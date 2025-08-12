Man Defends His Wife And Cuts Off His Parents, Is Confused When She Suggests Reconnecting

Oh, how lucky are those whose parents accept and support the person they choose to marry. But sometimes, deep-rooted prejudice or ignorance can shatter that expectation.
One man thought his mom and dad would be happy to meet his future wife. After all, the woman has a big heart and a warm personality, and she shared his dreams for the life they wanted to build together.
Instead, they focused on a feature that had nothing to do with who she was as a human being — her deafness. I guess, in this case, it’s true what they say: the relationships that test us the most are with the people closest to us.
This man couldn’t forgive the way his parents treated his partner
So he cut them off
But now that the couple has kids, his parents want to be part of their lives
However, he isn’t ready to let them back in
Most people don’t blame him for standing by his decision
Though some wonder if he’s burning a bridge that can’t be rebuilt
