Brian Austin Green’s Lady Loves from Start to Finish

Brian Austin Green is not a man whose name you see in the press often. Despite the fact that he was one of the 90s biggest stars thanks to his role in the hit television drama 90210, he never really hit it big on his own. His life was made bigger by the women with whom he kept company. His marriage to actress Megan Fox, for example, is almost always the reason he was in the news following the end of the show. Then, their divorce was the reason he was in the news. Now, he’s in the news again, and it’s because of the new woman in his life.
Brian Austin Green Dates Famous Women
When he and former Saved by the Bell star Tiffani Amber Thiessen were working on 90210, they were also in a three-year relationship. It was big news for them. He was less famous than she was – and we don’t say that lightly, considering how famous he was, too. But, she was, by that point, in two huge shows, and the world loved her. From 1992 until 1995, these two were inseparable. When it ended, though, he didn’t get serious for a while.
By 1999, however, he was in a relationship with famous daytime soap actress Vanessa Marcil. She also had a stint on 90210, and they met at work. By 2001, he’d asked her to be his wife, and they were planning their wedding. They have a sweet son who was born in 2002, but they called off their 2003 wedding and ended their relationship for good.
It would take him a solid year to get involved with someone else, but that someone else would turn out to be a very young Megan Fox. They met when he was 30, and she’d just turned 18. She was working on a sitcom called Hope & Faith, playing the niece of Kelly Ripa’s character, and he had a guest spot on the show. They connected instantly, and that was that for them. They began dating in 2004. Fox was very clear that she had to work hard to get him to date her because of her age. He was not convinced she was old enough or mature enough to become involved with him, but she made it clear she persisted. The couple married in 2010. They welcomed three kids together (2012, 2014, and 2016).
The First Time Megan Fox Left Him
Megan Fox left Brian Austin Green in 2015 in between having their second and third sons. She filed for divorce, but they decided to get back together in 2016. However, Fox did not dismiss the divorce when they decided to get back together. She waited until 2019 to file for dismissal, only to turn around and separate a year later in 2020. Their divorce was made official in 2021, and she was already in a very serious public relationship with Machine Gun Kelly.
Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess
She’s a professional ballroom dancer on the hit show Dancing With the Stars. The two began dating in October 2020, about five months after he and his wife announced their divorce was ongoing. In the star’s happy turn of events, he and his new girlfriend welcomed their first baby together – and his fourth son – in June of 2022. In other happy news, Brian Austin Green is in the news right now because his lady love just received her official United States citizenship. It’s something she’s dreamed of since she was 18, and she is proud to have earned it. Brian Austin Green was there for his love when she first became an official citizen of the United States of America, and he was overjoyed and proud of her for doing something she wanted so much. It was a lovely moment for the two, and it’s nice to see his name in the press for a happy reason.
His life hasn’t been entirely easy the past few years. His wife left him, they have had some issues with one another, and they are dealing with a lot as parents. It could not have been easy for him to see her move on so quickly and so publicly as his wife began engaging in some questionable behavior from the moment she and MGK met, but he’s keeping his head up, he’s spending time with his kids, and he’s doing some positive things in his life. Brian Austin Green might spend most of his time in the press because of the women he dates, but he seems to have finally found a really good one for him.