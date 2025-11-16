Woman Upset As Her Younger Brother Flatly Declares He’s Not A Nanny For Her 3 Kids, Calls Him A Jerk

People still have not established the exact authorship of the famous phrase “One person’s freedom ends where another’s freedom begins”, but almost everyone in the modern world agrees with this definition. Practically – because there are still dictators, sales agents and overly pushy relatives.
In fact, almost every one of us, at least once in our lives, has faced the fact that one of our relatives tried to force us to do what we, in principle, do not want to do – all the more so for free, and on the mere shaky basis of family connections. Whether it’s anything: digging a garden, fixing a computer, or babysitting.
A similar story happened to the author of this post in the AITA Reddit community, which in just a few days gained approximately 8.7K upvotes and more than 750 mostly sympathetic comments. And the stubborn relative in this case turned out to be the older sister of the Original Poster.
The Original Poster is a childfree man and his older sister is a mother of three
So, the Original Poster is a convinced childfree man, simply because he does not like children and would not like to invest his time and energy in raising them. In the end, everyone is entitled to their own beliefs. As well as the OP’s older sister, who, on the contrary, has three children – 7, 5 and 2 years old. The OP also has a younger brother who lives in their hometown.
The OP’s sister always tried to make her relatives babysit her kids
Many years ago, the OP left his hometown, so he rarely saw his relatives. When he visited them this summer, he gladly took the kids out for a couple of outings – but nothing more. However, the older sister seemed to take it as a call to action…
The OP’s younger brother could not resist sister’s demands and literally turned into a nanny
The fact is that over the years, the OP’s younger brother, who also has no children of his own, had to act as a nanny for his niblings. His sister skillfully manipulated his kindred feelings and rather delicate nature, so she got used to leaving the children in his care, sometimes without even warning about it in advance.
The guy repeatedly complained to his older brother that he was tired of all this, got some wholesome advice to set personal boundaries – but nothing changed as a result. And so, a few months ago, the OP decided to return to his hometown after so many years of absence. And this also meant returning to all of his relatives.
The OP warned his sister that he has no intentions to become a babysitter for his niblings
And literally immediately, the sister asked the OP to babysit her kids. At first the OP firmly but decisively warned the woman that it was not worth trying to make a nanny out of him. She, however, as the author of the post admits, obviously decided that he was bluffing.
When the mom told OP that she could leave the kids on his doorstep, he threatened to call the cops on her for abandonment
When the mom once again came to his house with her children without warning, the OP simply did not open the door, and when she threatened to just leave the kids on his doorstep to make him “act like a decent uncle,” he just said that he could call the police on her for abandonment, which literally infuriated the woman.
The OP admits that he has wonderful niblings, and he took them on 4 outings, but nothing more. He just doesn’t think it’s his duty to become a nanny – unlike his younger brother. By the way, he, on the contrary, took offense at the OP’s behavior towards him as well, because he does not want to share his own babysitting burden.
Most people in the comments backed the OP up, stating that his sister’s behavior is rather ugly
We must say that most people in the comments supported the OP, and among them were also SAHMs, who, theoretically, should have a good understanding of his sister’s motives. One such commenter wrote that asking relatives to babysit one or more times if necessary is one thing, but forcibly turning relatives into nannies is completely different.
Some commenters, sharing the OP’s point of view, nevertheless suggested that he just think about his own niblings – after all, it seems that their mom is a rather toxic person, and the children definitely need support. Unless, of course, this does not infringe on the freedom of other people, including the OP.
In any case, relatives and children are a very important topic, so we will be grateful for your comments. Please write what you think of this tale, and of course, if you’ve experienced anything similar, tell your own.
