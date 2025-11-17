Hey Pandas, What Have You Recently Felt Grateful For? (Closed)

If felt grateful then say it then is it.
people on here helping me. thank you guys.
I thought it was over when I got Covid, so I’m truly grateful for every day I get to continue enjoying life and its many surprises
That my mom and dad accept me as transgender, and they’re trying hard to remember my pronouns. My dad calls me son now, and that makes me feel so happy. A lot of people I know are accepting of me being transgender.
My choir. It’s a really fun atmosphere and I was reminded why I love it today when we were on a bus together for a festival. We were all singing (screaming) random pop songs and repeat-after-me camp songs. It was really fun and I’m glad it happened
My friends.
They have no idea how awesome they are.
My wife and three kids, marriage and being a dad are not easy, but they’re so good.
My choir teacher! She’s always working so hard, especially when she was directing the school musical. Things have been difficult and different this year since this was her first year at our school and she had big shoes to fill.
my best friend of 7 years
Our trip from Florida to Michigan was safe, with no mishaps.
