Brett Gelman: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Brett Gelman
October 6, 1976
Highland Park, Illinois, US
50 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Brett Gelman?
Brett Clifford Gelman is an American actor celebrated for his sharp, off-kilter comedic intensity. His incredibly fearless physical energy has established a highly respected, completely unique niche in modern television and indie cinema.
He gained wide critical praise playing the insufferable Martin in the hit comedy Fleabag. This awkward role earned him major industry attention and paved his path forward. His legendary portrayal in Stranger Things solidified his global fame; fans love his unruly beard.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Highland Park, Illinois, Brett Gelman embraced humor within his Jewish household. His father Ira worked as a photo salesman, while his supportive family nurtured his early love for classic comedy films.
He later attended Highland Park High School, where he regularly performed in student plays. Gelman subsequently earned his classical theater training at the prestigious University of North Carolina School of the Arts.
Notable Relationships
Brett Gelman is married to Californian singer and performance artist Ari Dayan. The creative couple announced their romantic engagement in Jerusalem before tying the knot during a scenic Tuscan ceremony.
Previously, the actor was wed to acclaimed director Janicza Bravo from 2015 until their divorce. He does not have any children and continues to focus on his thriving creative collaborations with his wife.
Career Highlights
Gelman secured global recognition through his iconic performance in the hit drama series Stranger Things. His outstanding portrayal of Murray Bauman earned him a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination as part of the ensemble cast.
The comedian expanded his artistic range by publishing his debut book of short stories. Published in 2024, The Terrifying Realm of the Possible showcased his dark, absurdist literary voice to enthusiastic reviews worldwide.
Signature Quote
“I’ve always spoken out for causes that I believe in because I think that is just a part of who I am.”
Follow Us