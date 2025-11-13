Artist Reimagines Disney Princesses In A More Realistic Way (17 Pics)

by

Andhika Muksin is fascinated with Disney. He has been photoshopping Pocahontas, Ariel, and other famous characters into celebrity photos for quite some time, but now he decided to switch things up. Instead of “inserting” the Disney princesses into reality, he brought reality into their lives. Bear with me. Muksin has stripped away the glam surrounding our beloved gals and replaced it with pizzas, unInstagrammable selfies, and other fundamental everyday problems.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1 Free Fall Of The Wind

Image source: andhikamuksin

#2 Part Of Your Wo–

Image source: andhikamuksin

#3 Sleeping

Image source: andhikamuksin

#4 Agrabah Night In

Image source: andhikamuksin

#5 Verified Face Time Princess

Image source: andhikamuksin

#6 Swap White

Image source: andhikamuksin

#7 Part Of Your Front Camera

Image source: andhikamuksin

#8 A Whole New Ouch!

Image source: andhikamuksin

#9 Holding Your Breath From Ursula’s Lair Got You Like

Image source: andhikamuksin

#10 A Whole New Woooooooo

Image source: andhikamuksin

#11 “I’m Not A Regular Mom, I’m A Cool Mom…”

Image source: andhikamuksin

#12 When You Leave The Ocean For Pizza

Image source: andhikamuksin

#13 Eating Apple

Image source: andhikamuksin

#14 Your Tagged Pictures Be Like

Image source: andhikamuksin

#15 Dracarys

Image source: andhikamuksin

#16 Painful Beauty

Image source: andhikamuksin

#17 “What Do You Mean She’s Prettier Than Me…?”

Image source: andhikamuksin

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
