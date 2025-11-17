The Winners Of The 2023 Dog Photography Awards Have Been Announced (50 Pics)

The third annual Dog Photographer of the Year Awards has concluded, revealing 12 winners and 48 finalists. Competing in four categories – Portrait and Landscape, Action, Studio, and Dogs and People – photographers showcased their talents and skills in capturing our four-legged friends.
This year’s prizes include 2000€ in cash, as well as photo gear from Sabatini, Manfrotto, and Profoto, an engraved trophy, fine art prints, and the DPA Annual Book by Celebra.
Scroll down to see the captivating photographs and learn more about this year’s winners!
#1 Finalist, Action: “Sharing Is Funny” By Rut Casanellas
Spain
“When the family told me that Harry and Cooper could do this trick, I couldn’t believe it! After that, one of the owners threw a stick far from us in the path and both came back with the stick while running at the same time.”
#2 3rd Place, Action: “Catch It” By Anne-Laurie Léger
Canada
“Everything there was out of this world. The sunset was absolutely beautiful and the water was so still that it created some crazy reflections.”
#3 Finalist, Studio: “Grey Old Love” By Jessica Olsen Eriksson
Sweden
“I wanted to capture the love and respect these two senior Weimaraner dogs have for each other. They are now 11 and 9 years old and have always been together. Grey Old Love never rots.”
#4 Finalist, Studio: “The Leia Organa Look” By Tina Stahl
Germany
“The dachshund, called ‘Maddie’, was so in love with the treats, then this really funny snapshot originated and makes her look like Princess Leia.”
#5 1st Place, Action: “Stop Your Motion” By Jacqueline Rüdiger
Germany
“Have you ever seen a dog, or even better a sighthound, running in pure joy? You see the power, the play of the muscles and the perfect anatomy for running fast. In this picture I wanted to show the speed of this dog and capture it, but at the same time freeze the motion to show the anatomy of this beautiful dog. To get it you need a perfect timing of all components involved. The dog, the lights and for sure me as the photographer. The result is a stunning composition reduced to the only important thing, the dog.”
#6 Finalist, Portrait And Landscape: “Seeing Double” By Katie Brockman
United States
“Urban photography: Finding beauty in the mundane.”
#7 Finalist, Portrait And Landscape: “Furry Friends” By Stine Grind
Sweden
“Exploring the big world.”
#8 Finalist, Action: “Guess On Fly” By Alessandro Grandoni
Italy
“Il volo di Guess, una fantastica cucciola di bassotto.”
#9 Finalist, Studio: “Wired Hair” By Chloé Brown
United Kingdom
“Sootie and Freya. A Romanian rescue and Therapy dog – capturing their kind personalities in the studio.”
#10 Finalist, Action: “Wave Jumper” By Michelle Dawkins
United States
“Taken with the Nikon Z8. The conditions were perfect, calm water, beautiful sky, and the tide was low. That all changed very quickly as the weather pattern changed. High winds came in out of nowhere and so did the crazy waves. This did not stop Lotti from enjoying her time running, jumping, and chasing her ball into the water. She flew with incredible speed and power through the waves to get her ball, while I was watching the waves from the corner of my eye, lifting my camera up and down to avoid the water, while tracking her movement. A fun and exciting time photographing this amazing dog.”
#11 Finalist, Portrait And Landscape: “Stormy Sea” By Julia Haberichter
Germany
“Vizsla girl Mia in the dunes.”
#12 Finalist, Action: “Red” By Michelle Dawkins
United States
“Red the cattle dog mix flying through the water at sunset.”
#13 Finalist, Portrait And Landscape: “Catch The Sunrays” By Karin Bruhin
Switzerland
“This picture was taken on a bathing day in the early morning. We all had a lot of fun and the dogs ran and bathed. When the sun came over the mountain, I took my chance and took the picture.”
#14 1st Place, Portrait And Landscape: “Ascending Serenity” By Sanna Sander
Sweden
“In the right light even the most mundane place emits magic.
I had the idea of this image in my mind for quite some time, driving past the log stack every day on my way to drop the kids of at school.
And finally, on our way home from school one day, I stopped the car and asked my Azawakh girl Soleil to hold the pose for a moment while I took the photo.
Already in the camera I saw that it had become something more than I had hoped for; a moment of clean stillness in the busy and messy everyday life, something more than a posing dog on a log stack.
The image made me linger in the moment.”
#15 2nd Place, Portrait And Landscape: “Serene Snowfall” By Grace Fieselman
United States
“Nala, the Australian Shepherd, relaxing on a quiet backroad in the beautiful snowfall.”
