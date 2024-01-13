Best Order to Watch the ‘Bring It On’ Movies

The 2000s was a decade with lots of High School movies, like the Bring It On movies. Over the years, not only did these films become the foundation of several coming-of-age films, but the genre has long proven to be super-successful. What’s more fascinating about the 2000s was that several of today’s acting stars were relatively in their teens or twenties.
Although it’s been over two decades since the first Bring It On movie premiered, it has continued to garner a huge cult following. Whether an old Bring It On fan or looking to get started, the best way to appreciate the franchise is to watch the movies chronologically. These are the Bring It On movies listed in the chronological order to watch them.
Bring It On (2000)
The Peyton Reed-directed Bring It On (2000) was the first of the film series to be released. Interestingly, while many film audiences will recognize Peyton Reed for his work in the superhero genre with the Ant-Man film series, Bring It On was actually his theatrical directorial debut. Bring It On starred 18-year-old Kirsten Dunst, 19-year-old Eliza Dushku, and 27-year-old Gabrielle Union, all playing High School cheerleaders.
In the movie, Torrance Shipman (Kirsten Dunst), who has been made the cheerleading squad’s captain, discovers her team has been stealing cheers. To prove they deserve their previous wins, she leads her squad to the Nationals to compete with the Clovers, led by Isis (Gabrielle Union). The film received above-average ratings and was a commercial success. It grossed $90.5 million on an $11 million budget.
Bring It On Again (2004)
The first of the Bring It On series was the 2005 Bring It On Again. Although a sequel, it didn’t feature any original cast members. It was also the first film in the series to have a direct-to-video release (no theatrical release) and was directed by Damon Santostefano. While Jessica Bendinger had solely written the screenplay for the first film, Bring It On Again was co-written by two of the Gunn brothers, Brian Gunn and Mark Gunn, as well as Claudia Grazioso, who developed the story.
In Bring It On Again, the two competing cheerleading teams are in the same school, the fictional California State College. After quitting the school’s prestigious cheerleading team, Whittier Smith (Anne Judson-Yager) and Monica Washington (Faune A. Chambers) form a new cheerleading squad with a few of the school’s outcast students. They plan to outcompete the current school team, led by Tina Hammersmith (Bree Turner), and be given a spot to represent the school at the national championship.
Bring It On: All or Nothing (2006)
Bring It On: All or Nothing (2006) is the second sequel of the original Bring It On film. Initially titled Bring It On Yet Again, the 2006 teen comedy also does not feature any original cast members from either of its predecessors. Directed by Steve Rash from a screenplay by Alyson Fouse, All or Nothing starred 16-year-old Hayden Panettiere and 20-year-old Solange Knowles-Smith. It follows a rich cheerleading squad captain, Britney Allen (Hayden Panettiere), whose perfect life is shattered after her father loses his job. Forced to move with her family to the working-class area of Crenshaw Heights, Britney Allen must prove herself worthy to be a part of her new school’s cheerleading squad. As part of the new squad, she competes with her old cheerleading squad to battle it out to have a place in Rihanna‘s next music video.
Bring It On: In It to Win It (2007)
Bring It On: In It to Win It (2007) wasn’t only the fastest-released sequel in the world Bring It On series, but it was also the first to have the same director work on consecutive sequels. Steve Rash was rehired to direct a co-written screenplay by Alyson Fouse and Elena Song. Like the other sequels, In It to Win It had a direct-to-video release. In It to Win It brought a plot twist to the cheerleading storyline the franchise is known for. Although it still features two teams competing, it also sees two rival teams working together to defeat a new opponent. The movie’s cast leads included Ashley Benson, Cassie Scerbo, Michael Copon, and Jennifer Tisdale.
Bring It On: Fight to the Finish (2009)
The Bille Woodruff-directed Bring It On: Fight to the Finish (2009) is the fifth installment in the Bring It On film series. The film’s plot is slightly similar to Bring It On: All or Nothing (2006). However, instead of its protagonist moving from a life of privilege to a working-class life, Catalina “Lina” Cruz (Christina Milian) moves from the hardcore streets of East L.A. to the posh and wealthy Malibu after her mother remarries a wealthy man. Lina does her best to fit in her new school but faces opposition from the school’s all-star cheerleading captain, Avery Whitbourne (Rachele Brooke Smith). Fight to the Finish was the last of the Bring It On films released in the 2000s. A few fans have noted it is one of the best in the entire franchise.
Bring It On: Worldwide Cheersmack (2017)
The sixth installment in the Bring It On franchise, Bring It On: Worldwide Cheersmack (2017), brought a unique spin to the series. As the name signifies, the film featured a worldwide cheerleading competition that brought the best cheerleading squads from all over the world to compete for the ultimate champion. Besides the championship, the movie also focuses on The Rebels cheerleading squad and their infightings. Fuelled by its leader’s, Destiny (Cristine Prosperi), bossy, victory-obsessed attitude, members of the squad form a rival squad, The Truth, that threatens to destroy all Destiny stands for. However, after learning a hard lesson on friendship and team spirit, Destiny leads The Rebels to ultimate victory. The film was the last direct-to-video release in the Bring It On series.
Bring It On: Cheer or Die (2022)
Bring It On: Cheer or Die (2022) was produced as a television film. Directed by Canadian director Karen Lam (director of Evangeline), Cheer or Die differs significantly from the other Bring It On movies by incorporating horror. It also doesn’t feature two distinct cheerleading squads competing for any championships. As a slasher film, the cheerleaders, intending to choreograph risky cheer stunts secretly, find themselves being hunted by a killer in the abandoned school. Of all the Bring It On movies in the franchise, Cheer or Die (2022) received the lowest ratings from critics and audiences.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!