny Photos That May Show You A Different Side To These Critters (New Pics)

Image source: ThatBandKid69

#33 When The Frogs Find The Ultimate Water Source

50 Cute And Funny Photos That May Show You A Different Side To These Critters (New Pics)

Image source: outdatedopinion

#34 Found A Toad With Another Toad On Its Head

50 Cute And Funny Photos That May Show You A Different Side To These Critters (New Pics)

Image source: IchthyoSapienCaul

#35 The Underside Of My Picnic Table Has Become A Frog Condo

50 Cute And Funny Photos That May Show You A Different Side To These Critters (New Pics)

Image source: gabrieltwin

#36 This Is A Friend I Found A Few Years Ago. I Hope You All Will Enjoy Him

50 Cute And Funny Photos That May Show You A Different Side To These Critters (New Pics)

Image source: OkButterscotch2617

#37 “Nap Time On My New Hammock” – Bella The Frog

50 Cute And Funny Photos That May Show You A Different Side To These Critters (New Pics)

Image source: hga1e

#38 Great Lord Remington, Warder Of Strawberries

50 Cute And Funny Photos That May Show You A Different Side To These Critters (New Pics)

Image source: Ic3bro

#39 If Me And You Were Frogs, This Could Be Us

50 Cute And Funny Photos That May Show You A Different Side To These Critters (New Pics)

Image source: dailyitsmesophie

#40 What On Earth Is This Kid Doing?

50 Cute And Funny Photos That May Show You A Different Side To These Critters (New Pics)

Image source: miki_frog4

#41 My Frog Big Mac

50 Cute And Funny Photos That May Show You A Different Side To These Critters (New Pics)

Image source: cosmicgooty

#42 Y’all Got A McFly?

50 Cute And Funny Photos That May Show You A Different Side To These Critters (New Pics)

Image source: yaboi_toby_toad

#43 I Put A Pet Cam In The Vivarium

50 Cute And Funny Photos That May Show You A Different Side To These Critters (New Pics)

Image source: fairiesgotme

#44 I Was Having A Hard Time Feeling Like Things Would Get Better, Then Today I Adopted My Dream Frog! Whoever Gave Up This Gorgeous Girl, Now She Has A Home And I Love Her

I have 2 little beans, but she’s a whole palm-sized big girl! I couldn’t have dreamed I’d get so lucky. What do I call her?

50 Cute And Funny Photos That May Show You A Different Side To These Critters (New Pics)

Image source: chrysanthemummum

#45 Who The Hell Decided To Clean The Sewers Without Telling Me

50 Cute And Funny Photos That May Show You A Different Side To These Critters (New Pics)

Image source: mario61752

#46 If I’ve Said The Word “Ok,” The World Would’ve Had One Less Tree Frog

50 Cute And Funny Photos That May Show You A Different Side To These Critters (New Pics)

Image source: SweetPrism

#47 I Found This Little Dude Outside. It’s Just Too Cute

50 Cute And Funny Photos That May Show You A Different Side To These Critters (New Pics)

Image source: Xenedst

#48 This Frog Was Chilling (And Judging Us) On Our Windshield For A Good 15 Minutes In A Slow Traffic

50 Cute And Funny Photos That May Show You A Different Side To These Critters (New Pics)

Image source: Svargas05

#49 This Frog’s Thicc Thighs

50 Cute And Funny Photos That May Show You A Different Side To These Critters (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#50 Add Toad

50 Cute And Funny Photos That May Show You A Different Side To These Critters (New Pics)

Image source: CarAwkward

#51 I Found A Frog In My Bathroom And After Carefully Catching And Releasing Him I Noticed Frog Poop In My Toilet

#52 Avocado Just Woke Up From A 2 Week Nap

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
the league season 4 funniest moments
5 TV Shows You Should Never Feel Guilty About Binge-Watching
3 min read
Feb, 18, 2014
I Tried To “Save Us” From Extinction
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
yellowjackets shauna's baby
We’re Worried About What Happened To Shauna’s Baby in Yellowjackets
3 min read
Apr, 7, 2023
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Killing Stalking
3 min read
Dec, 17, 2018
I Illustrated These 8 Funny Moments Of My Friend’s Experiences Abroad In Africa
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, Are There Any Good Riddles That You Know? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.