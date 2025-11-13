Artist Reimagines Disney Princesses In A More Realistic Way (17 Pics)

Andhika Muksin is fascinated with Disney. He has been photoshopping Pocahontas, Ariel, and other famous characters into celebrity photos for quite some time, but now he decided to switch things up. Instead of “inserting” the Disney princesses into reality, he brought reality into their lives. Bear with me. Muksin has stripped away the glam surrounding our beloved gals and replaced it with pizzas, unInstagrammable selfies, and other fundamental everyday problems.
More info: Instagram | Facebook
#1 Free Fall Of The Wind
Image source: andhikamuksin
#2 Part Of Your Wo–
Image source: andhikamuksin
#3 Sleeping
Image source: andhikamuksin
#4 Agrabah Night In
Image source: andhikamuksin
#5 Verified Face Time Princess
Image source: andhikamuksin
#6 Swap White
Image source: andhikamuksin
#7 Part Of Your Front Camera
Image source: andhikamuksin
#8 A Whole New Ouch!
Image source: andhikamuksin
#9 Holding Your Breath From Ursula’s Lair Got You Like
Image source: andhikamuksin
#10 A Whole New Woooooooo
Image source: andhikamuksin
#11 “I’m Not A Regular Mom, I’m A Cool Mom…”
Image source: andhikamuksin
#12 When You Leave The Ocean For Pizza
Image source: andhikamuksin
#13 Eating Apple
Image source: andhikamuksin
#14 Your Tagged Pictures Be Like
Image source: andhikamuksin
#15 Dracarys
Image source: andhikamuksin
#16 Painful Beauty
Image source: andhikamuksin
#17 “What Do You Mean She’s Prettier Than Me…?”
Image source: andhikamuksin
Follow Us