#16 1st Place, Studio: “Ballerina” By Anna Averianova
Montenegro
“Ballerina in the studio.”
#17 Finalist, Action: “Fly High In The Sky” By Anne-Laurie Léger
Canada
“Just a Border Collie flying for his frisbee. The dog did a back vault, jumping from his owner’s back.”
#18 Finalist, Action: “Golden Girls” By Rosalind Phang
France
“A malinois and a Belgian shepherd running in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris during sunrise.”
#19 Finalist, Portrait And Landscape: “Amour Propre” By Janneke De Graaf
The Netherlands
“As described in the breed standard, a Basenji should be elegant and graceful. The whole demeanor is one of poise and inquiring alertness. A dog full of confidence and with high self-esteem. The only thing this young Basenji girl needed was a red frame.”
#20 3rd Place, Studio: “Puppy Love” By Tuss Bennergård
Sweden
“Three weeks old Great Dane puppies. Photo is taken with studio lights at the breeders home.”
#21 Finalist, Studio: “Stay” By Janneke De Graaf
The Netherlands
“One of our Basenji puppies in a studio setting at home. This puppy is already showing true Basenji obedience.”
#22 Finalist, Action: “Almost Got It” By Desiree Nickerson
Canada
“Josee coming in fast to catch her favorite ball.”
#23 Finalist, Portrait And Landscape: “Weimaraner In Winterwonderland” By Daria Rossini
Switzerland
“The mood this morning was just soo perfect. I totally felt in love with it. Everything was so calm and quiet and there were also some tiny dancing snowflakes all around us.. as I said, just beautiful and perfect.”
#24 Finalist, Studio: “Black On Black” By Maddie Newton
United Kingdom
“Kili the Groenendael jumping against a black backdrop with studio lighting.”
#25 Finalist, Studio: “Chairman Of The Board” By Jane Thomson
Canada
“Choco was undergoing medical treatment when it was time for his portrait session. The majority of his tiny body had been shaved, but he brought along some of his favorite outfits to stay warm (and of course fashionable). This stylish dude might be a tiny chihuahua, but was large and in charge in front of my camera.”
#26 3rd Place, Dogs And People: “Timber’s Tribute” By Jane Thomson
Canada
#27 Finalist, Studio: “Let Sleeping Dogs Lie” By Rachel Hendrie
United Kingdom
“This is Henry! At the time he was only 10 weeks old and the new love of my life. We were having fun playing around my studio (as I couldn’t wait to photograph him) when he started getting sleepy and curled up in his bed and I thought it best just to let him be. Not much has changed since. This portrait just captures him perfectly as he has never quite got out of the napping habit!”
#28 Finalist, Action: “Poodle Jump” By Celine Robel
Germany
“This photo shows the cheeky toy poodle Motte. Being very little but high in energy, she was almost too fast for the eyes, but not too fast for the camera. As you can see, Motte really enjoyed her time in the sand romping around.”
#29 Finalist, Dogs And People: “Yin And Yang” By Agnieszka Gulczynska
Poland
“Childhood of my Son is my biggest inspiration. Photographing Igor, I admire the amazing and beautiful way you can catch things which are seemingly regular. An old bucket or umbrella are magical objects for children. That is why I appreciate the way my son uses this magic, regards and discovers the world, creates relations with children and animals which constantly fascinate Him.”
#30 Finalist, Dogs And People: “Lost And Found” By Sabrina Theden
Germany
“This is probably the rawest moment I captured so far. It was one of those days where nothing worked out as I imagined. I was stuck in the numbness of a depressive episode and hadn’t felt anything for weeks. But that evening, when I pushed myself to give that self-portrait one last try, I activated the interval timer, and the very second I sat down with my dog, tears were running down my face. Kenzy was comforting me immediately, as she always does and the last interval photos captured that fragile moment. A reminder that if I get lost, she will guide me back. Panorama with about 10-12 images.”
#31 Finalist, Action: “Summer” By 贺 华培
China
“Happy day.”
#32 Finalist, Dogs And People: “Momma’s Girl” By Kyle Rurak
Canada
“Ruby running with Momma at Spanish Banks, Vancouver, Canada.”
#33 Finalist, Studio: “Vitamin Ball” By Iulia Tulcinscaia
Poland
“When you’re out grocery shopping for your family, maybe you can put a can of cat or dog food in your cart and bring it to an animal relief center.”
Rachael Ray
Model: Beagle Sherry
#34 Finalist, Studio: “Sing My Song” By Klaus-Peter Selzer
Germany
“Our friend Michelle’s dog – Strolchi – in my photo studio.”
