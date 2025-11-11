10 Portraits And Poems From Ex-Inmates (I Teach Poetry To Them)

My name is Brandon Crockett and for the past seven years, I’ve been teaching a poetry class at St. Leonard’s and have collected hundreds of poems from the residents.
About a year ago, I reached out to acclaimed photographer Sandro Miller (who I had no previous connections with) and invited him to be the photographer for a book I wanted to put together. He enthusiastically agreed and over the next 12 months, he photographed 65 individuals to be included in tandem with their poetry in this coffee table book.
We’re currently running a Kickstarter campaign to raise money for production costs. Any remaining funds will be donated to St. Leonard’s. Here’s a sample of some of the work. Enjoy!
More info: kickstarter.com
Burrell G.
Brian T.
Janell W.
Halbert W.
Jeanette B.
Marketta S.
Steven B.
William S.
Bobby C.
Margaret O.
Brandon C.
Project organizer and volunteer poetry instructor at St. Leonard’s Ministries.
