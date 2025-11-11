If Animals Could Talk (30 Pics)

Ever wondered what animals would say if they could talk? Then wonder no more because these awesome comics by Jimmy Craig will tell you everything you’ve ever wanted to know. The illustrations are part of a series called They Can Talk, and as you can see from this list, the rest is fairly self-explanatory. Craig invites us into the minds of several members of the animal kingdom in order to give us a new and often funny perspective on how they view the world. So the next time you find a hairball in your shoe or you wake up to find your cat walking all over your face, don’t get mad. Perhaps your pet is simply trying to communicate with you, in their own special kind of way…
More info: They Can Talk | Facebook
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
#26
#27
#28
#29
#30
Follow Us