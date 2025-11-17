“What Kind Of Acting Is This?”: Erika Kirk’s Gestures While Crying Spark Wild Conspiracy Theories

Erika Kirk has become the subject of new conspiracy theories surrounding the loss of her husband.

The assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk in September reignited concerns about freedom of speech in the United States amid an increasingly tense and polarized political climate.

Since the attack, Erika has made several public appearances and has vowed to defend Charlie’s political objectives as the new CEO of his organization, Turning Point USA.

Image credits: Flickr/Gage Skidmore

The mom of two chose not to grieve in private, attending many events to honor her late husband—and one of them has recently gone viral.

In a clip posted to X on Sunday (November 16), Erika can be seen passing through a crowd inside a black vehicle as supporters chant Charlie’s name.

The 36-year-old, who had rolled down the window to see the public, appeared overcome with emotion, covering her face and seemingly crying.

Image credits: Flickr/Gage Skidmore

“I’m sorry, but what kind of acting is this?” one critic wrote over the video. In the comments, many accused Erika of faking her tears to elicit sympathy from American citizens.

“This is the fakest cry I’ve ever seen in my life,” another user echoed.

“Wiping at tears that are not there?” typed someone else.

“This is terrible. Mourning in a strange way…” a separate user chimed in, while another added, “Anything for clout.”

Image credits: X/noahsark1000

Image credits: ConniewithCats

Others went even further, claiming Erika had orchestrated her husband’s passing. “She had her husband k*lled. She did it. She belongs in jail.”

“Everything went as planned and she’s living her dream,” wrote another conspiracy theorist.

Some have even linked her body language to the Illuminati, a secret society founded in the 18th century

Meanwhile, another commenter analyzed her body language, claiming her hand placement was an encrypted message connected to the Illuminati.

The name refers to a secret society founded in 1776 to oppose superstition, obscurantism, and tyrannical monarchs, which was later outlawed with the encouragement of the Catholic Church.

Image credits: GutsySheila

“The gesture of a hand over the mouth is used to symbolize the need for silence or discretion regarding the fraternity’s secrets,” wrote @GutsySheila.

The same user went on to claim that the act of covering one eye is associated with the Illuminati and the Eye of Providence, allegedly symbolizing “secrecy, hidden knowledge, or the idea of being watched.”

Image credits: Getty/Kevin Dietsch

Supporters rushed to the comments to defend Erika, shutting down those speculating about her grief.

“Her ‘hand gestures’ are because she is crying. Most people cover their face when they cry or are emotional,” one user said.

“Put it down, mate,” added someone else.

One user urged people to empathize with Erika and imagine being in the spotlight overnight after a tragedy that unfolded publicly. “Idk mate.. try losing your partner and feel how bad it gets.”

She was also recently criticized for her warm embraces with JD Vance and Jason Aldean

Image credits: Getty/Roy Rochlin

In addition to being scrutinized for the way she cries, there have been other parts of Erika’s body language that have drawn criticism: her affectionate hugs with different men at events honoring her late husband.

Last month, her warm embrace with JD Vance sparked speculation that she was having an affair with the US Vice President, who is married to Usha Chilukuri Vance, the mother of his three children.

Image credits: Fox News

“No one will ever replace my husband,” she told the crowd at a Turning Point event at the University of Mississippi.

“But I do see some similarities of my husband in JD— in Vice President JD Vance. I do. And that’s why I am so blessed to be able to introduce him tonight.”

During the hug, Erika moved her hand to the back of JD’s head, while his hands rested on her waist.

The Turning Point CEO was further criticized for a hug with country singer Jason Aldean that many deemed “inappropriate” at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards on November 6.

After being introduced as “the woman who refuses to surrender,” she hugged Jason and his wife Brittany for a long time and rubbed Jason’s back for several seconds.

Image credits: Getty/Anna Moneymaker

Speaking with Fox News‘ Jesse Watters, Erika subtly addressed the commentary surrounding her public appearances.

The former Miss Arizona was asked what she thought of suspected assassin Tyler Robinson’s request to bar cameras from the courtroom during his trial.

“There were cameras all over my husband when he was m*rdered. There have been cameras all over my friends and family mourning. There have been cameras all over me, analyzing my every move, analyzing every smile, my every tear, we deserve to have cameras in there,” she responded.

Image credits: Flickr/Gage Skidmore

Erika added, “Why not be transparent? There is nothing to hide, I know there is not because I have seen what the case is built on.”

People had harsh words for Erika Kirk after watching her interaction with supporters

Image credits: dobolina_mister

Image credits: degen4lyfe_

Image credits: TayRyMom3

Image credits: VanKreulen

Image credits: georgelucas880

Image credits: ThisGuyCTE

Image credits: PawlowskiMario

Image credits: IncarcerNation

Image credits: MaiconXcel

Image credits: Aspenalps1

Image credits: knine305

Image credits: BgradeSteve

Image credits: BBost41093

Image credits: AndyArmchair