#35 Finalist, Portrait And Landscape: “Enchantress” By Anne-Laurie Léger
Canada
“One of the most beautiful scenery I got to see. The tall trees with all the flowers, the sunset.”
#36 2nd Place, Dogs And People: “Facing The Immensity Together” By Emma Gough
New Zealand
“In a world where life can be immense and overwhelming, just like the vast nature of the ocean, we can turn to man’s best friend for companionship and support to face the immensity together.”
#37 2nd Place, Action: “Moment Of Entry” By Roberta Holden
Canada
“I have become fascinated by the dynamic interplay between air, water and light in turbulence as water is suddenly displaced at the moment of impact as a dock-diving dog enters the water. This split second event conjured for me the feeling of falling through ice or being suddenly transported into an alternate realm.”
#38 Finalist, Studio: “Best Friends” By Klaus-Peter Selzer
Germany
“The two border collies Mylo and Cooper of our friend Ruth in my photo studio.”
#39 Finalist, Portrait And Landscape: “It Glitters In Gold” By Renate Zuidema
The Netherlands
“Shiba Inu Dai just glitters in the gold of the golden hour.”
#40 3rd Place, Portrait And Landscape: “Monochromatic Illusion” By Sanna Sander
Sweden
“On a silent morning when the last snow of the winter was melting the fog rolled over the meadows and the trees stretched into the sky, begging the sun to return.
The colors were sucked out of the world, and everything was silent except the crowing ravens adding to the atmosphere.
In the stillness she posed, watching the winter slowly leaving and making way for spring.
In the stillness she was the only color left in the world.
She was the queen of this monochromatic illusion.”
#41 Finalist, Studio: “The Librarian” By Sandy Van Kruijsdijk
The Netherlands
“I took this photo of our dog Skûtsje with the help of my husband. When our dog sees my photography equipment he knows he is going to earn a lot of cookies. He borrowed this shirt from our 3 year old son. He doesn’t even think he has strange owners anymore, he is completely used to it by now and sees posing as a fun activity. I had this idea for a while because I love books and I have the perfect model for my images. I am not a professional photographer, but an enthusiastic hobbyist. I hope you enjoy this photo.”
#42 Finalist, Action: “Sensational Soar” By Grace Fieselman
United States
“Zelda, the Belgian Malinois, soaring into the water to retrieve her toy.”
#43 Finalist, Dogs And People: “I Made A Wish…” By Kristiina Vuori
Finland
“Me and my precious Manja, enjoying the peacefulness of the remote location and night sky miracles. I’m so lucky that I was able to capture this very special moment we shared together. The vast starry sky, the Milkyway and Perseid meteors make an unique landscape and atmosphere for expressing our special companionship.
She is already 14 years old. She doesn’t see very well in the dark anymore, but I show her light and we walk together. I’m so grateful that she was still willing to join me and pose with me. I feel that we made magic during the nights we photographed the Perseid meteor shower.”
#44 Finalist, Dogs And People: “The Afghan Bride” By Sandra Ferwerda
The Netherlands
“I wanted to do a fine art style with this beautiful traditional Afghan Kuchi Tribe dress and jewels and the Afghan dog.
For a bit of movement in the dog’s hair I used a hairblower, which the dog was used to on account that she is being groomed often.
This shoot was done with women only, my ‘higher’ aim with photography is to empower women. With the current situation in Aghanistan this shot has a deeper layer to it.”
#45 1st Place, Dogs And People: “Caravaggio Today” By Mercury Megaloudis
Australia
“New and the old Inspired by Caravaggio the artist and new trends in steampunk with the love of dogs all in the studio.”
#46 Finalist, Action: “Through The Snow” By Paula Grekelä
Finland
“Beautiful Elsa had a good hair day even sprinting through the heavy snow.”
#47 Finalist, Action: “Missy” By Jo Lauren
United Kingdom
“Being a working line Doberman, Missy loves to play & train, and recently discovered a love for playing with water. She’s the most loving and friendly girl, but I love how this photo shows her spicy side. Happiest when she’s working or snuggling, she’s the best friend anyone could ask for.”
#48 Finalist, Portrait And Landscape: “Power Of Tenderness” By Denisa Zbranková Albaniová
Czech Republic
“One morning on the dam with this graceful saluki. Before the shooting, I had this image in my mind and finally it just happened.”
#49 Finalist, Portrait And Landscape: “Orange Highlights” By Melanie Rösen
Germany
“The clolors of the labradors matched perfectly with the dark stair background.
The orange highlights make the models shine.”
#50 Finalist, Studio: “Ebony And Her Ivories” By Jane Thomson
Canada
“Portrait of Ebony on a windy day.”
