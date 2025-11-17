Hey Pandas, What Is The Funniest Thing That You Heard Someone Say In Class?

Whether it’s from other kids or from teachers, everyone says stupid things from time to time, what is the best you heard?
#1
Not me but my sister. One of her high school classmates was extremely chilled guy, made everybody laugh all the time and was late every day. One morning this old strict teacher interogated him about it. He mumbled one sentence, which she didn’t understand, so she mimicked him like: “muguahuhuaua” he raised arms and went back at her “MUGUAHUAHUAHA.”
Their class almost died laughing.
#2
When my sewing teacher asked if anyone knew what your posture was I thought she said posterior and I put my hand up and said it was your bum! I was suitably embarrassed.
#3
Don’t put your lips on it
#4
“Okay turn to Ghosts of the Lost-PUT THE MALLET DOWN, YOUR CLASSMATES ARE NOT INSTRUMENTS.”
#5
from my history teacher to a kid with a metal skull, “please remove that skull from your head, on second thought please don’t”
#6
This happened today. Before class started, in front of school when I got off the bus stop, a random 6th grader came up to me and said “A kid is stuck on the bench.”
Turns out the kid was stuck under the handlebar thing, and she could have gotten out easily, but was just doing it for attention.
